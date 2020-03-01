Log in
KLab Reveals New Logo Designs to Commemorate 20th Anniversary

03/01/2020 | 10:01pm EST

TOKYO, March 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, is thrilled to announce new corporate logo designs in commemoration of its 20th anniversary in August 2020.

KLab was founded in 2000 as a developer of mobile technology and content and broke into the game industry in 2009. The company has since grown into a global brand with games currently available in 155 countries and territories worldwide. Planning, development, and operation of mobile online games now serve as the company's pillars of business.

Creating a world of excitement is the mission at KLab and moving forward the company will continue to bring the world together through entertainment.

Corporate Logo

KLab's new corporate logo design

Logo Concept:

The symbol of a face gazing into a screen from the outside expresses the desire to gather people from all over the world together and continue to create exciting content. Inspired by keywords like creativity, fun, expectation, global, diversity, and possibility.

The signature blue color has been used since the company's foundation and has also been updated to a friendlier light blue, keeping in mind the current development of the entertainment business.

KLabGames Logo

The new logo for KLabGames

* Company, product, and service names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

About KLab

KLab is a leader in online mobile gaming. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Tokyo, the company is listed on the 1st Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange. KLab has consistently ranked as one of the top 52 grossing game publishers worldwide since 2012. With its emphasis on quality and innovative games, KLab continues to grow at a rapid pace, expanding beyond the Japanese market with an office in Shanghai. For more information about KLab, please visit http://www.klab.com/jp/english/.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/klab-reveals-new-logo-designs-to-commemorate-20th-anniversary-301014115.html

SOURCE KLab Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
