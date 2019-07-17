KNM Bhd : Changes in Director's Interest (Section 219 of CA 2016) - MADAM GAN SIEW LIAT

Changes in Director's Interest (Section 219 of CA 2016)
KNM GROUP BERHAD
Information Compiled By KLSE
Particulars of Director
Name
MADAM GAN SIEW LIAT
Descriptions(Class)
Ordinary shares
Details of changes
No
Date of change
No of securities
Type of transaction
Nature of Interest
1
16/07/2019
5,000,000
Acquired
Indirect Interest
Name of registered
MIDF Amanah Investment Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd for Inter
holder
Merger Sdn Bhd
Description of "Others"
Type of Transaction
Consideration (if any)
Circumstances by
Purchased of shares by Inter Merger Sdn Bhd from the open market
reason of which change
has occurred
Nature of interest
Indirect Interest
Total no of securities after change
Direct (units)
9,045,000
Direct (%)
0.350
Indirect/deemed
305,111,153
interest (units)
Indirect/deemed
11.823
interest (%)
Date of notice
17/07/2019
Date notice received by 17/07/2019
Listed Issuer
Remarks :
The purchase of 5,000,000 ordinary shares represents 0.194% of the issued and paid-up share capital of 2,580,695,980 ordinary shares, which excludes a total of 23,341,275 ordinary shares held as treasury shares as at 17 July 2019.
Disclaimer
KNM Group Bhd published this content on 17 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2019 06:44:09 UTC