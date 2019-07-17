Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

KNM Bhd : Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016) - INTER MERGER SDN BHD

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/17/2019 | 02:45am EDT

Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016)

KNM GROUP BERHAD

Particulars of substantial Securities Holder

Name

INTER MERGER SDN BHD

Address

15 Jalan Dagang SB 4/1, Taman Sungai Besi Indah

Seri Kembangan

43300

Company No.

162106-U

Nationality/Country of

Malaysia

incorporation

Descriptions (Class)

Ordinary shares

Details of changes

No

Date of change

No of securities

Type of Transaction

Nature of Interest

1

16 Jul 2019

5,000,000

Acquired

Direct Interest

Name of registered MIDF Amanah Investment Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd for Inter Merger

holder

Sdn Bhd

Address of

11th & 12th Floor Menara MIDF 82 Jalan Raja Chulan 50200 Kuala Lumpur

registered holder

Description of

"Others" Type of

Transaction

Circumstances by

Purchased of shares from the open market

reason of which change

has occurred

Nature of interest

Direct Interest

Direct (units)

209,855,551

Direct (%)

8.132

Indirect/deemed

22,413,794

interest (units)

Indirect/deemed

0.869

interest (%)

Total no of securities

232,269,345

after change

Date of notice

17 Jul 2019

Date notice received by 17 Jul 2019

Listed Issuer

Remarks :

The purchase of 5,000,000 ordinary shares represents 0.194% of the issued and paid-up share capital of 2,580,695,980 ordinary shares, which excludes a total of 23,341,275 ordinary shares held as treasury shares as at 17 July 2019.

Disclaimer

KNM Group Bhd published this content on 17 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2019 06:44:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:05aINTERSHOP COMMUNICATIONS AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
03:05aAdvantest's 2019 VOICE Developer Conference Breaks Records in Both Locations
GL
03:05a21C Further Expands Scale of Palladium Project
NE
03:02aAerospace firm Latecoere appoints advisor to examine Searchlight's bid
RE
03:02aBudweiser APAC's IPO failure hurt retail investors, say newspaper adverts urging reform
RE
03:02aAGRAFLORA ORGANICS INTERNATIONAL : Expands Cannabinoid-Infused Cosmetics/Topicals Distribution to Continental US; Whole Hemp Health Personal Care Line Now Available in 20+ Brick and Mortar Locations Across Canada
AQ
03:01aGVC : Ladbrokes owner GVC rides out UK retail slump
RE
03:01aCHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION : Builder of Tallinn-Helsinki tunnel signs MOU with three Chinese contractors
AQ
03:01aNORDIC ENTERTAINMENT : NENT Group traces `Manson's Bloodline' in next original documentary series
AQ
03:01aSWEDBANK : Mortgage Interim Report 2019 published
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BLUE APRON HOLDINGS INC : Blue Apron beefs up menu with Beyond Meat, shares surge 60%
2MICRON TECHNOLOGY : MICRON TECHNOLOGY : 4
3ASML HOLDING : ASML reports EUR 2.6 billion sales at 43.0% gross margin in Q2
4LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION : LOCKHEED MARTIN : U.S. to Withhold F-35 Fighters From Turkey, Trump Says -- 2nd ..
5SWEDBANK : SWEDBANK : Cuts Dividend Policy Pay-Out Ratio; 2Q Net Profit Rose on Quarter

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About