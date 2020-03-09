Log in
KLDiscovery : Announces Coronavirus Preparedness Measures

03/09/2020 | 09:06am EDT

KLDiscovery today announced the company’s readiness capabilities to respond to COVID-19 outbreaks. Internal preparations have been made to protect employees and maintain continuity of business operations, including:

  • All employees are encouraged to replace non-essential travel and meetings with audio and video conferencing, practice diligent self-care and personal hygiene habits, and refrain from coming into the office when feeling unwell or experiencing symptoms.
  • For geographies currently impacted, employees are urged to leverage the company’s work from home policy, with essential lab personnel working on rotation to minimize the risk of exposure. Areas of greatest impact are being monitored to provide alternative services and solutions in those regions.
  • Due to the company’s excellent Internet infrastructure across our entire geographic footprint of twenty countries, secure VPN with mandatory dual factor authentication, and global workforce policies that encourage flexibility to work remotely, KLDiscovery is well-positioned to expand its work from home policies as the coronavirus threat develops.
  • Remote Collection Manager (RCMgr®), KLDiscovery’s defensible self-collection offering, is being deployed to reduce unnecessary travel and in-person contact. RCMgr uses an external hard drive to collect pre-defined data and then encrypted files are shipped back to KLDiscovery. A global task force has been assembled to receive shipments of hard drives prior to lab work.
  • Leadership is actively monitoring the situation as conditions evolve, offering supplies and support to KLDiscovery employees with the greatest need, and developing policies for employees who may travel to impacted regions to protect the health of our employees and customers.

“This is a very challenging time for the KLDiscovery family,” said Chris Weiler, CEO of KLDiscovery. “The health of our employees and customers is our top priority, and we have taken careful thought to proactively address these risks and concerns. We are confident in our ability to maintain the high levels of service and productivity our global customers expect as we navigate these uncertain times.”

About KLDiscovery

KLDiscovery provides technology-enabled services and software to help law firms, corporations, government agencies and consumers solve complex data challenges. The company, with offices in 40+ locations across 20 countries, is a global leader in delivering best-in-class eDiscovery, information governance and data recovery solutions to support the litigation, regulatory compliance, internal investigation and data recovery and management needs of our clients. Serving clients for over 30 years, KLDiscovery offers data collection and forensic investigation, early case assessment, electronic discovery and data processing, application software and data hosting for web-based document reviews, and managed document review services. In addition, through its global Ontrack Data Recovery business, KLDiscovery delivers world-class data recovery, email extraction and restoration, data destruction and tape management. KLDiscovery has been recognized as one of the fastest growing companies in North America by both Inc. Magazine (Inc. 5000) and Deloitte (Deloitte's Technology Fast 500) and CEO Chris Weiler was recognized as a 2014 Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year™. Additionally, KLDiscovery is a Relativity Certified Partner and maintains ISO/IEC 27001 Certified data centers around the world. For more information, please email info@kldiscovery.com or visit www.kldiscovery.com.


© Business Wire 2020
