KNM Bhd : Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016) - IR LEE SWEE ENG (Amended Announcement)

Circumstances by 1. Disposals of shares by Inter Merger Sdn Bhd and Ir Lee Swee Eng via Direct reason of which change Business Transaction 2. Acquisitions of shares by Ir Lee Swee Eng via Direct

has occurred Business Transaction. Nature of interest Direct and Indirect Interest Direct (units) 74,408,838 Direct (%) 2.846 Indirect/deemed 241,066,459 interest (units) Indirect/deemed 9.219 interest (%) Total no of securities 315,475,297 after change Date of notice 16 Mar 2020

Date notice received by 16 Mar 2020

Listed Issuer

Remarks :

The disposals of 90,000,000 ordinary shares by Inter Merger Sdn Bhd and 32,000,000 ordinary shares by Ir Lee Swee Eng represent 3.442% and 1.224% respectively of the issued and paid-up share capital of 2,614,879,480 ordinary shares, which excludes a total of 29,841,275 ordinary shares held as treasury shares as at 16 March 2020 while the acquisitions of 32,000,000 ordinary shares by Ir Lee Swee Eng represent 1.224% of the issued and paid-up share capital of 2,614,879,480 ordinary shares, which excludes a total of 29,841,275 ordinary shares held as treasury shares as at 16 March 2020