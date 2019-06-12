|
KLX Energy Services : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities
06/12/2019 | 04:24pm EDT
SEC Form 4
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
OMB APPROVAL
Washington, D.C. 20549
OMB Number:
3235-0287
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP
Estimated average burden
hours per response:
0.5
Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*
Roberts Gary J
(Last)
(First)
(Middle)
1300 CORPORATE CENTER WAY
(Street)
WELLINGTON
FL
33414
(City)
(State)
(Zip)
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc.[
(Check all applicable)
KLXE ]
Director
10% Owner
X
Officer (give title
Other (specify
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
below)
below)
06/10/2019
VP and General Manager
4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)
6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable
|
X Form filed by One Reporting Person
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1. Title of Security (Instr. 3)
2. Transaction
2A. Deemed
3.
4. Securities Acquired (A) or
5. Amount of
6. Ownership
7. Nature
Date
Execution Date,
Transaction
Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5)
Securities
Form: Direct
of Indirect
(Month/Day/Year)
Code (Instr.
Beneficially
(D) or
Beneficial
|
Code
V
Amount
(A) or
Price
Reported
Joint
Common Stock
06/10/2019
P
15,000
A
$19.867(1)
114,096
I
account
Common Stock
D
Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1. Title of
2.
3. Transaction
3A. Deemed
4.
5. Number
6. Date Exercisable and
7. Title and
8. Price
9. Number of
10.
11. Nature
Derivative
Conversion
Date
Execution Date,
Transaction
of
Expiration Date
Amount of
of
derivative
Ownership
of Indirect
Security
or Exercise
(Month/Day/Year)
if any
Code (Instr.
Derivative
(Month/Day/Year)
Securities
Derivative
Securities
Form:
Beneficial
(Instr. 3)
Price of
(Month/Day/Year)
Securities
Underlying
Security
Beneficially
Direct (D)
Ownership
Derivative
Acquired
Derivative
(Instr. 5)
Owned
or Indirect
(Instr. 4)
Security
(A) or
Security (Instr.
Following
(I) (Instr.
Explanation of Responses:
1. The price reported in column 4 is a weighted average price. These shares were purchased in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $19.80 to $19.90, inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide to KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc., any security holder of KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares purchased at each separate price within the ranges set forth in footnote (1) of this Form 4.
/s/ Jonathan Mann, Attorney-
06/12/2019
in-Fact for Mr. Roberts
** Signature of Reporting Person
Date
Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly. * If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v).
Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.
Disclaimer
KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. published this content on 12 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2019 20:23:03 UTC
