KLM Koninklijke Luchtvaart Maatschappij : “Tulip” KLM’s latest Dreamliner

KLM's Dreamliners are named after flowers or flowering plants; a typical Dutch export product that therefore resonates with KLM perfectly. Other aircraft in KLM's B787s fleet carry names such as Orchid, Sunflower, Carnation, Lavender and Marguerite. The name of the 13th Dreamliner is no coincidence either. The Netherlands is famous for its tulips and is one of the most important exporting countries for tulips and tulip bulbs.

KLM continues to invest in fleet renewal

In the interests of customer satisfaction, KLM again invested in renewing its fleet in 2018. The Tulip is the third Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner to arrive on Dutch soil so far in 2018. The two other Dreamliners touched down earlier this year in January and April. What's more, KLM added seven new Embraers to its fleet. The latest Dreamliner is the last Boeing 787-9 to arrive for the time being. Expectations are that in June 2019, KLM will take delivery of its first Boeing 787-10.

Boeing 787 emits less CO2

The Boeing 787 produces less surrounding noise, uses less fuel and therefore emits less CO2. This makes the aim of lowering CO2 emissions by 20% in 2020 (compared to 2011) feasible. Less waste is generated during the production phase because the Dreamliner consists largely of easy-to-cut carbon fibre composites.

The aircraft offers a range of passenger benefits in terms of travel comfort. For example, greater air pressure in the cabin means that passengers arrive feeling more rested. And for passengers wanting to stay online during their flight, there's WiFi on board. The aircraft seats 30 passengers in business class, 48 in economy comfort and 216 in economy