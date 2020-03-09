KNM Bhd : Immediate Announcement on Shares Buy Back

Immediate Announcement on Shares Buy Back
KNM GROUP BERHAD
|
Date of buy back
|
09 Mar 2020
|
Description of shares
|
Ordinary share
|
purchased
|
|
Currency
|
Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)
|
Total number of shares
|
3,500,000
|
purchased (units)
|
Minimum price paid for each 0.159 share purchased ($$)
Maximum price paid for each0.159 share purchased ($$)
Total consideration paid ($$) 558,285.00
Number of shares purchased 3,500,000 retained in treasury (units)
Number of shares purchased 0 which are proposed to be cancelled (units)
Cumulative net outstanding 268,412,275 treasury shares as at to-date
(units)
Adjusted issued capital after 2,617,879,480 cancellation
(no. of shares) (units)
|
Total number of shares
|
1.01500
purchased and/or held as treasury shares against total number of issued shares of the listed issuer (%)
Remarks :
This announcement is dated 9 March 2020.
Disclaimer
KNM Group Bhd published this content on 09 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2020 08:17:01 UTC