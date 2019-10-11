KNM Bhd : Changes in Director's Interest (Section 219 of CA 2016) - IR LEE SWEE ENG

Changes in Director's Interest (Section 219 of CA 2016)
KNM GROUP BERHAD
Particulars of Director
Name
IR LEE SWEE ENG
Descriptions(Class)
ORDINARY SHARES
Details of changes
No
Date of change
|
No of securities
Type of transaction
Nature of Interest
1
09/10/2019
2,000,000
Acquired
Direct Interest
Name of registered
CGS-CIMB Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd for Lee Swee Eng
holder
Description of "Others"
Type of Transaction
Consideration (if any)
2
09/10/2019
864,000
Acquired
Indirect Interest
Name of registered
Affin Hwang Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd for Inter Merger Sdn Bhd
holder
Description of "Others"
Type of Transaction
Consideration (if any)
Circumstances by
PURCHASED OF SHARES FROM THE OPEN MARKET
reason of which change
|
Nature of interest
Direct and Indirect Interest
Total no of securities after change
Direct (units)
44,408,838
Direct (%)
1.713
Indirect/deemed
319,480,253
interest (units)
Indirect/deemed 12.323 interest (%)
|
Date of notice
|
11/10/2019
Date notice received by 11/10/2019
Listed Issuer
Remarks :
The purchase of 2,000,000 and 864,000 ordinary shares represents 0.077% and 0.033% respectively of the issued and paid-up share capital of 2,592,542,680 ordinary shares, which excludes a total of 23,341,275 ordinary shares held as treasury shares as at 11 October 2019.
