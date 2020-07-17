Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

KOCOWA Is Celebrating Its 3rd Anniversary!

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/17/2020 | 10:01am EDT

The streaming platform KOCOWA is the ultimate destination for Korean Entertainment across the Americas, including the United States.

Korea Content Platform, Inc. (KCP) is celebrating its 3rd anniversary launch of its subscription streaming service, KOCOWA, which houses the most popular Korean television programs on-demand to the Americas. For the first time, KOCOWA is offering a 15% discount on annual subscriptions to all new and returning web subscribers from July 17 – July 24 (discount code: HBDKOCOWA3).

With over 10 thousand hours of programing and new episodes uploaded daily, KOCOWA has the largest library of Korean TV. Tent-pole hits like “Home Alone,” “Stove League,” “Coffee Prince,” and “Running Man” provide endless entertainment options to 2 million registered viewers. KOCOWA programs are all delivered within 6 hours of their original airtime in Korea and always come with multi-language subtitles.

“The last three years have shown us that there is a strong demand for Korean television outside of the Korean community,” said KCP CEO, KunHee Park. “KOCOWA will continue to meet the growing international need for Korean dramas, reality shows, and K-pop.”

KOCOWA provides its service almost everywhere across the United States and across the Americas with its direct-to-consumer offering and strategic distribution partnerships with Android TV, Comcast, Cox Communications, and Xumo. These distribution channels reach both highly engaged Gen-Zs and Millennials, as well as a broader adult audience. 90% of their subscribers are of non-Korean descent, making the content sought after outside of Korea. Roughly 85% of subscribers are below the age of 40.

KOCOWA has garnered 5 million subscribers on YouTube and over 7 million followers on its social media accounts. As interest grows, KOCOWA will continue to provide seasoned and new fans alike with the best in Korean entertainment.

About KCP and KOCOWA

The Korea Content Platform, Inc. (KCP) is a joint venture between the top three television broadcasters in Korea (KBS, MBC, and SBS). KCP launched KOCOWA, a leading subscription video on demand (SVOD) streaming service to the Americas, and with the biggest audiences in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. KOCOWA provides the most robust lineup of Korean Drama, Reality, and K-Pop content in multi-languages and on multiple devices. For more information: www.kcpglob.com & www.kocowa.com


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
10:24aFlowscape receives large order for new solution for social distancing
AQ
10:22aASTRAZENECA : Russia's R-Pharm signs deal to make UK-developed COVID-19 vaccine
RE
10:21aUBER TECHNOLOGIES : Being an Anti-Racist Company
PU
10:20aCORRECTION OF A RELEASE FROM 17/07/2020, 14 : 30 CET/CEST - ad pepper media International N.V.: Affiliate marketing network Webgains up by 27 percent; group expects record EBITDA for 2020
EQ
10:20aConditions for riksbank bid procedures sek government bonds
GL
10:20aConditions for riksbank bid procedures sek covered bonds
GL
10:20aConditions for riksbank bid procedure kommuninvest bonds
GL
10:19aChinese ports hit capacity as virus tests slow clearing - shippers
RE
10:16aAMERICAN LITHIUM : IIROC Trading Resumption - LI
AQ
10:16aEuropean Central Bank and National Bank of Serbia set up repo line to provide euro liquidity
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Flowscape receives large order for new solution for social distancing
2UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : UBER TECHNOLOGIES : Being an Anti-Racist Company
3A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S : Chinese ports hit capacity as virus tests slow clearing - shippers
4AD PEPPER MEDIA INTERNATIONAL N.V. : CORRECTION OF A RELEASE FROM 17/07/2020, 14:30 CET/CEST - ad pepper media..
5Conditions for riksbank bid procedures sek government bonds

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group