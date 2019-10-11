KNM Bhd : Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016) - INTER MERGER SDN BHD

Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016)
|
KNM GROUP BERHAD
|
|
|
|
Particulars of substantial Securities Holder
|
|
|
Name
|
INTER MERGER SDN BHD
|
|
Address
|
27-3 Jalan Dagang SB 4/1, Taman Sungai Besi Indah
|
|
|
Seri Kembangan
|
|
|
|
|
43300 Selangor
|
|
|
|
|
Malaysia.
|
|
|
Company No.
|
162106-U
|
|
|
Nationality/Country of
|
Malaysia
|
|
|
incorporation
|
|
|
|
Descriptions (Class)
|
ORDINARY SHARES
|
|
|
Details of changes
|
|
|
|
No
|
Date of change
|
No of securities
|
Type of Transaction
|
Nature of Interest
|
1
|
09 Oct 2019
|
864,000
|
Acquired
|
Direct Interest
|
|
Name of registered Affin Hwang Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd for Inter Merger Sdn Bhd
|
|
holder
|
|
|
|
|
Address of
|
No. 1, Lintang Pekan Baru Off Jalan Meru 41050 Klang, Selangor
|
|
registered holder
|
|
|
|
|
Description of
|
|
|
|
|
"Others" Type of
|
|
|
|
|
Transaction
|
|
|
|
Circumstances by
|
PURCHASED OF SHARES FROM THE OPEN MARKET
|
reason of which change
|
|
|
|
has occurred
|
|
|
|
Nature of interest
|
Direct Interest
|
|
|
Direct (units)
|
224,224,651
|
|
|
Direct (%)
|
8.649
|
|
|
Indirect/deemed
|
22,413,794
|
|
|
interest (units)
|
|
|
|
Indirect/deemed
|
0.865
|
interest (%)
|
|
Total no of securities
|
246,638,445
|
after change
|
|
Date of notice
|
11 Oct 2019
Date notice received by 11 Oct 2019
Listed Issuer
Remarks :
The purchase of 864,000 ordinary shares represents 0.033% of the issued and paid-up share capital of 2,592,542,680 ordinary shares, which excludes a total of 23,341,275 ordinary shares held as treasury shares as at 11 October 2019.
Disclaimer
KNM Group Bhd published this content on 11 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2019 11:35:02 UTC