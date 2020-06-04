Log in
KLXE, TORC, TERP, and PTLA Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers

06/04/2020 | 10:16am EDT

WILMINGTON, Del., June 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating:

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: KLXE) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to KLX Energy’s agreement to merge with Quintana Energy Services, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, shareholders of Quintana Energy will own approximately 41% of the outstanding common stock of KLX Energy, while shareholders of KLX Energy will own approximately 59% of the common stock. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-klx-energy-services-holdings-inc.

resTORbio, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: TORC) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to resTORbio’s agreement to merge with Adicet Bio, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, shareholders of Adicet will own approximately 75% of the outstanding common stock of resTORbio, while shareholders of resTORbio will only own approximately 25% of the common stock. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-restorbio-inc.

TerraForm Power, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: TERP) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to TerraForm’s agreement to be acquired by Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. Shareholders of TerraForm will receive 0.381 units of Brookfield for each share of TerraForm owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-terraform-power-inc.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: PTLA) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Portola’s agreement to be acquired by Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Shareholders of Portola will receive $18.00 in cash for each share of Portola owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-portola-pharmaceuticals-inc.

If you would like to discuss any of these investigations and your rights cost and obligation free, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra toll-free at (888) 969-4242 or by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., with offices in Delaware and New York, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in numerous cases nationwide, including federal securities fraud actions, shareholder class actions, and shareholder derivative actions.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT:   

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.
Seth D. Rigrodsky
Gina M. Serra
Telephone: (302) 295-5310
Toll-Free: (888) 969-4242
Fax: (302) 654-7530
Email: info@rl-legal.com
http://www.rigrodskylong.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
