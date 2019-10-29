KNK : CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT IN RESPECT OF A PRESS ARTICLE

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

KNK Holdings Limited

中國卓銀國際控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 8039)

CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT

IN RESPECT OF A PRESS ARTICLE

This announcement is made by KNK Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") to clarify a press article published recently.

The directors of the Company (the "Directors") noted that there was a press article published on the Internet which stated that the Company together with its businesses in technology, healthcare and insurance and a full set of financial licenses were being acquired by another entity.

The Company hereby clarifies that the Group's business is provision of architectural consultancy services and the Group does not have any businesses in technology, healthcare and insurance. It has no financial licenses. Also the Directors are not aware of any ongoing discussion which concerns the acquisition of the Company's shares from the Company's controlling shareholder.

By order of the Board

KNK Holdings Limited

Poon Kai Kit Joe

Chairman

Hong Kong, 29 October 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Poon Kai Kit Joe, Ms. Sin Pui Ying, Mr. Sun Xiao Li (suspended), Mr. Gu Jintai (suspended), Ms. Shi Lijie (suspended); and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Lee Pui Chung, Ms. Lai Pik Chi Peggy and Mr. Chan Chung Yin Victor.

This announcement, for which the Directors collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on GEM of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that to the best of their knowledge and belief the information contained in this announcement is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or this announcement misleading.