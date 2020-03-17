Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

KNM Bhd : Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016) - IR LEE SWEE ENG (Amended Announcement)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/17/2020 | 07:25am EDT

Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016)

Amended Announcements

Please refer to the earlier announcement reference number: CS2-12032020-00017

KNM GROUP BERHAD

Particulars of substantial Securities Holder

Name

IR LEE SWEE ENG

Nationality/Country of

Malaysia

incorporation

Descriptions (Class)

Ordinary shares

Details of changes

No

Date of change

No of securities

Type of Transaction

Nature of Interest

1

11 Mar 2020

5,000,000

Disposed

Indirect Interest

Name of registered

MIDF Amanah Investment Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd for Inter Merger

holder

Sdn Bhd

Address of

11th & 12th Floor Menara MIDF 82 Jalan Raja Chulan 50200 Kuala Lumpur

registered holder

Description of

"Others" Type of

Transaction

2

11 Mar 2020

10,000,000

Disposed

Direct Interest

Name of registered

MIDF Amanah Investment Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd for Lee Swee Eng

holder

Address of

11th & 12th Floor Menara MIDF 82 Jalan Raja Chulan 50200 Kuala Lumpur

registered holder

Description of

"Others" Type of

Transaction

3

11 Mar 2020

15,000,000

Acquired

Direct Interest

Name of registered

M & A Nominee (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd Pledged securities account for Ir Lee

holder

Swee Eng

Address of

Level 1-2, No. 45 & 47, The Boulevard Mid Valley City, Lingkaran Syed Putra

registered holder

59200 Kuala Lumpur

Description of

"Others" Type of

Transaction

4

12 Mar 2020

15,000,000

Disposed

Indirect Interest

Name of registered

MIDF Amanah Investment Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd for Inter Merger

holder

Sdn Bhd

Address of

11th & 12th Floor Menara MIDF 82 Jalan Raja Chulan 50200 Kuala Lumpur

registered holder

Description of

"Others" Type of

Transaction

5

12 Mar 2020

2,000,000

Disposed

Direct Interest

Name of registered

MIDF Amanah Investment Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd for Lee Swee Eng

holder

Address of

11th & 12th Floor Menara MIDF 82 Jalan Raja Chulan 50200 Kuala Lumpur

registered holder

Description of

"Others" Type of

Transaction

6

12 Mar 2020

17,000,000

Acquired

Direct Interest

Name of registered

M & A Nominee (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd Pledged securities account for Ir Lee

holder

Swee Eng

Address of

Level 1-2, No. 45 & 47, The Boulevard Mid Valley City, Lingkaran Syed Putra

registered holder

59200 Kuala Lumpur

Description of

"Others" Type of

Transaction

7

13 Mar 2020

45,000,000

Disposed

Indirect Interest

Name of registered

MIDF Amanah Investment Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd for Inter Merger

holder

Sdn Bhd

Address of

11th & 12th Floor Menara MIDF 82 Jalan Raja Chulan 50200 Kuala Lumpur

registered holder

Description of

"Others" Type of

Transaction

8

13 Mar 2020

5,000,000

Disposed

Direct Interest

Name of registered

MIDF Amanah Investment Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd for Lee Swee Eng

holder

Address of

11th & 12th Floor Menara MIDF 82 Jalan Raja Chulan 50200 Kuala Lumpur

registered holder

Description of

"Others" Type of

Transaction

9

16 Mar 2020

20,000,000

Disposed

Indirect Interest

Name of registered

MIDF Amanah Investment Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd for Inter Merger

holder

Sdn Bhd

Address of

11th & 12th Floor Menara MIDF 82 Jalan Raja Chulan 50200 Kuala Lumpur

registered holder

Description of

"Others" Type of

Transaction

10

16 Mar 2020

15,000,000

Disposed

Direct Interest

Name of registered MIDF Amanah Investment Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd for Lee Swee Eng holder

Address of

11th & 12th Floor Menara MIDF 82 Jalan Raja Chulan 50200 Kuala Lumpur

registered holder

Description of

"Others" Type of

Transaction

11 16 Mar 2020

5,000,000

Disposed

Indirect Interest

Name of registered Affin Hwang Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd for Inter Merger Sdn Bhd holder

Address of

No. 1, Lintang Pekan Baru Off Jalan Meru 41050 Klang, Selangor

registered holder

Description of

"Others" Type of

Transaction

Circumstances by 1. Disposals of shares by Inter Merger Sdn Bhd and Ir Lee Swee Eng via Direct reason of which change Business Transaction 2. Acquisitions of shares by Ir Lee Swee Eng via Direct

has occurred

Business Transaction.

Nature of interest

Direct and Indirect Interest

Direct (units)

74,408,838

Direct (%)

2.846

Indirect/deemed

241,066,459

interest (units)

Indirect/deemed

9.219

interest (%)

Total no of securities

315,475,297

after change

Date of notice

16 Mar 2020

Date notice received by 16 Mar 2020

Listed Issuer

Remarks :

The disposals of 90,000,000 ordinary shares by Inter Merger Sdn Bhd and 32,000,000 ordinary shares by Ir Lee Swee Eng represent 3.442% and 1.224% respectively of the issued and paid-up share capital of 2,614,879,480 ordinary shares, which excludes a total of 29,841,275 ordinary shares held as treasury shares as at 16 March 2020 while the acquisitions of 32,000,000 ordinary shares by Ir Lee Swee Eng represent 1.224% of the issued and paid-up share capital of 2,614,879,480 ordinary shares, which excludes a total of 29,841,275 ordinary shares held as treasury shares as at 16 March 2020

Disclaimer

KNM Group Bhd published this content on 17 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2020 11:22:19 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
07:41aVENTAS : Comments on COVID-19 and Provides Update on Full-Year 2020 Guidance
BU
07:41aTRANSALTA : buying cogeneration plant in Michigan for US$27 million
AQ
07:41aAROCELL PUBL : Nomination Committee has had its first meeting
AQ
07:38aCME : Britain's FCA to keep stock markets open in face of volatility
RE
07:37aEXCLUSIVE : Airbus signals government help needed if crisis lasts months - sources
RE
07:37aCEVA : Bragi and CEVA Collaborate to Redefine Hearable Devices; New Bragi 4 operating system to capitalize on CEVA's low power audio platform and software to enable a new class of hearables configured and personalized via industry's first hearable app store
AQ
07:36aE.s.i. announces resignation of directo
AQ
07:36aINTEL : Computers That Smell Intel's Neuromorphic Chip Can Sniff out Hazardous Chemicals
AQ
07:36aXPEL : Reports Record Revenue Growth in Fourth Quarter 2019 of 47.4% Full Year Revenue Growth of 18.2%
AQ
07:36aWestport Fuel Systems Announces the Temporary Suspension of Production in Brescia Italy
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Boeing in talks for short-term U.S. government assistance
2AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : to hire 100,000 workers as online orders surge on coronavirus worries
3AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : U.S. airlines seek $50 billion coronavirus bailout to avoid collapse
4Social media giants warn of AI moderation errors as coronavirus empties offices
5RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC. : RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL : McDonald's, Starbucks limit dine-in s..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group