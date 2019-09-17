KNM Bhd : OTHERS

OTHERS Award of Contract to KNM Process Systems Sdn Bhd amounting to USD12.743 million

KNM GROUP BERHAD

1. Introduction

KNM Group Berhad ("KNM") is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, KNM Process Systems Sdn Bhd ("KNMPS"), had today accepted the earlier received purchase order dated 10 September 2019 bearing Purchase Order No. S30010 ("PO"), for the supply of big size CS/CLD columns and vessels up to 60MM as per requirements of the PO for the Clean Fuel Project at the existing major oil refinery in Sriracha, Chonburi, on the east coast of Thailand as operated by Thai Oil Public Company Limited, amounting to USD12.743 million (equivalent to approximately RM53.266 million based on the exchange rate of USD1.00 : RM4.18) from PSS Netherlands B.V. Sharjah Branch ("Transaction").

The supply and delivery duration of the Transaction is for a period not exceeding 12 months commencing from the date of the PO.

2. Information About the Parties

KNMPS was incorporated as a private limited company under the laws of Malaysia on 28 June 1990. KNMPS is principally involved in the design, engineering, procurement and manufacturing of process equipment, including without limitation pressure vessels, reactors, columns and towers, drums, heat exchangers, air finned coolers, process gas waste heat boilers and specialised shell and tube heat exchangers, condensers, spheres, process tanks, mounded bullets, process skid packages and turnkey storage facilities as well as technical and project management services in relation to process equipment, plant facilities and general facilities for the oil, gas, petrochemicals, minerals processing and renewable energy industries worldwide.

PSS Netherlands B.V. Sharjah Branch is a consortium comprising of Saipem S.p.A., Samsung Engineering Co. Ltd. and Petrofac Limited.

3. Financial Effect of the Transaction

The Transaction is expected to contribute positively to KNM Group's earnings for the financial year ending 31 December 2019 and 31 December 2020.