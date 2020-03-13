KLAS 2020 puts S&P Consultants in Top Three for Overall IT Services—and HIT Staffing

Other metrics include highest overall score in HIT Implementation Leadership (for Cerner)

With the release of the 2020 Best in KLAS: Software & Services report, S&P Consultants marks the fifth year of being ranked by the prestigious peer-reviewed healthcare technology organization.

To assemble the report, KLAS talks to thousands of organizations to gather insight on their implementation experiences with a variety of vendors and how well those vendors live up to expectations.

“The growing recognition—year over year—by this organization is really an important measure to our team because it reflects the opinions of verified clients in the industry,” said Andy Splitz, Cofounder and CEO of S&P Consultants. "In order for them to express an opinion in the KLAS survey, they must demonstrate actual engagements and metrics. So, for many discerning clients, the KLAS rankings rightfully wield a lot of influence. Each year that we move up in the rankings gives a real boost to our team, our clients, and the people watching our growth."

This is the first year, S&P Consultants appeared in the top Overall IT Services Firm Rankings. The company tied for third place, with a score of 93.7 out of 100.

In other areas of the report:

• S&P Consultants received a score of 95.9—the highest of companies rated under "HIT Implementation Leadership (Large)"—but was unable to be officially ranked because of their focus on "a subset of the market" (i.e. Cerner solutions.)

• S&P Consultants was ranked 3rd in HIT Staffing, with a score of 95.1

• S&P Consultants achieved a Top-Ten ranking in HIT Implementation Leadership (Small) and broke into the Top Ten in Technical Services in 2020

As part of KLAS's past research, candid and anonymized feedback from confirmed S&P clients was collected. Many of the comments provided by S&P clients spoke to how their expertise helped all parties in the implementation achieve their common goal. Here are some highlights from this year's Best in KLAS 2020 report1:

S&P Consultants was really good to work with. They were very knowledgeable about our EMR. I was highly impressed with S&P Consultants' knowledge base. The vendors we worked with had unconventional ways of getting things done. We were still able to work together, and I was extremely happy with the outcome.

Manager, Project Results, Nov 2019

We were on a very specific time frame to complete the work on one of our projects. S&P Consultants told us that they would be able to complete what we needed, and they dedicated everything they had to getting the project done within the time frame we provided them. They were phenomenal.

Director, Project Results, Aug 2019

S&P Consultants had a team that built our interfaces, and those team members were instrumental to our successful go-live. They were on-site for at-the-elbow support when we went live, and they provided additional remote support for issues months after the go-live.

Director, People and Knowledge, Aug 2019

S&P Consultants has been the best service vendor that we have used. They go out of their way to help us and to provide us with knowledge and leadership. S&P Consultants communicates well and does an excellent job. Their motto is to teach as we go. That is very hands on and effective.

CIO, Tools and Methodology, Nov 2019

We have a good partnership with the vendor. The vendor's executives are very involved in the projects and updates.

CFO, Relationship, Feb 2020

About S&P Consultants:

S&P Consultants makes Cerner/HIT work in the real world of hospitals, labs, and physician networks. Our team of IT veterans, clinicians and revenue cycle specialists—guided by a clear set of core values—fills a critical gap between vendors and in-house organizations. S&P Consultants enjoys a 25-year reputation for “doing the right thing” in healthcare IT, facilitating realistic interactions among all parties in HIS implementations. Their InTegrity℠ approach provides a solid “genetic roadmap” and adaptive framework to organizations looking to assure the success of complex projects.

About KLAS:

KLAS is a data-driven company on a mission to improve the world's healthcare by enabling provider and payer voices to be heard and counted. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals, KLAS collects insights on software, services and medical equipment to deliver reports, trending data and statistical overviews. KLAS data is accurate, honest and impartial. The research directly reflects the voice of healthcare professionals and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance. To learn more about KLAS and the insights we provide, visit KLASresearch.com

1 - Selected commentary collected about S&P Consultants from the 2019 report. © KLAS 2019 visit https://klasresearch.com for a complete view.

