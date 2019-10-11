Log in
KNM Bhd : Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016) - MADAM GAN SIEW LIAT

10/11/2019 | 07:36am EDT

Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016)

KNM GROUP BERHAD

Particulars of substantial Securities Holder

Name

MADAM GAN SIEW LIAT

Nationality/Country of

Malaysia

incorporation

Descriptions (Class)

ORDINARY SHARES

Details of changes

No

Date of change

No of securities

Type of Transaction

Nature of Interest

1

09 Oct 2019

864,000

Acquired

Indirect Interest

Name of registered Affin Hwang Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd for Inter Merger Sdn Bhd

holder

Address of

No. 1, Lintang Pekan Baru Off Jalan Meru 41050 Klang, Selangor

registered holder

Description of

"Others" Type of

Transaction

Circumstances by

PURCHASED OF SHARES BY INTER MERGER SDN BHD FROM THE OPEN MARKET

reason of which change

has occurred

Nature of interest

Indirect Interest

Direct (units)

9,045,000

Direct (%)

0.349

Indirect/deemed

319,480,253

interest (units)

Indirect/deemed

12.323

interest (%)

Total no of securities

328,525,253

after change

Date of notice

11 Oct 2019

Date notice received by 11 Oct 2019

Listed Issuer

Remarks :

The purchase of 864,000 ordinary shares represents 0.033% of the issued and paid-up share capital of 2,592,542,680 ordinary shares, which excludes a total of 23,341,275 ordinary shares held as treasury shares as at 11 October 2019.

Disclaimer

KNM Group Bhd published this content on 11 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2019 11:35:02 UTC
