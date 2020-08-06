Log in
KONG Box Cares: ‘Our Dogs are the Unsung Heroes of COVID'

08/06/2020 | 10:01am EDT

The #KONGBoxCares initiative has gathered and now highlights the hundreds of heroes that demonstrate the amazing, positive impact our dogs have had on owners during COVID-19 quarantine

While the positive impact of dogs has been well known for years, the COVID-19 pandemic has magnified the benefits of our canine companions. Dog owners shared their experiences, tips, photos and encouragement using the hashtag #KONGBoxCares via social media platforms to highlight how dogs truly are humanity’s best friend.

Over the last two months, KONG Box, a monthly service providing fun and solutions-based dog products, launched the #KONGBoxCares social media initiative—honoring the contribution dogs have made to provide companionship, love, laughter, exercise and more during the difficult stay-at-home period. The contest was comprised of varying weekly prompts, and KONG Box rewarded select owners for posting their dog playtime pics & tips on their social platforms with the hashtag #KONGBoxCares.

While dogs benefitted from their owners staying at home, they have also gotten us through these challenges. According to a survey by Washington State University, dog owners reported their pets reduced feelings of depression, anxiety and loneliness, and helped maintain a regular schedule, find greater purpose and cope with uncertainty. Additionally, shelters across the U.S. reported increased foster applications as people sought out a pet for companionship during the pandemic.

KONG Box’s campaign mirrored these findings. Many owners noted how critical their dogs were when they were having difficulties.

  • @harvshome said their dog “came to lick my face and comfort me when I had a mini panic attack and was crying.”
  • @mynameis.pebbles said as a disabled Army Veteran, her dog gives her purpose and helps her cope with anxiety.
  • @kimberlyleilani’s dog enforces social distancing.
  • @dnwhitman’s dog Rocky made her laugh when she barked during the movie, 101 Dalmatians. She says, Rocky says, “I love that I get to see mom more now. I hope this lasts forever.”

Each week, a winner received a free 6-month KONG Box subscription. KONG supports the impact dogs have on our lives, and the last few months are an indication of how they will help us cope and get through the rest of this pandemic safely, happily and healthfully.

About KONG Box

KONG Box delivers a convenient monthly subscription box filled with toys, training tools and treats specially curated for your dog. Founded in 1976, KONG toys encourage play, satisfying instinctual needs and strengthening the bond between people and their beloved animals. Beginning with its pioneering KONG Classic dog toy, the company now offers a full range of products for dogs. Visit www.kongbox.com/pages/kongbox-cares to learn more.


