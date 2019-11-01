Log in
KNT : RESIGNATION OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

11/01/2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

KNT HOLDINGS LIMITED

嘉 藝 控 股 有 限 公 司*

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1025)

RESIGNATION OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

The board of directors (the "Board") of KNT Holdings Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that Mr. Ting Chi Wai Roy ("Mr. Ting") has resigned as a non-executive director of the Company with effect from 1 November 2019 due to his other business and personal commitments.

Mr. Ting has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and there is no matter in connection with his resignation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

The Board would like to take this opportunity to express its sincere gratitude to Mr. Ting for his valuable contributions to the Company during his tenure of office.

By Order of the Board

KNT Holdings Limited

Chong Sik

Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 1 November 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises three executive Directors, namely, Mr. Chong Sik, Mr. Chong Pun and Mr. Lam Chi Yuen; and four independent non-executive Directors, namely, Mr. Leung Martin Oh Man, Mr. Lau Koong Yep, Mr. Yuen King Sum and Mr. Lau Kwok Fan.

Disclaimer

KNT Holdings Ltd. published this content on 01 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2019 09:47:13 UTC
