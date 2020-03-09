Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

KNM Bhd : Immediate Announcement on Shares Buy Back

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/09/2020 | 04:18am EDT

Immediate Announcement on Shares Buy Back

KNM GROUP BERHAD

Date of buy back

09 Mar 2020

Description of shares

Ordinary share

purchased

Currency

Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)

Total number of shares

3,500,000

purchased (units)

Minimum price paid for each 0.159 share purchased ($$)

Maximum price paid for each0.159 share purchased ($$)

Total consideration paid ($$) 558,285.00

Number of shares purchased 3,500,000 retained in treasury (units)

Number of shares purchased 0 which are proposed to be cancelled (units)

Cumulative net outstanding 268,412,275 treasury shares as at to-date

(units)

Adjusted issued capital after 2,617,879,480 cancellation

(no. of shares) (units)

Total number of shares

1.01500

purchased and/or held as treasury shares against total number of issued shares of the listed issuer (%)

Remarks :

This announcement is dated 9 March 2020.

Disclaimer

KNM Group Bhd published this content on 09 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2020 08:17:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
04:54aSERCO : signs AU$730m (£370m) contract extension to provide support services at Fiona Stanley Hospital
PU
04:54aAU OPTRONICS : Reports February 2020 Consolidated Revenue
PU
04:54aNASDAQ : Kapitalforeningen Independent Invest – Anmodning om suspension
PU
04:54aJINDALEE RESOURCES : Change of Director's Interest Notice
PU
04:54aNASDAQ : Ekstraordinære indfrielser (CK 93)
PU
04:54aDANA GAS : 75% of Dana Gas' production is natural gas at fixed prices
PU
04:54aNASDAQ : Preliminary data on early redemptions (prepayments)
PU
04:54aCHINA SHENGMU ORGANIC MILK : Positive profit alert
PU
04:54aNASDAQ : Suspension, Investeringsforeningen Coop Opsparing
PU
04:54aYANZHOU COAL MINING : YANCOAL INTERNATIONAL RESOURCES DEVELOPMENT CO., LIMITED US$500,000,000 Senior Guaranteed Perpetual Capital Securities Redemption Notice
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1World stocks sink on coronavirus shock, oil price crash
2Oil suffers rout after Saudi Arabia fires first shot of price war
3DOW JONES 30 : U.S. stock futures sink by 5% down limit after crude rout
4World stocks sink on coronavirus shock, oil price crash
5World stocks sink on coronavirus shock, oil price crash

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group