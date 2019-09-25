KNM Bhd : Additional Listing Announcement /Subdivision of Shares

Additional Listing Announcement /Subdivision of Shares
KNM GROUP BERHAD
1. Details of Corporate Proposal
Involve issuance of new No type/class of securities ?
|
Types of corporate
|
ESOS
|
proposal
|
|
Details of corporate
|
EMPLOYEES' SHARE OPTION SCHEME
|
proposal
|
|
No. of shares issued
|
10,480,500
|
under this corporate
|
|
proposal
|
|
Issue price per share
|
Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 0.1100
|
($$)
|
|
Par Value($$) (if
|
|
applicable)
|
Latest issued share capital after the above corporate proposal in the following
|
Units
|
2,615,883,955
|
Issued Share Capital ($$) Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 1,168,115,742.740
|
Listing Date
|
26 Sep 2019
Remarks :
This announcement is dated 25 September 2019.
Disclaimer
KNM Group Bhd published this content on 25 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2019 13:07:04 UTC