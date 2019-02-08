KONE : MonoSpace® 500 Flex launches in U.S. and Canada

Full elevator replacement reuses building's existing elevator entrances

LISLE, Ill., Feb. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- KONE, a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, today introduced a renewed elevator product to the U.S. and Canadian markets. KONE MonoSpace® 500 Flex delivers a full elevator replacement for low- to mid-rise buildings. Offering the product across North America, KONE begins fulfilling orders for the new KONE MonoSpace® 500 Flex Jan.31.

Twenty-two years ago, KONE pioneered the revolutionary machine room-less (MRL) elevator and introduced it to North America. Today, KONE is a respected industry leader with more than 500,000 KONE MonoSpace® installed units worldwide. Featuring MRL technology that eliminates the need for a machine or control room by attaching the hoisting machine to the elevator's guide rail, and placing all control and logic components within the confines of the hoistway, KONE MonoSpace® 500 Flex reuses the building's existing elevator entrances. During a remodel or modernization, demolition and rework of elevator entrances can cause significant disruption, add to necessary investment and lengthen project timelines.

"Sophisticated KONE technology is showcased in new products and solutions that improve People Flow®, increase energy efficiency and, most importantly, deliver safe, smooth travel," says Larry Wash, executive vice president, KONE Americas. "KONE MonoSpace® 500 Flex is designed for low- to mid-rise buildings, and we look forward to providing this innovative product to help efficiently modernize existing buildings across North America."

KONE MonoSpace® 500 Flex eliminates the need for a choice between the long-term benefits of full replacement and the convenience of a simple upgrade. Through the solution's machine room-less design and an optional Integrated Control System (ICS) that fits inside the elevator's top landing entrance, KONE MonoSpace® 500 Flex frees up extra square footage for profitable use.

Because equipment is fitted to the existing hoistway, fewer structural modifications are needed, minimizing disruption during installation. KONE EcoDisc technology reduces energy costs, and the environmentally friendly solution is oil-free. The new installation also meets all current safety codes.

Benefits of the KONE MonoSpace® 500 elevator include greater eco-efficiency, better ride comfort and innovative design options, making the solution ideal for both new and existing low- to mid-rise buildings up to 15 stories. Increased energy efficiencies are attained through KONE's regenerative drive technology, which recycles energy for immediate reuse within a building, reducing elevator energy consumption by up to 20 percent.

For more information on KONE MonoSpace® 500 FLEX, please visit kone.us

About KONE

At KONE, our mission is to improve the flow of urban life. As a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, KONE provides elevators, escalators and automatic building doors, as well as solutions for maintenance and modernization to add value to buildings throughout their life cycle. Through more effective People Flow®, we make people's journeys safe, convenient and reliable, in taller, smarter buildings. In 2018, KONE had annual net sales of EUR 9.1 billion, and at the end of the year over 57,000 employees. KONE class B shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. in Finland. More @ kone.us

