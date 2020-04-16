Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

KLab Unites with the Game Industry and WHO #PlayApartTogether Campaign to Prevent the Spread of COVID-19

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/16/2020 | 11:01pm EDT

TOKYO, April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KLab Inc. (Headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo, President & CEO: Hidekatsu Morita, hereinafter referred to as "KLab") announced that together with major game publishers around the world and the WHO (World Health Organization) that they are uniting to support the #PlayApartTogether campaign. The initiative encourages people to help slow the spread of COVID-19, which is sweeping its way around the world, by following health and safety guidelines to stay at home.

KLab joins #PlayApartTogether.

As the whole world is currently being impacted by the spread of the COVID-19, the company decided to do our part by joining the #PlayApartTogether initiative. KLab wants to support gamers and everyone around the world by encouraging them with the following message to "stay home, practice physical distancing, and play games together."

KLab joins #PlayApartTogether.

In addition, they have decided to hold their own in-game campaigns so that players can enjoy their time at home starting today. Details of the in-game campaigns will be announced on the official websites and social media pages for each title.

Message

To everyone around the world,

 

I believe that we are all feeling uneasy these days because of the new coronavirus (COVID-19). Staying at home is now more important than ever to prevent transmission and protect our loved ones. Games are a great form of entertainment you can enjoy at home. Instead of going out, we can work together to help contain the infection by staying home and playing games with our families, partners, and friends (#PlayApartTogether).

 

We have also set up campaigns to help you enjoy some of the games we have to offer.

 

We pray for the safety and good health of everyone around the world.

 

KLab Inc.

President and CEO

Hidekatsu Morita

About #PlayApartTogether

The world's major game publishers and developers have united for this initiative to disseminate the correct WHO recommended health guidelines, such as physical distancing and hand hygiene to help slow the spread of COVID-19. These messages will be conveyed around the world through games and industry networks. The ability to stay home and play games while interacting with others is one way of maintaining both your mental and physical health.

For more information on #PlayApartTogether please visit the official announcement page and the WHO website.

* Company, product, and service names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

Participating Campaign Game Titles

Games participating in KLab's #PlayApartTogether campaigns.

"Love Live! School Idol Festival All Stars" 
Players can receive Show Candy (100%) x5 and other great rewards.

"Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team"
Players can receive up to 100 Dreamballs, SSR Transfer Tickets, and other great rewards.

"Bleach: Brave Souls"
Players can receive a Choose a 5 Summons Ticket (April 2020), a Choose a 5 Summons Ticket (April 2020 Seasonal), and other great rewards.

"Utano Princesama Shining Live"
Players can receive an 11-Shot Pass (SR+ x1) and other great rewards.

"Love Live! School Idol Festival" 
Players can receive Sugar Cubes [LP50], Scouting Tickets, Scouting Coupons, a UR Scouting Ticket and other great rewards.

*For further details be sure to check out the in-game announcements. Contents are subject to change without prior notice.

*Please note that some titles may not be playable depending on the service language or region of the user.

Copyright

©2013 PROJECT Lovelive!
©2017 PROJECT Lovelive! Sunshine!!
©PROJECT Lovelive! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club
© KLabGames
©SUNRISE
©bushiroad

©Yoichi Takahashi/SHUEISHA
©Yoichi Takahashi/SHUEISHA/TV TOKYO/ENOKIFILM
© KLabGames

©Tite Kubo/Shueisha, TV TOKYO, dentsu, Pierrot ©KLabGames

©SAOTOME GAKUEN © KLabGames

©2013 PROJECT Lovelive!
©2017 PROJECT Lovelive! Sunshine!!
© KLabGames
©bushiroad

About KLab

KLab is a leader in online mobile gaming. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Tokyo, the company is listed on the 1st Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange. KLab has consistently ranked as one of the top 52 grossing game publishers worldwide since 2012. With its emphasis on quality and innovative games, KLab continues to grow at a rapid pace, expanding beyond the Japanese market with an office in Shanghai. For more information about KLab, please visit http://www.klab.com/jp/english/.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/klab-unites-with-the-game-industry-and-who-playaparttogether-campaign-to-prevent-the-spread-of-covid-19-301042503.html

SOURCE KLab Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
12:02aNORSKE SKOG ASA : Ex dividend of NOK 3.25
AQ
12:01aDONACO INTERNATIONAL LTD (ASX : DNA) Update on Progress of Star Vegas Settlement
AQ
04/16GILEAD SCIENCES : Report says COVID-19 patients respond to Gilead's remdesivir, shares surge
RE
04/16China March crude oil runs hit 15-month low as refiners extend output cuts
RE
04/16China March daily aluminium output slips as low prices force smelter cuts
RE
04/16China March crude oil runs hit 15-month low as refiners extend output cuts
RE
04/16JAPAN AIRLINES : keep most domestic flights despite few takers for seats
RE
04/16KLab Unites with the Game Industry and WHO #PlayApartTogether Campaign to Prevent the Spread of COVID-19
PR
04/16ESSO THAILAND PUBLIC : Mobil to give away 4,000 reusable masks to deliverymen at selected Esso fuel stations
PU
04/16Analysis of COVID-19-Forestry Software Market 2019-2023 | Adoption of Automated Forestry Management to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group