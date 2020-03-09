Log in
KNAPP : Introduces Maintenance Management Software to North American Market

03/09/2020 | 04:48pm EDT

Need for real time and predictive insights, and the ability to react quickly are key drivers for redPILOT Maintenance Management System (CMMS) adoption

Today at MODEX 2020, KNAPP announced the release of the redPILOT Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) to the North American market. A Control Tower for warehousing and distribution, redPILOT software leverages big data, predictive modeling and analytics, IoT technology and artificial intelligence (A/I) to deliver actionable insights to supply chain managers and leaders. This new CMMS can be implemented as an added module to the redPILOT Control Tower application or implemented as a stand-alone application.

According to Siegfried Zwing, President of redPILOT, “Supply chain challenges are complex – and range from dealing with daily order fluctuations and changes in order profiles, to managing labor scarcity and daily labor scheduling, to the management of almost every other resource There were no solutions on the market that met this unique need – a challenge expressed by almost every supply chain management professional. The introduction of CMMS is a major product and solution that will provide clients a means of managing spare parts inventory, ensuring needed parts are in place when needed, and that clients can resolve critical automation challenges; increasing uptime and reliability of their mechanized systems – across one or multiple sites”.

Josef Mentzer, CEO of KNAPP Inc., also announced that KNAPP is rolling out redPILOT’s CMMS to flagship partner Takeoff Technologies. According to Mr. Mentzer, “Together we are working to ensure that the Takeoff hyperlocal micro-fulfilment centers are able to maintain outstanding uptime and reliability for all their customers – and that our systems are using the latest AI and predictive technologies to deliver maintenance, service and support excellence. As with other partner relationships, protecting and maintaining efficiency of these assets is another area where we are working hand-in-glove with our customers, not only to supply automated solutions, but to partner with them in operating facilities – with the highest levels of reliability, and at a significant reduction in cost.”

About KNAPP

KNAPP is an internationally operating company and is one of the world market leaders in warehouse logistics and automation with over 4,000 employees worldwide. As a solutions provider, KNAPP provides one-stop, custom-designed intralogistics solutions in health care, retail, apparel, food, manufacturing and ecommerce sectors. Our clients experience results that are flexible, resource efficient, ergonomic and self-learning. The company’s North American headquarters are in Atlanta, GA. For more information, visit www.knapp.com.


© Business Wire 2020
