KNK : INSIDE INFORMATION - STATUTORY DEMANDS

09/09/2019 | 07:57pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

KNK Holdings Limited

中國卓銀國際控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 8039)

INSIDE INFORMATION

STATUTORY DEMANDS

This announcement is issued by KNK Holdings Limited (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 17.10 of the Rule Governing the Listing of Securities on the GEM of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "GEM Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provision (as defined under the GEM Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571) of the Laws of Hong Kong.

Reference is made to the announcement of Company dated 18 July 2019 (the "Announcement") in relation to, inter alia, three legal letters received respecting the alleged bonds. Capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.

The Board of the Company announces that on 6 September 2019, two statutory demands (the "Statutory Demands") pursuant to Section 6A(1)(a) of the Bankruptcy Ordinance (Chapter 6) were served on the Company by the purported creditors to demand the Company to pay for the alleged bonds with accrued interest in an aggregate amount of HK$5,267,097.26 (the "Alleged Debts") within 21 days after service of the Statutory Demands.

The Company is currently seeking legal advice in respect of the Alleged Debts under the Statutory Demands and considering to report to the police for the possible fraud of the related directors. Further announcement(s) relating to the Statutory Demands will be made by the Company as and when appropriate.

Shareholders of the Company and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares and other securities of the Company.

By order of the Board

KNK Holdings Limited

Poon Kai Kit Joe

Chairman

Hong Kong, 9 September 2019

1

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Poon Kai Kit Joe, Ms. Sin Pui Ying, Mr. Sun Xiao Li, Mr. Gu Jintai, Ms. Shi Lijie; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Lee Pui Chung, Ms. Lai Pik Chi Peggy and Mr. Chan Chung Yin Victor.

This announcement, for which the directors collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the GEM Listing Rules for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that to the best of their knowledge and belief the information contained in this announcement is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or this announcement misleading.

This announcement will remain on the "Latest Company Announcements" page of the GEM website at www.hkgem.com for a minimum period of 7 days from the date of its publication and on the Company's website at www.knk.com.hk.

2

Disclaimer

KNK Holdings Ltd. published this content on 10 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2019 23:56:03 UTC
