Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

KONE : Acquires Maine Elevator Specialists Inc.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/06/2018 | 03:31pm CEST

WINDHAM, Maine, Sept. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- KONE, a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, today announced it has acquired the service and repair business of Maine Elevator Specialists Inc. in Windham, Maine, including its operations throughout the greater Portland metropolitan area.

KONE Logo. (PRNewsFoto/KONE Inc.)

Maine Elevator was founded in 1989 and has built a strong reputation performing high quality service, modernization and repair work. This acquisition strengthens KONE's local operation and brings additional talent and experience to KONE's New England team.

"KONE welcomes the Maine Elevator employees and looks forward to continuing to deliver outstanding service for our customers," said Larry Wash, executive vice president for KONE Americas. "The acquisition of Maine Elevator both strengthens our market position and increases our ability to offer innovative smart building solutions and industry expertise to an even larger customer base."

About KONE

At KONE, our mission is to improve the flow of urban life. As a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, KONE provides elevators, escalators and automatic building doors, as well as solutions for maintenance and modernization to add value to buildings throughout their life cycle. Through more effective People Flow®, we make people's journeys safe, convenient and reliable, in taller, smarter buildings. In 2017, KONE had annual net sales of EUR 8.9 billion, and at the end of the year over 55,000 employees. KONE class B shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. in Finland.

For more information, see www.kone.us

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kone-acquires-maine-elevator-specialists-inc-300707861.html

SOURCE KONE


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:57pAMERISUR RESOURCES : Notification of major holdings
PU
03:57pBARCLAYS : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) - SKY PLC - AMENDMENT
PU
03:57pSTAR NAVIGATION : Announces Private Placement
AQ
03:57pGlobal IoT Market in Potable Water Monitoring 2017-2021 | Adoption of Smart Sensors on the Rise | Technavio
BU
03:56pCENTINA : Named Finalist in 2018 World Communication Awards
BU
03:56pA.M. BEST : Assigns Issue Credit Rating to Voya Financial Inc.’s New Preferred Stock
BU
03:55pHUDSON BAY : German department stores Kaufhof, Karstadt seal merger - sources
RE
03:55pOrganic Trade Association drives move toward voluntary organic check-off
GL
03:55pBranham Joins Coding For Veterans Advisory Board
NE
03:55pBRANHAM : Joins Coding For Veterans Advisory Board
EQ
Latest news "Companies"
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.