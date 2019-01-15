KONE : awarded new contract with City of Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Jan. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- KONE today announced it has been awarded a new contract with the City of Kansas City for elevator, escalator and moving walkway maintenance, repair, modernization and new construction. The new six-year contract includes the option to renew for five additional one-year periods. This competitively solicited contract is available to registered agencies of U.S. Communities and National IPA, subsidiaries of OMNIA Partners.

OMNIA Partners, including its subsidiaries U.S. Communities and National IPA, is the largest cooperative purchasing organization dedicated to the public sector. All OMNIA Partners agreements are competitively solicited and publicly awarded. By utilizing these agreements, agencies eliminate duplication of effort in bid proposals and processes, saving valuable time, resources and money.

"This agreement creates exciting opportunities for the City of Kansas City and KONE, a leading global supplier of elevator and escalator services and solutions," says Larry Wash, Executive Vice President, KONE Americas. "With our innovative, proactive services program, we look forward to maximizing equipment availability in Kansas City and simplifying the agency purchasing process for all local and state government agencies, K-12 school districts, institutions of higher education and nonprofit entities."

KONE services provided to the City of Kansas City and other registered agencies include phone and online monitoring with KONE Online, industry-leading predictive maintenance with KONE 24/7 Connected Services and sophisticated life cycle asset management. KONE also offers extensive expertise across all makes of elevators and escalators and a 24/7/365 call center serving the Americas.

