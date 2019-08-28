Log in
KNK : RESIGNATION OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS

08/28/2019 | 09:31pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

KNK Holdings Limited

中國卓銀國際控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 8039)

RESIGNATION OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS

The Board announces that:

  1. Mr. Kong Kam Wang has tendered his resignation as an independent non-executive director with effect from 28 August 2019; and
  2. Mr. Wong Kai Tat has tendered his resignation as an independent non-executive director with effect from 28 August 2019.

RESIGNATION OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS

The board (the "Board") of directors ("Directors" and each a "Director") of KNK Holdings Limited (the "Company") announces that Mr. Kong Kam Wang ("Mr. Kong") and Mr. Wong Kai Tat ("Mr. Wong") have tendered their resignations as an independent non-executive directors with effect from 28 August 2019 in order to focus on their other personal developments.

Both Mr. Kong and Mr. Wong have confirmed respectively that (i) they have no claim against the Company in respect of their resignations and there is no disagreement between them and the Board; and (ii) there are no matters that need to be brought to the attention of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the shareholders of the Company in relation to their resignations.

The Board would like to take this opportunity to thank Mr. Kong and Mr. Wong for their efforts and valuable contributions to the Company during their tenure of office.

Following the resignations of Mr. Kong and Mr. Wong, the Company has one independent non-executive director and less than one-third of the Board members are independent non-executive directors, and the number of members of audit committee is reduced to one. Therefore, the Company does not fully comply with the requirements of Rules 5.05, 5.05A and 5.28 of the GEM Listing Rules as at the date of this announcement.

The Company shall make every effort to ensure that suitable candidates be appointed to fulfill the requirements set out in Rules 5.05, 5.05A and 5.28 as soon as practicable and in any event within three months as required under Rules 5.06 of the GEM Listing Rules. Further announcement will be made by the Company in due course. At the moment Mr. Lee Pui Chung will be the chairman of remuneration committee and nomination committee.

By Order of the Board

KNK Holdings Limited

Poon Kai Kit Joe

Chairman

Hong Kong, 28 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Poon Kai Kit Joe, Ms. Chan Ka Yee, Mr. Sun Xiao Li, Mr. Gu Jintai and Ms. Shi Lijie; and the independent non-executive Director is Mr. Lee Pui Chung.

This announcement, for which the Directors collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on GEM of the Stock Exchange for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that to the best of their knowledge and belief the information contained in this announcement is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or this announcement misleading.

This announcement will remain on the "Latest Company Announcements" page of the GEM website at www.hkgem.com for a minimum period of 7 days from the date of its publication and on the Company's website at www.knk.com.hk.

Disclaimer

KNK Holdings Ltd. published this content on 29 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2019 01:30:04 UTC
