KNM Bhd : Immediate Announcement on Shares Buy Back

Immediate Announcement on Shares Buy Back

KNM GROUP BERHAD

Date of buy back 09 Mar 2020 Description of shares Ordinary share purchased Currency Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) Total number of shares 3,500,000 purchased (units)

Minimum price paid for each 0.159 share purchased ($$)

Maximum price paid for each0.159 share purchased ($$)

Total consideration paid ($$) 558,285.00

Number of shares purchased 3,500,000 retained in treasury (units)

Number of shares purchased 0 which are proposed to be cancelled (units)

Cumulative net outstanding 268,412,275 treasury shares as at to-date

(units)

Adjusted issued capital after 2,617,879,480 cancellation

(no. of shares) (units)

Total number of shares 1.01500

purchased and/or held as treasury shares against total number of issued shares of the listed issuer (%)

Remarks :

This announcement is dated 9 March 2020.