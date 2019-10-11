KNM Bhd : Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016) - MADAM GAN SIEW LIAT

PURCHASED OF SHARES BY INTER MERGER SDN BHD FROM THE OPEN MARKET

Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016)

Date notice received by 11 Oct 2019

Listed Issuer

Remarks :

The purchase of 864,000 ordinary shares represents 0.033% of the issued and paid-up share capital of 2,592,542,680 ordinary shares, which excludes a total of 23,341,275 ordinary shares held as treasury shares as at 11 October 2019.