KNM Bhd : Changes in Director's Interest (Section 219 of CA 2016) - IR LEE SWEE ENG (Amended Announcement)

Changes in Director's Interest (Section 219 of CA 2016)
Amended Announcements
KNM GROUP BERHAD
Particulars of Director
|
Name
|
IR LEE SWEE ENG
|
|
|
Descriptions(Class)
|
Ordinary shares
|
|
|
Details of changes
|
|
|
|
|
No
|
Date of change
|
|
No of securities
|
Type of transaction
|
Nature of Interest
|
1
|
11/03/2020
|
|
5,000,000
|
Disposed
|
Indirect Interest
|
|
Name of registered
|
MIDF Amanah Investment Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd for Inter
|
|
holder
|
|
Merger Sdn Bhd
|
|
|
|
Description of "Others"
|
|
|
|
|
Type of Transaction
|
|
|
|
|
Consideration (if any)
|
|
|
|
2
|
11/03/2020
|
|
15,000,000
|
Acquired
|
Direct Interest
|
|
Name of registered
|
M & A Nominee (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd Pledged securities account for Ir
|
|
holder
|
|
Lee Swee Eng
|
|
|
|
Description of "Others"
|
|
|
|
|
Type of Transaction
|
|
|
|
|
Consideration (if any)
|
|
|
|
3
|
11/03/2020
|
|
10,000,000
|
Disposed
|
Direct Interest
|
|
Name of registered
|
MIDF Amanah Investment Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd for Lee Swee
|
|
holder
|
|
Eng
|
|
|
|
Description of "Others"
|
|
|
|
|
Type of Transaction
|
|
|
|
|
Consideration (if any)
|
|
|
|
4
|
12/03/2020
|
|
15,000,000
|
Disposed
|
Indirect Interest
|
|
Name of registered
|
MIDF Amanah Investment Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd for Inter
|
|
holder
|
Merger Sdn Bhd
|
|
|
|
Description of "Others"
|
|
|
|
|
Type of Transaction
|
|
|
|
|
Consideration (if any)
|
|
|
|
5
|
12/03/2020
|
17,000,000
|
Acquired
|
Direct Interest
|
|
Name of registered
|
M & A Nominee (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd Pledged securities account for Ir
|
|
holder
|
Lee Swee Eng
|
|
|
|
Description of "Others"
|
|
|
|
|
Type of Transaction
|
|
|
|
|
Consideration (if any)
|
|
|
|
6
|
12/03/2020
|
2,000,000
|
Disposed
|
Direct Interest
|
|
Name of registered
|
MIDF Amanah Investment Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd for Lee Swee
|
|
holder
|
Eng
|
|
|
|
Description of "Others"
|
|
|
|
|
Type of Transaction
|
|
|
|
|
Consideration (if any)
|
|
|
|
7
|
13/03/2020
|
45,000,000
|
Disposed
|
Indirect Interest
|
|
Name of registered
|
MIDF Amanah Investment Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd for Inter
|
|
holder
|
Merger Sdn Bhd
|
|
|
|
Description of "Others"
|
|
|
|
|
Type of Transaction
|
|
|
|
|
Consideration (if any)
|
|
|
|
8
|
13/03/2020
|
5,000,000
|
Disposed
|
Direct Interest
|
|
Name of registered
|
MIDF Amanah Investment Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd for Lee Swee
|
|
holder
|
Eng
|
|
|
|
Description of "Others"
|
|
|
|
|
Type of Transaction
|
|
|
|
|
Consideration (if any)
|
|
|
|
9
|
16/03/2020
|
20,000,000
|
Disposed
|
Indirect Interest
|
|
Name of registered
|
MIDF Amanah Investment Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd for Inter
|
|
holder
|
Merger Sdn Bhd
|
|
Direct and Indirect Interest
2. Acquisitions of shares by Ir Lee Swee Eng via Direct Business Transaction
Description of "Others"
Type of Transaction
Consideration (if any)
|
10
|
16/03/2020
|
5,000,000
|
Disposed
|
Indirect Interest
|
|
Name of registered
|
Affin Hwang Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd for Inter Merger Sdn Bhd
|
|
holder
|
|
|
|
|
Description of "Others"
|
|
|
|
|
Type of Transaction
|
|
|
|
|
Consideration (if any)
|
|
|
|
11
|
16/03/2020
|
15,000,000
|
Disposed
|
Direct Interest
|
|
Name of registered
|
MIDF Amanah Investment Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd for Lee Swee
|
|
holder
|
Eng
|
|
Description of "Others"
Type of Transaction
Consideration (if any)
Circumstances by 1. Disposals of shares by Inter Merger Sdn Bhd and Ir Lee Swee Eng via Direct reason of which change Business Transaction
has occurred
Nature of interest
Total no of securities after change
|
Direct (units)
|
74,408,838
Direct (%)2.846
Indirect/deemed 241,066,459 interest (units)
Indirect/deemed 9.219 interest (%)
|
Date of notice
|
16/03/2020
Date notice received by 16/03/2020
Listed Issuer
Remarks :
The disposals of 90,000,000 ordinary shares by Inter Merger Sdn Bhd and 32,000,000 ordinary shares by Ir Lee Swee Eng represent 3.442% and 1.224% respectively of the issued and paid-up share capital of 2,614,879,480 ordinary shares, which excludes a total of 29,841,275 ordinary shares held as treasury shares as at 16 March 2020 while the acquisitions of 32,000,000 ordinary shares by Ir Lee Swee Eng represent 1.224% of the issued and paid-up share capital of 2,614,879,480 ordinary shares, which excludes a total of 29,841,275 ordinary shares held as treasury shares as at 16 March 2020.
