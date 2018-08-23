Log in
KOCOWA Viewer Survey Conducted by UCLA Anderson PhD, Keunwoo Kim, Points to Key Trends in US Online Streaming Market

08/23/2018 | 06:01pm CEST

US Audience Skews Towards Young, Mobile, Female, Non-Korean Fans

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Korea Content Platform (KCP) LLC, a joint venture between the three leading Korean broadcasters (KBS, MBC and SBS), released today the results of a survey, conducted by UCLA Anderson PhD, Keunwoo Kim, of 45,614 viewers for a period of two months across all KOCOWA streaming video platforms. The objective of the survey was to understand the behavioral characteristics of the viewer on Korean broadcast content. KOCOWA meets the strong demand for K-Pop (Korean pop music and idol groups) and K-drama (Korean TV series) in the US - all delivered 5-hours after airing in Korea with subtitles in English. According to the survey, the viewership is majority female and the largest viewer group, 34.0%, are teenagers.

The top genre for KOCOWA viewers is drama and the most popular program viewed across all age groups was Tempted, a drama about temptation and finding true love. It features the star of the popular K-Pop music group, Red Velvet. Viewers under 20 years old spend 80% of their time on the KOCOWA watching dramas. The Korean variety shows tend to be more popular with older viewer groups.

The survey found that the most viewers use mobile platforms to view KOCOWA content. Ninety percent of viewers under age 19 view KOCOWA on mobile phones or tablets. This number dropped to just over 70% for viewers age 20 to 29 years and to 63% for older viewers.

A full 94% viewers age 19 and under prefer free or advertiser-based services over paid subscription services. According to the survey, 84.3% of all viewers are from the US with Canada coming in a distant second with 9.4% of all viewers.

“Some people may be surprised to hear that the overwhelming majority of KOCOWA viewers in the US are non-Korean,” said KCP CEO, KunHee Park. “US audiences of all types, particularly young, mobile viewers, are drawn to the stories that our dramas tell and our actors who tell them. The capacity of KOCOWA’s online streaming platform is virtually limitless and is growing to meet the needs of all of our fans and business partners, driving new levels of mobile streaming trends.”

About KCP and KOCOWA

Korean Content Platform (KCP) is a joint venture of three most successful major television entertainment broadcasters in Korea (SBS, MBC and KBS). KCP launched KOCOWA, a leading IP Video streaming provider offering quality, fresh entertainment for all audiences in the United States and the Americas. KOCOWA provides the most robust lineup of Korean TV shows available in the US. KOCOWA is multi-device friendly (iOS and Android). KOCOWA recently surpassed 1,000,000 subscribers on YouTube. KOCOWA is currently available for subscription at www.kocowa.com and through Rakuten Viki and other Multichannel Video Programming Distributors (vMVPDs) and Multi-Channel Video Provider partners in in North and South America. For more information visit  www.kcpglob.com (www.kocowa.com)

For more information, please contact:

Cathy Clarke

CNC Associates

508-833-8533

cathy@cncassocs.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
