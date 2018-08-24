KLM Koninklijke Luchtvaart Maatschappij : ReulingSchutte to mediate between KLM & VNV

KLM and VNV have agreed to appoint ReulingSchutte, an agency specialised in business mediation, to act as mediator in the process of arriving at a future-proof collective labour agreement for KLM's pilots. The current collective labour agreement specifies that engaging a mediator should be given preference as the next step in the event of the parties failing to reach agreement. KLM therefore considers this a logical and desirable subsequent step and as the ultimate opportunity to nonetheless reach agreement.
