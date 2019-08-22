KLX Energy Services : Quarterly report which provides a continuing view of a company's financial position

|
|
Table of Contents
|
|
|
UNITED STATES
|
|
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
|
|
WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549
|
|
FORM 10-Q
|
|
Quarterly Report Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d)
|
|
of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
|
|
For The Quarterly Period Ended July 31, 2019
|
|
Commission File No. 001-38609
|
|
KLX ENERGY SERVICES HOLDINGS, INC.
|
|
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
|
DELAWARE
|
36-4904146
|
(State of Incorporation)
|
(I.R.S. Employer Identification No.)
|
|
1300 Corporate Center Way
|
|
Wellington, Florida 33414
|
|
(Address of principal executive offices)
|
|
(561) 383-5100
|
|
(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)
Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
|
Title of Each Class
|
|
Trading Symbol(s)
|
|
Name of Each Exchange on Which Registered
|
Common Stock, $0.01 Par Value
|
|
KLXE
|
|
The Nasdaq Global Select Market
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days. YES [X] NO [ ]
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (§232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit such files). YES [X] NO [ ]
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, smaller reporting company, or an emerging growth company. See the definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," "smaller reporting company," and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act. Large accelerated filer [ ] Accelerated filer [X] Non-accelerated filer [ ] Smaller reporting company [ ] Emerging growth company [X]
If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. [ ]
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act). YES [ ] NO [X]
The registrant has one class of common stock, $0.01 par value, of which 23,604,867 shares were outstanding as of August 19, 2019.
|
Table of Contents
|
|
|
KLX ENERGY SERVICES HOLDINGS, INC.
|
|
|
Form 10-Q for the Quarter Ended July 31, 2019
|
|
|
Table of Contents
|
|
Part I
|
Financial Information
|
Page
|
|
Item 1.
|
Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited)
|
|
|
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets as of July 31, 2019 and January 31, 2019
|
3
|
|
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings (Loss) for the Three and Six Months
|
|
|
Ended July 31, 2019 and 2018
|
4
|
|
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Stockholders' Equity for the Three and Six
|
|
|
Months Ended July 31, 2019 and 2018
|
5
|
|
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the Six Months Ended July 31,
|
|
|
2019 and 2018
|
6
|
|
Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
|
7
|
Item 2.
|
Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
|
17
|
Item 3.
|
Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk
|
30
|
Item 4.
|
Controls and Procedures
|
31
|
Part II
|
Other Information
|
|
Item 5.
|
Other Information
|
32
|
Item 6.
|
Exhibits
|
33
|
Signatures
|
|
34
2
Table of Contents
PART 1 - FINANCIAL INFORMATION
ITEM 1. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
KLX ENERGY SERVICES HOLDINGS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
(In millions, other than per share amounts)
|
|
|
|
JULY 31,
|
|
JANUARY 31,
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
92.4
|
$
|
163.8
|
|
|
Accounts receivable-trade, less allowance for doubtful accounts ($4.9 at July 31, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and $3.1 at January 31, 2019)
|
|
153.4
|
|
|
119.6
|
|
|
Inventories, net
|
|
16.1
|
|
|
15.4
|
|
|
Other current assets
|
|
7.7
|
|
|
9.5
|
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
269.6
|
|
|
308.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation ($178.5 at July 31, 2019 and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$152.7 at January 31, 2019)
|
|
329.7
|
|
|
271.9
|
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
70.2
|
|
|
43.2
|
|
|
Identifiable intangible assets, net
|
|
47.9
|
|
|
30.3
|
|
|
Other assets
|
|
15.9
|
|
|
19.1
|
|
|
|
$
|
733.3
|
|
$
|
672.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
$
|
48.9
|
$
|
47.3
|
|
|
Accrued interest
|
|
7.2
|
|
|
7.2
|
|
|
Accrued liabilities
|
|
26.2
|
|
|
30.7
|
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
82.3
|
|
|
85.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Long-term debt
|
|
242.6
|
|
|
242.2
|
|
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
6.5
|
|
|
-
|
|
Other non-current liabilities
|
|
5.8
|
|
|
4.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commitments, contingencies and off-balance sheet arrangements (Note 10)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stockholders' equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock, $0.01 par value per share; 110.0 shares authorized; 23.6 shares issued
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
as of July 31, 2019 and 22.6 shares issued as of January 31, 2019
|
|
0.2
|
|
|
0.2
|
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
403.3
|
|
|
345.0
|
|
|
Treasury stock: 0.1 shares as of July 31, 2019 and 0 shares as of January 31, 2019
|
|
(1.4)
|
|
|
-
|
|
Accumulated deficit
|
|
(6.0)
|
|
|
(4.5)
|
|
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
|
396.1
|
|
|
340.7
|
|
|
|
$
|
733.3
|
|
$
|
672.8
|
See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated financial statements.
