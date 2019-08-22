Log in
KLX Energy Services : Quarterly report which provides a continuing view of a company's financial position

08/22/2019 | 04:53pm EDT

Table of Contents

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549

FORM 10-Q

Quarterly Report Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d)

of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

For The Quarterly Period Ended July 31, 2019

Commission File No. 001-38609

KLX ENERGY SERVICES HOLDINGS, INC.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

DELAWARE

36-4904146

(State of Incorporation)

(I.R.S. Employer Identification No.)

1300 Corporate Center Way

Wellington, Florida 33414

(Address of principal executive offices)

(561) 383-5100

(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of Each Class

Trading Symbol(s)

Name of Each Exchange on Which Registered

Common Stock, $0.01 Par Value

KLXE

The Nasdaq Global Select Market

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days. YES [X] NO [ ]

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (§232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit such files). YES [X] NO [ ]

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, smaller reporting company, or an emerging growth company. See the definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," "smaller reporting company," and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act. Large accelerated filer [ ] Accelerated filer [X] Non-accelerated filer [ ] Smaller reporting company [ ] Emerging growth company [X]

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. [ ]

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act). YES [ ] NO [X]

The registrant has one class of common stock, $0.01 par value, of which 23,604,867 shares were outstanding as of August 19, 2019.

Table of Contents

KLX ENERGY SERVICES HOLDINGS, INC.

Form 10-Q for the Quarter Ended July 31, 2019

Table of Contents

Part I

Financial Information

Page

Item 1.

Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited)

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets as of July 31, 2019 and January 31, 2019

3

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings (Loss) for the Three and Six Months

Ended July 31, 2019 and 2018

4

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Stockholders' Equity for the Three and Six

Months Ended July 31, 2019 and 2018

5

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the Six Months Ended July 31,

2019 and 2018

6

Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

7

Item 2.

Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations

17

Item 3.

Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk

30

Item 4.

Controls and Procedures

31

Part II

Other Information

Item 5.

Other Information

32

Item 6.

Exhibits

33

Signatures

34

2

Table of Contents

PART 1 - FINANCIAL INFORMATION

ITEM 1. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

KLX ENERGY SERVICES HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

(In millions, other than per share amounts)

JULY 31,

JANUARY 31,

2019

2019

ASSETS

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

92.4

$

163.8

Accounts receivable-trade, less allowance for doubtful accounts ($4.9 at July 31, 2019

and $3.1 at January 31, 2019)

153.4

119.6

Inventories, net

16.1

15.4

Other current assets

7.7

9.5

Total current assets

269.6

308.3

Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation ($178.5 at July 31, 2019 and

$152.7 at January 31, 2019)

329.7

271.9

Goodwill

70.2

43.2

Identifiable intangible assets, net

47.9

30.3

Other assets

15.9

19.1

$

733.3

$

672.8

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

$

48.9

$

47.3

Accrued interest

7.2

7.2

Accrued liabilities

26.2

30.7

Total current liabilities

82.3

85.2

Long-term debt

242.6

242.2

Deferred income taxes

6.5

-

Other non-current liabilities

5.8

4.7

Commitments, contingencies and off-balance sheet arrangements (Note 10)

Stockholders' equity:

Common stock, $0.01 par value per share; 110.0 shares authorized; 23.6 shares issued

as of July 31, 2019 and 22.6 shares issued as of January 31, 2019

0.2

0.2

Additional paid-in capital

403.3

345.0

Treasury stock: 0.1 shares as of July 31, 2019 and 0 shares as of January 31, 2019

(1.4)

-

Accumulated deficit

(6.0)

(4.5)

Total stockholders' equity

396.1

340.7

$

733.3

$

672.8

See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated financial statements.

3

Table of Contents

KLX ENERGY SERVICES HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (LOSS) (UNAUDITED)

(In millions, other than per share amounts)

THREE MONTHS ENDED

SIX MONTHS ENDED

JULY 31,

JULY 31,

JULY 31,

JULY 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018

Service revenues

$

164.9

$

117.9

$

310.7

$

228.2

Cost of sales

129.4

85.7

248.3

167.7

Selling, general and administrative

23.7

17.9

47.5

39.7

Research and development costs

0.8

0.6

1.5

1.3

Operating earnings

11.0

13.7

13.4

19.5

Interest expense, net

7.4

-

14.5

-

Earnings (loss) before income taxes

3.6

13.7

(1.1)

19.5

Income tax expense

0.1

0.1

0.4

0.1

Net earnings (loss)

$

3.5

$

13.6

$

(1.5)

$

19.4

Net earnings (loss) per share - basic

$

0.16

$

0.68

$

(0.07)

$

0.97

Net earnings (loss) per share - diluted

$

0.16

$

0.68

$

(0.07)

$

0.97

See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated financial statements.

4

Table of Contents

KLX ENERGY SERVICES HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (UNAUDITED)

THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JULY 31, 2019 AND 2018

(In millions)

Additional

Total

Common Stock

Paid-in

Treasury

Accumulated

Stockholders'

Shares

Amount

Capital

Stock

Deficit

Equity

Balance, January 31, 2019

22.6

$

0.2

$

345.0

$

-

$

(4.5)

$

340.7

Restricted stock, net of forfeitures

-

-

4.4

-

-

4.4

Issuance of shares as a component of

Tecton acquisition price

0.5

-

12.1

-

-

12.1

Shares reserved as a component of Red

Bone acquisition price

-

-

36.4

-

-

36.4

Escrowed shares related to Tecton

acquisition

-

-

-

(1.4)

-

(1.4)

Net loss

-

-

-

-

(5.0)

(5.0)

Balance, April 30, 2019

23.1

0.2

397.9

(1.4)

(9.5)

387.2

Sale of stock under employee stock

purchase plan

0.1

-

0.9

-

-

0.9

Restricted stock, net of forfeitures

-

-

4.5

-

-

4.5

Issuance of shares reserved as a component

of Red Bone acquisition price

0.4

-

-

-

-

-

Net earnings

-

-

-

-

3.5

3.5

Balance, July 31, 2019

23.6

$

0.2

$

403.3

$

(1.4)

$

(6.0)

$

396.1

Former

Parent

Accumulated

Total

Company

Earnings

Stockholders'

Investment

(Deficit)

Equity

Balance, January 31, 2018

$

1,025.8

$

(801.2)

$

224.6

Net earnings

-

5.8

5.8

Net transfers from Former Parent

16.5

-

16.5

Balance, April 30, 2018

1,042.3

(795.4)

246.9

Net earnings

-

13.6

13.6

Net transfers from Former Parent

(5.6)

-

(5.6)

Balance, July 31, 2018

$

1,036.7

$

(781.8)

$

254.9

See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated financial statements.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. published this content on 22 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2019 20:52:05 UTC
