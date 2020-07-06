Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

KONE : Announces Leadership focused on the Health and Well-Being of Employees and Customers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/06/2020 | 09:41am EDT

CHICAGO, July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KONE, a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, today promoted Corey Ward to Senior Vice President of KONE Americas Environment, Health and Safety (EHS). In this expanded role, Corey will provide strategic direction and leadership over the area's EHS efforts, developing the vision and culture required to sustain the well-being and safety of employees and customers.  

"I'm pleased to recognize Corey with a well-deserved promotion as he continues his role as part of the Americas Leadership Team," said Ken Schmid, executive vice president of KONE Americas. "Corey has helped steadily improve our team's safety track record, while collaborating with teams across the U.S., Canada and Mexico to implement successful safety programs. I'm confident in his ability to lead the talented EHS team and we are excited to be promoting Corey into this well-deserved role."

Corey will continue to be based in Lisle, focused on ensuring proper implementation and providing oversight of health and well-being protocols for KONE Americas. 

For more information on this and the latest KONE health and well-being solutions, please visit KONE.us or contact your local KONE representative.

About KONE
At KONE, our mission is to improve the flow of urban life. As a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, KONE provides elevators, escalators and automatic building doors, as well as solutions for maintenance and modernization to add value to buildings throughout their life cycle. Through more effective People Flow®, we make people's journeys safe, convenient and reliable, in taller, smarter buildings. In 2019, KONE had annual sales of EUR 10 billion, and at the end of the year approximately 60,000 employees. KONE class B shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. in Finland.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kone-announces-leadership-focused-on-the-health-and-well-being-of-employees-and-customers-301088402.html

SOURCE KONE


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
10:07aInvestment industry needs a cultural reset
AQ
10:06aHIPPO VALLEY ESTATES : Seeks Funding Alternatives for Kilimanjaro
AQ
10:06aGOL LINHAS AEREAS INTELIGENTES S A : Advanced Sale of Tickets
PR
10:06aRecycled Construction Aggregates Market to Surpass 6.2 Million Tons by End of 2027, Says CMI
BU
10:05aCLASSIC FUND MANAGEMENT AG : - Holding(s) in Company
PR
10:05aBuildingPoint Canada Launches New Resources for Canadian Construction Industry Facing a New Era
NE
10:04aRemarks by the Governor of the Bank of Israel at the press briefing on monetary policy held today at the Bank of Israel
PU
10:04aRENEWABLE ENERGY : Revises Outlook for Second Quarter 2020
PU
10:04aCGG : Announces its Second Quarter 2020 Results
PU
10:04aBLUE LABEL TELECOMS : Initial trading statement for the year ended 31 May 2020 (106 Kb)
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group