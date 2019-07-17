KNM Bhd : Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016) - MADAM GAN SIEW LIAT

Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016)
|
KNM GROUP BERHAD
|
|
|
|
Particulars of substantial Securities Holder
|
|
|
Name
|
MADAM GAN SIEW LIAT
|
|
Nationality/Country of
|
Malaysia
|
|
|
incorporation
|
|
|
|
Descriptions (Class)
|
Ordinary shares
|
|
|
Details of changes
|
|
|
|
No
|
Date of change
|
No of securities
|
Type of Transaction
|
Nature of Interest
|
1
|
16 Jul 2019
|
5,000,000
|
Acquired
|
Indirect Interest
|
|
Name of registered MIDF Amanah Investment Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd for Inter Merger
|
|
holder
|
Sdn Bhd
|
|
|
|
Address of
|
11th & 12th Floor Menara MIDF 82 Jalan Raja Chulan 50200 Kuala Lumpur
|
|
registered holder
|
|
|
|
|
Description of
|
|
|
|
|
"Others" Type of
|
|
|
|
|
Transaction
|
|
|
|
Circumstances by
|
Purchased of shares by Inter Merger Sdn Bhd from the open market
|
reason of which change
|
|
|
|
has occurred
|
|
|
|
Nature of interest
|
Indirect Interest
|
|
|
Direct (units)
|
9,045,000
|
|
|
Direct (%)
|
0.35
|
|
|
Indirect/deemed
|
305,111,153
|
|
|
interest (units)
|
|
|
|
Indirect/deemed
|
11.823
|
|
|
interest (%)
|
|
|
|
Total no of securities
|
314,156,153
|
|
|
after change
|
|
|
|
Date of notice
|
17 Jul 2019
|
|
Date notice received by 17 Jul 2019
Listed Issuer
Remarks :
The purchase of 5,000,000 ordinary shares represents 0.194% of the issued and paid-up share capital of 2,580,695,980 ordinary shares, which excludes a total of 23,341,275 ordinary shares held as treasury shares as at 17 July 2019.
Disclaimer
KNM Group Bhd published this content on 17 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2019 06:44:09 UTC