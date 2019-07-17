KNM Bhd : Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016) - MADAM GAN SIEW LIAT

Purchased of shares by Inter Merger Sdn Bhd from the open market

Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016)

Date notice received by 17 Jul 2019

Listed Issuer

Remarks :

The purchase of 5,000,000 ordinary shares represents 0.194% of the issued and paid-up share capital of 2,580,695,980 ordinary shares, which excludes a total of 23,341,275 ordinary shares held as treasury shares as at 17 July 2019.