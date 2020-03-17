|
KNM Bhd : Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016) - IR LEE SWEE ENG (Amended Announcement)
Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016)
KNM GROUP BERHAD
Particulars of substantial Securities Holder
Name
IR LEE SWEE ENG
Nationality/Country of
Malaysia
incorporation
Descriptions (Class)
Ordinary shares
Details of changes
No
Date of change
No of securities
Type of Transaction
Nature of Interest
1
11 Mar 2020
5,000,000
Disposed
Indirect Interest
Name of registered
MIDF Amanah Investment Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd for Inter Merger
holder
Sdn Bhd
Address of
|
11th & 12th Floor Menara MIDF 82 Jalan Raja Chulan 50200 Kuala Lumpur
registered holder
Description of
"Others" Type of
Transaction
2
11 Mar 2020
10,000,000
Disposed
Direct Interest
Name of registered
MIDF Amanah Investment Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd for Lee Swee Eng
holder
Address of
|
11th & 12th Floor Menara MIDF 82 Jalan Raja Chulan 50200 Kuala Lumpur
registered holder
Description of
"Others" Type of
Transaction
3
11 Mar 2020
15,000,000
Acquired
Direct Interest
Name of registered
M & A Nominee (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd Pledged securities account for Ir Lee
holder
Swee Eng
Address of
Level 1-2, No. 45 & 47, The Boulevard Mid Valley City, Lingkaran Syed Putra
registered holder
59200 Kuala Lumpur
Description of
"Others" Type of
Transaction
4
12 Mar 2020
15,000,000
Disposed
Indirect Interest
Name of registered
MIDF Amanah Investment Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd for Inter Merger
holder
Sdn Bhd
Address of
11th & 12th Floor Menara MIDF 82 Jalan Raja Chulan 50200 Kuala Lumpur
registered holder
Description of
"Others" Type of
Transaction
5
12 Mar 2020
2,000,000
Disposed
Direct Interest
Name of registered
MIDF Amanah Investment Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd for Lee Swee Eng
holder
Address of
11th & 12th Floor Menara MIDF 82 Jalan Raja Chulan 50200 Kuala Lumpur
registered holder
Description of
"Others" Type of
Transaction
6
12 Mar 2020
17,000,000
Acquired
Direct Interest
Name of registered
M & A Nominee (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd Pledged securities account for Ir Lee
holder
Swee Eng
Address of
Level 1-2, No. 45 & 47, The Boulevard Mid Valley City, Lingkaran Syed Putra
registered holder
59200 Kuala Lumpur
Description of
"Others" Type of
Transaction
7
13 Mar 2020
45,000,000
Disposed
Indirect Interest
Name of registered
MIDF Amanah Investment Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd for Inter Merger
holder
Sdn Bhd
Address of
11th & 12th Floor Menara MIDF 82 Jalan Raja Chulan 50200 Kuala Lumpur
registered holder
Description of
"Others" Type of
Transaction
8
13 Mar 2020
5,000,000
Disposed
Direct Interest
Name of registered
MIDF Amanah Investment Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd for Lee Swee Eng
holder
Address of
11th & 12th Floor Menara MIDF 82 Jalan Raja Chulan 50200 Kuala Lumpur
registered holder
Description of
"Others" Type of
Transaction
9
16 Mar 2020
20,000,000
Disposed
Indirect Interest
Name of registered
MIDF Amanah Investment Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd for Inter Merger
holder
Sdn Bhd
Address of
11th & 12th Floor Menara MIDF 82 Jalan Raja Chulan 50200 Kuala Lumpur
registered holder
Description of
"Others" Type of
Transaction
10
16 Mar 2020
15,000,000
Disposed
Direct Interest
Name of registered MIDF Amanah Investment Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd for Lee Swee Eng holder
Address of
11th & 12th Floor Menara MIDF 82 Jalan Raja Chulan 50200 Kuala Lumpur
registered holder
Description of
"Others" Type of
Transaction
11 16 Mar 2020
5,000,000
Disposed
Indirect Interest
Name of registered Affin Hwang Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd for Inter Merger Sdn Bhd holder
Address of
No. 1, Lintang Pekan Baru Off Jalan Meru 41050 Klang, Selangor
registered holder
Description of
|
"Others" Type of
|
Transaction
Circumstances by 1. Disposals of shares by Inter Merger Sdn Bhd and Ir Lee Swee Eng via Direct reason of which change Business Transaction 2. Acquisitions of shares by Ir Lee Swee Eng via Direct
has occurred
Business Transaction.
Nature of interest
Direct and Indirect Interest
Direct (units)
74,408,838
Direct (%)
2.846
Indirect/deemed
241,066,459
|
interest (units)
Indirect/deemed
9.219
|
interest (%)
Total no of securities
315,475,297
|
after change
Date of notice
16 Mar 2020
Date notice received by 16 Mar 2020
Listed Issuer
Remarks :
The disposals of 90,000,000 ordinary shares by Inter Merger Sdn Bhd and 32,000,000 ordinary shares by Ir Lee Swee Eng represent 3.442% and 1.224% respectively of the issued and paid-up share capital of 2,614,879,480 ordinary shares, which excludes a total of 29,841,275 ordinary shares held as treasury shares as at 16 March 2020 while the acquisitions of 32,000,000 ordinary shares by Ir Lee Swee Eng represent 1.224% of the issued and paid-up share capital of 2,614,879,480 ordinary shares, which excludes a total of 29,841,275 ordinary shares held as treasury shares as at 16 March 2020
