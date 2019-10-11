Log in
KNM Bhd : Changes in Director's Interest (Section 219 of CA 2016) - IR LEE SWEE ENG

10/11/2019 | 07:36am EDT

Changes in Director's Interest (Section 219 of CA 2016)

KNM GROUP BERHAD

Information Compiled By KLSE

Particulars of Director

Name

IR LEE SWEE ENG

Descriptions(Class)

ORDINARY SHARES

Details of changes

No

Date of change

No of securities

Type of transaction

Nature of Interest

1

09/10/2019

2,000,000

Acquired

Direct Interest

Name of registered

CGS-CIMB Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd for Lee Swee Eng

holder

Description of "Others"

Type of Transaction

Consideration (if any)

2

09/10/2019

864,000

Acquired

Indirect Interest

Name of registered

Affin Hwang Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd for Inter Merger Sdn Bhd

holder

Description of "Others"

Type of Transaction

Consideration (if any)

Circumstances by

PURCHASED OF SHARES FROM THE OPEN MARKET

reason of which change

has occurred

Nature of interest

Direct and Indirect Interest

Total no of securities after change

Direct (units)

44,408,838

Direct (%)

1.713

Indirect/deemed

319,480,253

interest (units)

Indirect/deemed 12.323 interest (%)

Date of notice

11/10/2019

Date notice received by 11/10/2019

Listed Issuer

Remarks :

The purchase of 2,000,000 and 864,000 ordinary shares represents 0.077% and 0.033% respectively of the issued and paid-up share capital of 2,592,542,680 ordinary shares, which excludes a total of 23,341,275 ordinary shares held as treasury shares as at 11 October 2019.

Disclaimer

KNM Group Bhd published this content on 11 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2019 11:35:02 UTC
