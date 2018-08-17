Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

KLM Koninklijke Luchtvaart Maatschappij : “Tulip” KLM’s latest Dreamliner

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/17/2018 | 01:11pm CEST

KLM's Dreamliners are named after flowers or flowering plants; a typical Dutch export product that therefore resonates with KLM perfectly. Other aircraft in KLM's B787s fleet carry names such as Orchid, Sunflower, Carnation, Lavender and Marguerite. The name of the 13th Dreamliner is no coincidence either. The Netherlands is famous for its tulips and is one of the most important exporting countries for tulips and tulip bulbs.

KLM continues to invest in fleet renewal

In the interests of customer satisfaction, KLM again invested in renewing its fleet in 2018. The Tulip is the third Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner to arrive on Dutch soil so far in 2018. The two other Dreamliners touched down earlier this year in January and April. What's more, KLM added seven new Embraers to its fleet. The latest Dreamliner is the last Boeing 787-9 to arrive for the time being. Expectations are that in June 2019, KLM will take delivery of its first Boeing 787-10.

Boeing 787 emits less CO2

The Boeing 787 produces less surrounding noise, uses less fuel and therefore emits less CO2. This makes the aim of lowering CO2 emissions by 20% in 2020 (compared to 2011) feasible. Less waste is generated during the production phase because the Dreamliner consists largely of easy-to-cut carbon fibre composites.

The aircraft offers a range of passenger benefits in terms of travel comfort. For example, greater air pressure in the cabin means that passengers arrive feeling more rested. And for passengers wanting to stay online during their flight, there's WiFi on board. The aircraft seats 30 passengers in business class, 48 in economy comfort and 216 in economy

Disclaimer

KLM - Koninklijke Luchtvaart Maatschappij NV published this content on 17 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2018 11:10:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:57pOil heads for weekly loss on concerns over trade row
RE
01:56pMARKETS AND MARKETS : Feed Acidifiers Market worth $3.50 billion by 2023
PU
01:54pEuro nudges higher as U.S.-China trade talks calm market nerves
RE
01:51pGREEN SHIPPING : Towards A Clean Future
PU
01:50pTHE DAILY MACRO BRIEF : NAFTA will wait, Hong Kong struggles, Turkey resists...
01:48pSEC ASKED TO STUDY SIX-MONTH FILING SYSTEM FOR COMPANIES : Trump
RE
01:38pStocks steady on plans for U.S.-China trade talks; Turkish lira buckles
RE
01:37pStocks steady on plans for U.S.-China trade talks; Turkish lira buckles
RE
01:30pBitcoin ATMs to by-pass crypto-currency exchanges
AQ
01:26pTEREOS : Decision of the Supervisory Board of Tereos
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NVIDIA CORPORATION : Nvidia forecast lags Wall Street as crypto demand evaporates
2SCHINDLER HOLDING AG : Schindler Interim Report as of June 30, 2018
3NOVO NORDISK A/S : NOVO NORDISK A/S : Invests in Diabetes Treatment With Deal That Could Exceed $800 Million
4TESLA : WHISTLEBLOWER ACCUSES TESLA OF SPYING ON EMPLOYEES AT GIGAFACTORY: attorney
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : TENCENT : Comedown Sows Tech Doubts -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.