KOHLER Announces Smart Products for the Kitchen and Bathroom, Expands Voice Control, Lighting and Music Experiences through KOHLER Konnect

Kohler Co., a global leader in the design and innovation of kitchen and
bath products, announces enhancements to its KOHLER Konnect portfolio of
smart products at CES 2019. Building on its debut at CES in 2018, Kohler
extends voice control technology, improves music and lighting
experiences, and introduces the Veil Lighted bathroom collection, the
first-ever connected bathroom suite that works together as a system.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190104005350/en/
The Numi 2.0 Intelligent Toilet (Photo: Business Wire)
KOHLER Konnect, introduced at CES 2018, features innovative kitchen and
bath products that use voice commands, hands-free motion control, and
personalized presets managed through the KOHLER Konnect application for
iOS and Android devices. Powered by the trusted and global-scale
Microsoft Azure cloud platform and Azure IoT services, KOHLER Konnect
offers support in select products for Amazon Alexa, the Google Assistant
and Apple HomeKit. KOHLER Konnect is expanding with additional options
for personalized control and whole-room solutions adding convenience,
comfort, and enjoyment to the home.
“Connected technology is driving innovation in the smart home category,
but connectivity alone isn’t enough. We believe in leading with design
and seamlessly incorporating the right technologies so that our
customers can personalize their bathroom experiences to be just right
for them,” said David Kohler, President and CEO of Kohler Co. “For 145
years, Kohler has brought innovative and quality products to the
marketplace that offer convenience and comfort in kitchen and bath
spaces. KOHLER Konnect continues our industry leadership by offering
whole-room solutions with more voice control, better music and sound,
and dynamic lighting environments through our KOHLER Konnect portfolio.”
Veil Lighted Bathroom Collection: The new Veil Lighted bathroom
collection brings immersive, connected lighting into the entire bathroom
space. The full contemporary suite of products includes an intelligent
toilet, freestanding bath, lighted mirror, and lighted three-piece
vanity that work together as a system with integrated lighting.
Automated synchronized lighting options mimic nature to create various
moods that enhance well-being. The Veil Lighted collection gives the
power of personalization directly to the user and is adjustable with
voice, motion-control, a physical remote controller, or the KOHLER
Konnect app. The collection embodies a beautiful modern design aesthetic
and currently works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant.
As an extension of the Veil Lighted bathroom collection, Kohler is
collaborating with Signify, maker of the leading smart lighting system
for the home, Philips Hue. Kohler has integrated Hue’s API so users can
also control their Philips Hue lights via the KOHLER Konnect app to
provide a synchronized, full-bathroom smart lighting experience.
Verdera Voice Lighted Mirror: Verdera Voice Lighted Mirror with
Amazon Alexa is available for purchase now. At CES, Kohler is announcing
the next iteration of the Verdera Voice the Google Assistant built-in.
Both the Verdera Voice with Amazon Alexa and Verdera Voice powered by
the Google Assistant are first-to-market models, providing seamless
integration of voice control into the bathroom space. The Verdera Voice
is a thoughtfully designed and functional centerpiece of the smart
bathroom featuring a high-quality grooming mirror, efficient adjustable
LED lights for precision routines like makeup application and skin care,
a motion-activated wayfinding nightlight, and hermetically sealed
speakers that maximize stereo sound quality – all built-in to help
reduce clutter and optimize user experiences.
Numi 2.0 Intelligent Toilet: Numi, Kohler’s most advanced
intelligent toilet, offers exceptional water efficiency, personalized
cleansing and dryer functions, a heated seat, and high-quality built-in
speakers. The lighting features on Kohler’s flagship intelligent toilet
have been upgraded from static colors to dynamic and interactive
multi-colored ambient and surround lighting. Paired with the new
speakers in the Numi toilet, these lighting and audio enhancements
create a fully-immersive experience for homeowners. Amazon Alexa built
into the product provides simple voice control of Numi’s features and
access to tens of thousands of skills, as well as a seamless integration
of voice control into the bathroom.
In addition to new launches and product enhancements at CES, attendees
at this year’s conference will experience new demonstrations of Kohler
innovations for the kitchen and bathroom that were showcased in 2018 and
will be available for consumers in 2019.
Sensate Touchless Kitchen Faucet: The Sensate Touchless kitchen
faucet with KOHLER Konnect allows users to turn the water on or off and
dispense measured amounts of water through simple voice commands or
motion-based interactions. Consumers can fill an eight-ounce cup of
water or a large pot with hands-free voice control. A sensor on the
faucet valve monitors water usage which is displayed on the KOHLER
Konnect app for convenience.
DTV+ Shower System: Using the DTV+ system with KOHLER Konnect,
consumers can create presets for sound, water, steam and lighting,
delivering the ultimate customized spa-like showering experience,
placing it in a category all its own. Use voice, or a wall-mounted
interface to access presets, make adjustments, and use the system’s eco
settings to control water usage. Consumers who already have DTV+ systems
in their homes can upgrade by having a bridge module installed to their
existing systems.
PerfectFill™ Technology (bath filler): PerfectFill technology can
draw a bath to your preferred preset temperature and desired depth with
a simple voice command or through the KOHLER Konnect app reducing time
spent monitoring the bath as it fills. PerfectFill will be sold as a
wall-mount or deck-mount spout, or freestanding bath filler to fit a
variety of bathroom designs and also includes a valve, drain, and
controller.
PureWarmth Heated Toilet Seat: The PureWarmth heated toilet seat
offers a slim design with three warm temperature settings for comfort
and an integrated adjustable nightlight to enhance the user’s
experience. The PureWarmth heated toilet seat can be controlled using
the KOHLER Konnect app to adjust temperature, timing of the heat, as
well as lighting duration and ambiance.
For more details, visit www.kohler.com/smarthome
or contact Kohler at 1-800-4KOHLER. Attendees at CES 2019 can explore
immersive bathroom spaces that simulate real-life environments and
provide a firsthand look at various scenes that tie Kohler kitchen and
bath products together in meaningful ways.
About Kohler Co.
Founded in 1873 and headquartered in Kohler, Wisconsin, Kohler Co. is
one of America’s oldest and largest privately held companies comprised
of nearly 37,000 associates. With more than 50 manufacturing locations
worldwide, Kohler is a global lifestyle brand and leader in the
manufacture of kitchen and bath products; engines and power systems;
premier cabinetry and tile; and owner/operator of two of the world’s
finest five-star hospitality and golf resort destinations in Kohler,
Wisconsin, and St. Andrews, Scotland.
Follow us on:
Facebook
Instagram
Youtube
Twitter
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190104005350/en/