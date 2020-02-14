Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

KONE : wins order for Harrah's Cherokee Casino Resort

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/14/2020 | 01:32pm EST

LISLE, Ill., Feb. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KONE, a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, has won an order to provide KONE elevators for Harrah's Cherokee Casino Resort in Cherokee, N.C.

The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians' new conference center and resort will have more than 700 hotel rooms in a 19-story tower, that also includes 83,000 square feet of conference space. The facility includes retail and dining, a pool and fitness center and a 2,000-space parking garage. Whiting-Turner is the awarded general contractor for the project.

KONE solutions at the Cherokee casino include 16 KONE elevators. Elevator installation is planned to start in August, with substantial project completion expected in 2021.

"The reliable, smart building solutions KONE provides are a perfect match for this high-profile project," says Larry Wash, executive vice president, KONE Americas. "KONE elevators deliver a superior customer experience and exceptional energy efficiency, all of which are essential to smooth people flow in hotels and resorts."

About KONE
At KONE, our mission is to improve the flow of urban life. As a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, KONE provides elevators, escalators and automatic building doors, as well as solutions for maintenance and modernization to add value to buildings throughout their life cycle. Through more effective People Flow®, we make people's journeys safe, convenient and reliable, in taller, smarter buildings. In 2019, KONE had annual sales of EUR 10 billion, and at the end of the year approximately 60,000 employees. KONE class B shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. in Finland.

KONE Logo. (PRNewsFoto/KONE Inc.)

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kone-wins-order-for-harrahs-cherokee-casino-resort-301005375.html

SOURCE KONE


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
02:21pTORTEC GROUP CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:16pTOAST : Announces $400M in Series F Funding
BU
02:14pUNITED STATES CELLULAR : TDS and U.S. Cellular to release fourth quarter operating results and host conference call on February 21, 2020
PR
02:13pPULTEGROUP : Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership
PU
02:13pLEONARDO : new Helicopter Support Centre in Brazil to enhance service capabilities in South America
PU
02:13pHousing Starts and Existing Home Sales Seen Down -- Data Week Ahead
DJ
02:11pForbes® Names First Hawaiian Bank Among America's Best Banks
GL
02:09pLOGMEIN : MANAGEMENT' S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
02:09pELOQUII Teams Up with Plus Size Bridal Retailer Ella & Oak
BU
02:08pROMGAZ : Current Report - EGMS Convening notice March 25 (26), 2020
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group