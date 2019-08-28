KNK : RESIGNATION OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

KNK Holdings Limited

中國卓銀國際控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 8039)

RESIGNATION OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS

The Board announces that:

Mr. Kong Kam Wang has tendered his resignation as an independent non-executive director with effect from 28 August 2019; and Mr. Wong Kai Tat has tendered his resignation as an independent non-executive director with effect from 28 August 2019.

RESIGNATION OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS

The board (the "Board") of directors ("Directors" and each a "Director") of KNK Holdings Limited (the "Company") announces that Mr. Kong Kam Wang ("Mr. Kong") and Mr. Wong Kai Tat ("Mr. Wong") have tendered their resignations as an independent non-executive directors with effect from 28 August 2019 in order to focus on their other personal developments.

Both Mr. Kong and Mr. Wong have confirmed respectively that (i) they have no claim against the Company in respect of their resignations and there is no disagreement between them and the Board; and (ii) there are no matters that need to be brought to the attention of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the shareholders of the Company in relation to their resignations.

The Board would like to take this opportunity to thank Mr. Kong and Mr. Wong for their efforts and valuable contributions to the Company during their tenure of office.

Following the resignations of Mr. Kong and Mr. Wong, the Company has one independent non-executive director and less than one-third of the Board members are independent non-executive directors, and the number of members of audit committee is reduced to one. Therefore, the Company does not fully comply with the requirements of Rules 5.05, 5.05A and 5.28 of the GEM Listing Rules as at the date of this announcement.