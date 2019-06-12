KLX Energy Services : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities

Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

1. Title of Security (Instr. 3) 2. Transaction 2A. Deemed 3. 4. Securities Acquired (A) or 5. Amount of 6. Ownership 7. Nature Date Execution Date, Transaction Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) Securities Form: Direct of Indirect (Month/Day/Year) if any Code (Instr. Beneficially (D) or Beneficial (Month/Day/Year) 8) Owned Indirect (I) Ownership Following (Instr. 4) (Instr. 4) Code V Amount (A) or Price Reported Transaction(s) (D) (Instr. 3 and 4) Joint Common Stock 06/10/2019 P 15,000 A $19.867(1) 114,096 I account with spouse. Common Stock 255,643 D Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. Title of 2. 3. Transaction 3A. Deemed 4. 5. Number 6. Date Exercisable and 7. Title and 8. Price 9. Number of 10. 11. Nature Derivative Conversion Date Execution Date, Transaction of Expiration Date Amount of of derivative Ownership of Indirect Security or Exercise (Month/Day/Year) if any Code (Instr. Derivative (Month/Day/Year) Securities Derivative Securities Form: Beneficial (Instr. 3) Price of (Month/Day/Year) 8) Securities Underlying Security Beneficially Direct (D) Ownership Derivative Acquired Derivative (Instr. 5) Owned or Indirect (Instr. 4) Security (A) or Security (Instr. Following (I) (Instr. Disposed 3 and 4) Reported 4) of (D) Transaction(s) (Instr. 3, 4 (Instr. 4) and 5) Amount or Number Date Expiration of Code V (A) (D) Exercisable Date Title Shares

1. The price reported in column 4 is a weighted average price. These shares were purchased in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $19.80 to $19.90, inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide to KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc., any security holder of KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares purchased at each separate price within the ranges set forth in footnote (1) of this Form 4.

/s/ Jonathan Mann, Attorney- 06/12/2019 in-Fact for Mr. Roberts ** Signature of Reporting Person Date