3
Table of Contents
KLX ENERGY SERVICES HOLDINGS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (LOSS) (UNAUDITED)
(In millions, other than per share amounts)
|
|
|
|
THREE MONTHS ENDED
|
|
SIX MONTHS ENDED
|
|
|
|
|
JULY 31,
|
|
|
JULY 31,
|
|
JULY 31,
|
|
JULY 31,
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
Service revenues
|
|
$
|
164.9
|
|
$
|
117.9
|
|
$
|
310.7
|
|
$
|
228.2
|
|
|
Cost of sales
|
|
|
129.4
|
|
|
85.7
|
|
|
248.3
|
|
|
167.7
|
|
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
|
|
23.7
|
|
|
17.9
|
|
|
47.5
|
|
|
39.7
|
|
|
Research and development costs
|
|
|
0.8
|
|
|
0.6
|
|
|
1.5
|
|
|
1.3
|
|
|
Operating earnings
|
|
|
11.0
|
|
|
13.7
|
|
|
13.4
|
|
|
19.5
|
|
|
Interest expense, net
|
|
|
7.4
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
14.5
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
Earnings (loss) before income taxes
|
|
|
3.6
|
|
|
13.7
|
|
|
(1.1)
|
|
|
19.5
|
|
|
Income tax expense
|
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
0.4
|
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
Net earnings (loss)
|
|
$
|
3.5
|
|
$
|
13.6
|
|
$
|
(1.5)
|
|
$
|
19.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net earnings (loss) per share - basic
|
$
|
0.16
|
$
|
0.68
|
$
|
(0.07)
|
$
|
0.97
|
|
|
Net earnings (loss) per share - diluted
|
$
|
0.16
|
$
|
0.68
|
$
|
(0.07)
|
$
|
0.97
|
See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated financial statements.
4
Table of Contents
KLX ENERGY SERVICES HOLDINGS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (UNAUDITED)
THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JULY 31, 2019 AND 2018
(In millions)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Additional
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
Common Stock
|
|
|
Paid-in
|
Treasury
|
Accumulated
|
Stockholders'
|
|
Shares
|
|
Amount
|
|
|
Capital
|
|
Stock
|
|
|
Deficit
|
|
Equity
|
Balance, January 31, 2019
|
22.6
|
$
|
0.2
|
|
$
|
345.0
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
(4.5)
|
|
$
|
340.7
|
|
Restricted stock, net of forfeitures
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
4.4
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
4.4
|
|
Issuance of shares as a component of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tecton acquisition price
|
0.5
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
12.1
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
12.1
|
|
Shares reserved as a component of Red
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bone acquisition price
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
36.4
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
36.4
|
|
Escrowed shares related to Tecton
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
acquisition
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
(1.4)
|
|
|
-
|
|
(1.4)
|
|
Net loss
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
(5.0)
|
|
|
(5.0)
|
|
Balance, April 30, 2019
|
23.1
|
|
|
0.2
|
|
|
397.9
|
|
|
(1.4)
|
|
|
(9.5)
|
|
|
387.2
|
|
Sale of stock under employee stock
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
purchase plan
|
0.1
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
0.9
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
0.9
|
|
Restricted stock, net of forfeitures
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
4.5
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
4.5
|
|
Issuance of shares reserved as a component
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
of Red Bone acquisition price
|
0.4
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Net earnings
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
3.5
|
|
|
3.5
|
|
Balance, July 31, 2019
|
23.6
|
|
$
|
0.2
|
|
$
|
403.3
|
|
$
|
(1.4)
|
|
$
|
(6.0)
|
|
$
|
396.1
|
|
|
|
|
Former
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Parent
|
|
Accumulated
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
Company
|
|
|
Earnings
|
|
Stockholders'
|
|
|
Investment
|
|
|
(Deficit)
|
|
|
Equity
|
Balance, January 31, 2018
|
$
|
1,025.8
|
|
$
|
(801.2)
|
|
$
|
224.6
|
|
Net earnings
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
5.8
|
|
|
5.8
|
|
Net transfers from Former Parent
|
|
|
16.5
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
16.5
|
|
Balance, April 30, 2018
|
|
|
1,042.3
|
|
|
(795.4)
|
|
|
246.9
|
|
Net earnings
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
13.6
|
|
|
13.6
|
|
Net transfers from Former Parent
|
|
|
(5.6)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(5.6)
|
|
Balance, July 31, 2018
|
|
$
|
1,036.7
|
|
$
|
(781.8)
|
|
$
|
254.9
|
See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated financial statements.
5
|
|