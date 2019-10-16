KORE Executives to Deliver Key IoT Insights at Mobile World Congress Los Angeles

President and CEO Romil Bahl and Senior Vice President Global IoT Solutions Sunder Somasundaram provide Key IoT Thought Leadership at Global Event

KORE today announced that Romil Bahl, President and CEO of KORE and Sunder Somasundaram, Senior Vice President Global IoT Solutions of KORE will share insights on prevailing IoT-related topics at Mobile World Congress, Los Angeles occurring October 22-24. Romil will participate in keynote addresses, panel discussions, and interviews, and Sunder will also be taking the stage for a panel discussion. Based on their experience working with more than 6,200 KORE customers worldwide, Romil and Sunder will provide attendees with thoughts on scaling IoT implementations, using the right technology mix to ensure long-term success, and identifying emerging trends that impact IoT strategies.

Scaling the Internet of Things

Romil will share his insights on a panel that explores the maturity of the global IoT market including how the combination of high-speed networks, AI, and IoT have created new and valuable business opportunities, how businesses can ensure their intelligent IoT solutions are safe and reliable, as well as strategies for future-proofing IoT solutions to allow true scalability.

What: Panel: Scaling the Internet of Things Who: Moderator: Phil Wilson, MD, Telecommunications Strategy & Operations, Deloitte Panelists: Romil Bahl, President and Chief Executive Officer, KORE, Michael Beesley, VP, CTO, Service Provider Networking, Cisco and Kiva Allgod, Head of Internet of Things, Business Area, Technologies and New Business, Ericsson When: Tuesday, October 22, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. PT Where: Los Angeles Convention Center, Track 2, Concourse 151

Digital Transformation from Ideation to Reality

In this panel discussion, Sunder will provide expert insights on how to overcome common challenges faced in the digital transformation and IoT implementation process, and provide real-life examples and best practices for bringing connected to solutions to life from ideation to fruition.

What: Panel Discussion: Digital Transformation from Ideation to Reality Who: Moderator: Steve Brumer, BH IoT Group Panelists: Sunder Somasundaram, Senior Vice President Global IoT Solutions at KORE, Bill Brown, IoT Technology Leader at Rheem Manufacturing When: Wednesday, October 23, 2019, 1:30 p.m. – 2:15 p.m. PT Where: Los Angeles Convention Center, 403A, Concourse Level 2

How to: Navigate the Fragmented IoT Ecosystem

In this presentation, Romil Bahl will provide the expert insights organizations need to ensure long-term IoT success, covering all stages of the solution lifecycle from strategy, business cases, and PoCs all the way through to data-driven analytics and business intelligence.

What: How to: Navigate the Fragmented IoT Ecosystem Who: Romil Bahl, President and Chief Executive Officer, KORE When: Thursday, October 24, 10:00-10:30 a.m. PT Where: IoT Talks Theater - South Hall, stand 3147

Mobile World Live Interview

Romil will be featured in a video interview on Mobile World Live, GSMA’s official Mobile World Congress Los Angeles publication and is expected to announce significant KORE news that will resonate throughout the IoT ecosystem.

About the Speakers

Romil Bahl serves as President and CEO of KORE. He brings almost 30 years of consulting, information technology, professional services and IoT experience in high-growth and turnaround environments. Throughout his career, Romil has been instrumental in enabling breakthrough growth in information and professional services organizations. He has risen to complex challenges where he has crafted growth strategies, tapped new emerging markets and energized global teams. His leadership approach reflects deep expertise in developing strong client relationships and creating teams that are driven to innovate and excel.

Prior to KORE, Romil served as President and CEO of Lochbridge, a leading technology solutions provider in the IoT, connected car and digital enablement space. Before that, he was EVP and GM of Global Industries for CSC, leading the industry go-to-market dimension across the entire approximately $9 billion commercial business unit, creating global growth strategies and expanding CSC's global footprint into offerings such as cloud, cybersecurity and big data. Earlier, Romil was CEO of a data analytics-focused public company and had leadership roles at A.T. Kearney, Infosys and Deloitte Consulting.

Sunder Somasundaram serves as Senior Vice President of Global IoT Solutions where he oversees the go-to-market and implementation process for KORE customers, focusing on ongoing marketing and solution delivery success. Sunder brings extensive IoT experience to KORE, having spent more than 15 years at AT&T in leadership roles over both product and sales organizations. Most recently, Sunder served as the global head of sales for AT&T’s IoT platform offerings where he was responsible for winning and delivering several large cloud and IoT projects.

To learn more about KORE at Mobile World Congress, visit stand #2328.

For those not attending Mobile World Congress Los Angeles, KORE will provide live updates from the event on its Twitter and LinkedIn channels as well as through its blogs on www.korewireless.com.

About KORE

KORE Wireless Group (“KORE”) is a pioneer, leader, and trusted advisor delivering transformative business performance. We empower organizations of all sizes to improve operational and business results by simplifying the complexity of IoT. Our deep IoT knowledge and experience, global reach, purpose-built solutions, and deployment agility accelerate and materially impact our customers’ business outcomes.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191016005572/en/