KONE : wins order for Garden Office Tower in Boston

BOSTON, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- KONE, a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, has won an order to provide innovative KONE elevators for the Garden Office Tower project in Boston. The 31-story structure (including an eight-story podium) represents Phase III of 'The Hub on Causeway' project.

At a height of 495 feet (150 meters), the tower features two-story bump-outs extending from the corners on several levels, providing bright, open work areas with wide, two-story stairwells connecting floors. The tower will contain approximately 627,000 square feet of usable space.

"We are excited to be part of this new gateway to Boston," says Larry Wash, Executive Vice President, KONE Americas. "Smart and eco-efficient KONE elevators are a perfect match for this technology-focused development."

Currently installing 15 elevators for The Hub on Causeway Phases I and II, KONE will install 16 elevators in the Garden Office Tower.

The project is being developed by owner Boston Properties. The Hub on Causeway is a joint-venture development of Delaware North and Boston Properties. The architect for the commercial spaces is Gensler, with Stantec as architect of record for the office tower. John Moriarty & Associates is the general contractor. Elevator installation is expected to start in February 2020, with completion in March 2021.

