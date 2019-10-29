Log in
KONE : wins order for Garden Office Tower in Boston

10/29/2019 | 06:12pm EDT

BOSTON, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- KONE, a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, has won an order to provide innovative KONE elevators for the Garden Office Tower project in Boston. The 31-story structure (including an eight-story podium) represents Phase III of 'The Hub on Causeway' project.

KONE Logo. (PRNewsFoto/KONE Inc.)

At a height of 495 feet (150 meters), the tower features two-story bump-outs extending from the corners on several levels, providing bright, open work areas with wide, two-story stairwells connecting floors. The tower will contain approximately 627,000 square feet of usable space.

"We are excited to be part of this new gateway to Boston," says Larry Wash, Executive Vice President, KONE Americas. "Smart and eco-efficient KONE elevators are a perfect match for this technology-focused development."

Currently installing 15 elevators for The Hub on Causeway Phases I and II, KONE will install 16 elevators in the Garden Office Tower.

The project is being developed by owner Boston Properties. The Hub on Causeway is a joint-venture development of Delaware North and Boston Properties. The architect for the commercial spaces is Gensler, with Stantec as architect of record for the office tower. John Moriarty & Associates is the general contractor. Elevator installation is expected to start in February 2020, with completion in March 2021.

About KONE

At KONE, our mission is to improve the flow of urban life. As a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, KONE provides elevators, escalators and automatic building doors, as well as solutions for maintenance and modernization to add value to buildings throughout their life cycle. Through more effective People Flow®, we make people's journeys safe, convenient and reliable, in taller, smarter buildings. In 2018, KONE had annual net sales of EUR 9.1 billion, and at the end of the year over 57,000 employees. KONE class B shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. in Finland. More @ kone.us

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kone-wins-order-for-garden-office-tower-in-boston-300947674.html

SOURCE KONE


© PRNewswire 2019
