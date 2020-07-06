KONE : Announces Leadership focused on the Health and Well-Being of Employees and Customers

CHICAGO, July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KONE, a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, today promoted Corey Ward to Senior Vice President of KONE Americas Environment, Health and Safety (EHS). In this expanded role, Corey will provide strategic direction and leadership over the area's EHS efforts, developing the vision and culture required to sustain the well-being and safety of employees and customers.

"I'm pleased to recognize Corey with a well-deserved promotion as he continues his role as part of the Americas Leadership Team," said Ken Schmid, executive vice president of KONE Americas. "Corey has helped steadily improve our team's safety track record, while collaborating with teams across the U.S., Canada and Mexico to implement successful safety programs. I'm confident in his ability to lead the talented EHS team and we are excited to be promoting Corey into this well-deserved role."

Corey will continue to be based in Lisle, focused on ensuring proper implementation and providing oversight of health and well-being protocols for KONE Americas.

For more information on this and the latest KONE health and well-being solutions, please visit KONE.us or contact your local KONE representative.

About KONE

At KONE, our mission is to improve the flow of urban life. As a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, KONE provides elevators, escalators and automatic building doors, as well as solutions for maintenance and modernization to add value to buildings throughout their life cycle. Through more effective People Flow®, we make people's journeys safe, convenient and reliable, in taller, smarter buildings. In 2019, KONE had annual sales of EUR 10 billion, and at the end of the year approximately 60,000 employees. KONE class B shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. in Finland.

