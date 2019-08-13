KORE Power Names Mark Hagedorn as VP of Operations; Completing Leadership Team in Advance of Production and Commercialization Efforts  

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho, Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KORE Power , a leading developer of high density, high voltage energy storage solutions, today announced the appointment of Mark Hagedorn as VP of Operations. Effective immediately, Mr. Hagedorn will lead the organization’s operational structure as it transitions from research and development to production and commercialization.



Mr. Hagedorn joins KORE following his tenure at Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Inc. where he served as Director of Operations. During his time at ESS, he directed the transformation of the base product and component structure to commercial production; developed the international supply chain and strategic approach to target low cost areas and local production; researched and assessed new facilities/locations; and implemented strategic plans to support the company’s growth and operations. Prior to joining ESS, Mr. Hagedorn served as Operations Manager at FEI (Thermo Fisher Scientific) where he oversaw new product and component testing within North America, among other responsibilities.

“I’m pleased to join KORE during this exciting period of Company growth as potential partners and customers begin vetting the Mark 1 Energy Storage System for commercial viability,” said Mark Hagedorn, VP of Operations at KORE Power. “We are confident that as this evaluation progresses, we will need to rapidly scale our operation and enhance our supply chain, with which I have deep experience.”

At KORE Power, Mr. Hagedorn will be tasked with further developing the Company’s supply chain, further scaling existing operations, and improving profit margins upon commercialization. His experience in identifying and procuring new facilities will be instrumental as KORE Power seeks to break ground on its new factory for production and development of its Mark 1 Energy Storage System solutions in 2020.

“KORE Power has a tremendous market opportunity in front of us, making the addition of Mark to our team so important to maintaining operational efficiency and structure,” said Lindsay Gorrill, CEO of KORE Power. “With our leadership team now in place for the time being, we expect a slew of announcements and corporate milestones. This activity within the energy storage sector will effectively demonstrate that our novel approach to battery product design and customization is commercially viable for industrial and utility-scale storage needs.”

ABOUT KORE Power

KORE Power is a leading developer of high density, high voltage energy storage solutions for utility, industrial and mission-critical markets. The company designs and manufactures its industry-leading, patent pending 1500Vdc Mark 1 Energy Storage System. Designed to lower energy storage installation and operation costs while optimizing performance, the Mark 1 Energy Storage System includes its propriety NMC cells with added safety features, innovative modules and standard racks, all of which come fully integrated with the Mark 1 BMS. With support from our manufacturing partner Do-Fluoride Chemicals, KORE Power enhances the quality control and visibility across the entire supply chain. The Company serves the growing demand for applications such as energy storage peaker plants, solar + storage projects, microgrids, front-of and behind-the-meter storage, mining energy solutions, and military applications. For more information, visit www.korepower.com

