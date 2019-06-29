Log in
KLM Koninklijke Luchtvaart Maatschappij : 100 days before it 100th anniversary, KLM takes sustainable aviation to the next level with its “Fly Responsibly” initiative

06/29/2019 | 07:28am EDT

This special moment 100 days before KLM 100th anniversary was planned to coincide with the arrival of KLM's first Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner. While having already 13 B787-9 Dreamliners in operation, KLM now starts adding B787-10's, growing to a total of 28 Dreamliners. The fleet renewal program is an important element to achieve ambitious sustainability targets.

The arrival of this aircraft from the Boeing factory in the USA is facing some small delays. It's expected though to arrive in the next few days. The delivery process sometimes runs into minor issues or other small holdups which is the case now.

Disclaimer

KLM - Koninklijke Luchtvaart Maatschappij NV published this content on 29 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2019 11:27:04 UTC
