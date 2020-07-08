Log in
KL INVESTOR UPDATE: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. Investors of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 28, 2020

07/08/2020 | 11:01am EDT

NEW YORK, July 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. ("Kirkland" or "the Company") (NYSE: KL) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Kirkland securities between January 8, 2018 and November 25, 2019, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/kl.      

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Kirkland lacked adequate internal controls over financial reporting, especially as it relates to its projections of risks, reserve grade, and all-in sustaining costs; (2) as a result of the known, but undisclosed, impending acquisition of Detour Gold Corporation, the Company’s projections relating to its risks, reserve grade, and all-in sustaining costs were false and misleading; (3) the Company’s financial statements and projections were not fairly presented in conformity with International Financial Reporting Standards; and (4) based on the foregoing, defendants lacked a reasonable basis for their positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects and/or lacked a reasonable basis and omitted material facts. 

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/kl or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Kirkland you have until August 28, 2020 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.  Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique.  Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients.  In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm’s expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration.   Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
