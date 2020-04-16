KLab Unites with the Game Industry and WHO #PlayApartTogether Campaign to Prevent the Spread of COVID-19

TOKYO, April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KLab Inc. (Headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo, President & CEO: Hidekatsu Morita, hereinafter referred to as "KLab") announced that together with major game publishers around the world and the WHO (World Health Organization) that they are uniting to support the #PlayApartTogether campaign. The initiative encourages people to help slow the spread of COVID-19, which is sweeping its way around the world, by following health and safety guidelines to stay at home.

As the whole world is currently being impacted by the spread of the COVID-19, the company decided to do our part by joining the #PlayApartTogether initiative. KLab wants to support gamers and everyone around the world by encouraging them with the following message to "stay home, practice physical distancing, and play games together."

In addition, they have decided to hold their own in-game campaigns so that players can enjoy their time at home starting today. Details of the in-game campaigns will be announced on the official websites and social media pages for each title.

Message

To everyone around the world, I believe that we are all feeling uneasy these days because of the new coronavirus (COVID-19). Staying at home is now more important than ever to prevent transmission and protect our loved ones. Games are a great form of entertainment you can enjoy at home. Instead of going out, we can work together to help contain the infection by staying home and playing games with our families, partners, and friends (#PlayApartTogether). We have also set up campaigns to help you enjoy some of the games we have to offer. We pray for the safety and good health of everyone around the world. KLab Inc. President and CEO Hidekatsu Morita

About #PlayApartTogether

The world's major game publishers and developers have united for this initiative to disseminate the correct WHO recommended health guidelines, such as physical distancing and hand hygiene to help slow the spread of COVID-19. These messages will be conveyed around the world through games and industry networks. The ability to stay home and play games while interacting with others is one way of maintaining both your mental and physical health.

For more information on #PlayApartTogether please visit the official announcement page and the WHO website .

* Company, product, and service names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

Participating Campaign Game Titles

"Love Live! School Idol Festival All Stars"

Players can receive Show Candy (100%) x5 and other great rewards.



"Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team"

Players can receive up to 100 Dreamballs, SSR Transfer Tickets, and other great rewards.

"Bleach: Brave Souls"

Players can receive a Choose a 5 Summons Ticket (April 2020), a Choose a 5 Summons Ticket (April 2020 Seasonal), and other great rewards.

"Utano Princesama Shining Live"

Players can receive an 11-Shot Pass (SR+ x1) and other great rewards.

"Love Live! School Idol Festival"

Players can receive Sugar Cubes [LP50], Scouting Tickets, Scouting Coupons, a UR Scouting Ticket and other great rewards.

*For further details be sure to check out the in-game announcements. Contents are subject to change without prior notice. *Please note that some titles may not be playable depending on the service language or region of the user.

Copyright

©2013 PROJECT Lovelive!

©2017 PROJECT Lovelive! Sunshine!!

©PROJECT Lovelive! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club

© KLabGames

©SUNRISE

©bushiroad

©Yoichi Takahashi/SHUEISHA

©Yoichi Takahashi/SHUEISHA/TV TOKYO/ENOKIFILM

© KLabGames



©Tite Kubo/Shueisha, TV TOKYO, dentsu, Pierrot ©KLabGames



©SAOTOME GAKUEN © KLabGames



