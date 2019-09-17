KNM Bhd : OTHERS

Log in
09/17/2019 | 02:42am EDT

OTHERS Award of Contract to KNM Process Systems Sdn Bhd amounting to USD12.743 million

KNM GROUP BERHAD

Type

Announcement

Subject

OTHERS

Description

Award of Contract to KNM Process Systems Sdn Bhd amounting to USD12.743

million

1. Introduction

KNM Group Berhad ("KNM") is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, KNM Process Systems Sdn Bhd ("KNMPS"), had today accepted the earlier received purchase order dated 10 September 2019 bearing Purchase Order No. S30010 ("PO"), for the supply of big size CS/CLD columns and vessels up to 60MM as per requirements of the PO for the Clean Fuel Project at the existing major oil refinery in Sriracha, Chonburi, on the east coast of Thailand as operated by Thai Oil Public Company Limited, amounting to USD12.743 million (equivalent to approximately RM53.266 million based on the exchange rate of USD1.00 : RM4.18) from PSS Netherlands B.V. Sharjah Branch ("Transaction").

The supply and delivery duration of the Transaction is for a period not exceeding 12 months commencing from the date of the PO.

2. Information About the Parties

KNMPS was incorporated as a private limited company under the laws of Malaysia on 28 June 1990. KNMPS is principally involved in the design, engineering, procurement and manufacturing of process equipment, including without limitation pressure vessels, reactors, columns and towers, drums, heat exchangers, air finned coolers, process gas waste heat boilers and specialised shell and tube heat exchangers, condensers, spheres, process tanks, mounded bullets, process skid packages and turnkey storage facilities as well as technical and project management services in relation to process equipment, plant facilities and general facilities for the oil, gas, petrochemicals, minerals processing and renewable energy industries worldwide.

PSS Netherlands B.V. Sharjah Branch is a consortium comprising of Saipem S.p.A., Samsung Engineering Co. Ltd. and Petrofac Limited.

3. Financial Effect of the Transaction

The Transaction is expected to contribute positively to KNM Group's earnings for the financial year ending 31 December 2019 and 31 December 2020.

4. Risk Factors

The Transaction is subject to certain commercial and financial risks mainly in the power, oil, gas, petrochemical, and energy industries. These include changes in general economic conditions such as, but not limited to inflation, environmental, health and safety regulations, taxation, foreign exchanges, interest rates, labour and material supply, changes in business and operating conditions such as, but not limited to government and statutory regulations and deterioration in prevailing market conditions.

KNM is already operating in these industries and hence would continue to be exposed to risk factors that they currently face whilst operating in these industries.

Although KNM with its vast experience may undertake efforts to mitigate the various risk factors, there is no assurance that any change in the above risk factors will not have a material adverse effect on the business and operations of KNM and/or KNMPS.

5. Approvals

The Transaction is not subject to the approval of the shareholders of KNM or any regulatory authority in Malaysia or in any other country.

6. Directors' Statement

Having considered all aspects of the Transaction, the Board of Directors is of the opinion that the Transaction is in the best interest of KNM.

7. Directors' and Major Shareholders' Interest

None of the directors and/or major shareholders of KNM, and/or any persons connected with them, have any direct or indirect interest in the Transaction.

8. Documents for Inspection

Details of the Transaction are available for inspection at the registered office of KNM at 15 Jalan Dagang SB 4/1, Taman Sungai Besi Indah, 43300 Seri Kembangan, Selangor Darul Ehsan, Malaysia for three (3) months from date of this Announcement during normal business hours from Mondays to Fridays.

This announcement is dated 17 September 2019.

KNM Group Bhd published this content on 17 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
