KONE : introduces health and well-being solutions for safe people flow environments

CHICAGO, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KONE, a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, has introduced a range of solutions for our customers, including new offerings to promote health and well-being practices in new and existing buildings. The solutions are built on KONE's deep expertise and knowledge of people flow, which is vital when addressing the challenges of adapting to new ways of living, working, and commuting in light of the current pandemic.



"As facilities gradually begin to open, people's health and well-being is a major concern," said Ken Schmid, executive vice president of KONE Americas. "Physical distancing measures and clean surfaces, as well as the need for people to be able to move around in shared spaces, all need to be properly and seriously addressed. KONE is making sure building owners, facility managers and developers are well positioned to address the new normal way of life."

KONE's People Flow Planning experts have leveraged data and analytics to develop solutions for efficient building traffic management and to help people to move around safely and smoothly. KONE innovation teams have also pioneered solutions for a touch-less experience, leveraging third-party technology to disinfect escalator handrails, elevator buttons or other commonly used surfaces. KONE's new health and well-being offerings are structured around three primary goals.

1. Maintaining: To keep vertical transportation equipment smoothly running, we offer:

KONE 24/7 Connected Services , an intelligent service which helps predict issues and act before an elevator or escalator shutdown occurs;

, an intelligent service which helps predict issues and act before an elevator or escalator shutdown occurs; KONE Care, a flexible maintenance offering tailored to customer's needs; and

a flexible maintenance offering tailored to customer's needs; and KONE Mobile & KONE Online, solutions to help customers stay up to date on the status of equipment, interact with KONE and catalog maintenance history.

2. Cleaning: To help promote the health and safety of customers, we offer:

KONE Handrail Sterilizer, which kills bacteria and viruses using Ultraviolet-C LED technology;

which kills bacteria and viruses using Ultraviolet-C LED technology; NanoSeptic ® self-cleaning surface products that attach to high-touch areas such as elevator buttons, touchscreen surfaces and elevator car handrails; and

® self-cleaning surface products that attach to high-touch areas such as elevator buttons, touchscreen surfaces and elevator car handrails; and KONE Air Sanitizing System, employing a double dose of High Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) filtration technology and Ultraviolet-C germicidal light frequency to achieve a cleaner, safer elevator air environment.

3. Moving: To optimize the customer experience, we offer:

KONE People Flow Planning, to help assess, plan and design seamless people flow within a customer's facility and includes foot traffic analysis and associated recommendations;

to help assess, plan and design seamless people flow within a customer's facility and includes foot traffic analysis and associated recommendations; KONE Elevator Call , a touchless solution using the KONE Flow app where customers call an elevator with their smartphone or device from anywhere in a building, available for both conventional elevators and innovative KONE Destination dispatching solutions;

, a touchless solution using the KONE Flow app where customers call an elevator with their smartphone or device from anywhere in a building, available for both conventional elevators and innovative KONE Destination dispatching solutions; KONE RemoteCall™ allowing for a touchless people flow experience with an innovative smartphone app used exclusively with KONE Destination; and

allowing for a touchless people flow experience with an innovative smartphone app used exclusively with KONE Destination; and Hands-Free Elevator Solutions that help reduce the risk of transferring germs by creating an alternative experience with Toe-To-Go buttons at the floor level and Touch-To-Go Touchscreen Systems.

For more information on the latest KONE health and well-being solutions, please visit KONE.us or contact your local KONE representative.

About KONE

At KONE, our mission is to improve the flow of urban life. As a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, KONE provides elevators, escalators and automatic building doors, as well as solutions for maintenance and modernization to add value to buildings throughout their life cycle. Through more effective People Flow®, we make people's journeys safe, convenient and reliable, in taller, smarter buildings. In 2019, KONE had annual sales of EUR 10 billion, and at the end of the year approximately 60,000 employees. KONE class B shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. in Finland.

