KNM Bhd : Additional Listing Announcement /Subdivision of Shares

09/25/2019 | 09:08am EDT

Additional Listing Announcement /Subdivision of Shares

KNM GROUP BERHAD

1. Details of Corporate Proposal

Involve issuance of new No type/class of securities ?

Types of corporate

ESOS

proposal

Details of corporate

EMPLOYEES' SHARE OPTION SCHEME

proposal

No. of shares issued

10,480,500

under this corporate

proposal

Issue price per share

Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 0.1100

($$)

Par Value($$) (if

applicable)

Latest issued share capital after the above corporate proposal in the following

Units

2,615,883,955

Issued Share Capital ($$) Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 1,168,115,742.740

Listing Date

26 Sep 2019

Remarks :

This announcement is dated 25 September 2019.

Disclaimer

KNM Group Bhd published this content on 25 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2019 13:07:04 UTC
