KNM Bhd : Changes in Director's Interest (Section 219 of CA 2016) - IR LEE SWEE ENG (Amended Announcement)

Consideration (if any)

Description of "Others"

Name of registered

Consideration (if any)

Description of "Others"

Name of registered

Consideration (if any)

Description of "Others"

Name of registered

No of securities

Details of changes

Please refer to the earlier announcement reference number: CS4-12032020-00016

Changes in Director's Interest (Section 219 of CA 2016)

Name of registered

Consideration (if any)

Description of "Others"

Name of registered

Consideration (if any)

Description of "Others"

Name of registered

Consideration (if any)

Description of "Others"

Name of registered

Consideration (if any)

Description of "Others"

Name of registered

Consideration (if any)

Description of "Others"

Name of registered

Direct and Indirect Interest

2. Acquisitions of shares by Ir Lee Swee Eng via Direct Business Transaction

Description of "Others"

Type of Transaction

Consideration (if any)

10 16/03/2020 5,000,000 Disposed Indirect Interest Name of registered Affin Hwang Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd for Inter Merger Sdn Bhd holder Description of "Others" Type of Transaction Consideration (if any) 11 16/03/2020 15,000,000 Disposed Direct Interest Name of registered MIDF Amanah Investment Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd for Lee Swee holder Eng

Description of "Others"

Type of Transaction

Consideration (if any)

Circumstances by 1. Disposals of shares by Inter Merger Sdn Bhd and Ir Lee Swee Eng via Direct reason of which change Business Transaction

has occurred

Nature of interest

Total no of securities after change

Direct (units) 74,408,838

Direct (%)2.846

Indirect/deemed 241,066,459 interest (units)

Indirect/deemed 9.219 interest (%)

Date of notice 16/03/2020

Date notice received by 16/03/2020

Listed Issuer