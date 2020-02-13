KNT : CHANGE IN USE OF PROCEEDS

REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF THE CHANGE IN USE OF PROCEEDS

The Board considered that notwithstanding the recent phase one agreement concerning the on-going trade talk between the U.S. and the PRC which reduced the trade tariff from 15.0% to 7.5% on the bridesmaid dresses, bridal gowns and special occasion dresses that the Group manufactured in the PRC, the trade talk remains uncertain and the Directors believe the trade war between the U.S. and the PRC (the "Trade War") is likely to continue into 2021. As such, the business outlook and operating environment of the Group's production facility in the PRC may continue to be difficult, coupled with the impact of the recent outbreak of the Coronavirus. As the Group delivers a substantial amount of its products to its customers in the U.S., the Board considered that re-locating the setup of the Second Production Facility to Vietnam would help mitigate the impact of the Trade War on the Group's business and facilitate the Group's business development and expansion.

As disclosed in the Prospectus, the Company originally intended to establish a new production facility in Chaozhou, Guangdong Province in the PRC by utilising approximately HK$43.2 million, representing 76.0% of the Net Proceeds. To meet the expected increase in the production capabilities as estimated by the Second Production Facility in the PRC, the Board is exploring suitable facilities and opportunities in Vietnam to invest in or establish its own production facility as the new Second Production Facility. The Board estimated that approximately HK$21.1 million will be allocated for that investment and establishment in Vietnam and would be completed by first quarter of 2021. With the new intended establishment of production facilities in Vietnam, it is expected that there will be an increase in the demand for warehouse and logistics facilities in Hong Kong for the procurement and storage of raw materials as the raw materials procured from Republic of Korea, Taiwan, the PRC, U.S., Turkey and India will go through Hong Kong. Therefore, the Board estimated that approximately HK$22.1 million will be allocated for the acquisition of properties and related facilities in Hong Kong for this purpose. The Board estimated that the acquisition of properties in Hong Kong would be completed by April 2020 and the renovation works and installation of logistics facilities would be completed by October 2020.