KORE Unlocks the Learning Potential of IoT and Sustainability at Mobile World Congress

IoT Pioneer Partners with GSMA and Sagegreenlife to Demonstrate Far-reaching Commitment to Educating Future Generations on the Role of IoT in Sustainability

MOBILE WORLD CONGRESS LOS ANGELES – KORE and GSMA will demonstrate their commitment to achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) with an exciting event tomorrow at the KORE Mobile World Congress stand #2328. KORE President and CEO Romil Bahl will present a Living Wall to the NEW Academy of Science and Arts Learning Center, a unique Los Angeles elementary school focused on academic and artistic achievement in the arts and sciences. The Living Wall is an innovative intersection of IoT technology and sustainability created by Sagegreenlife and powered with technology by KORE, an IoT pioneer, leader, and trusted advisor delivering transformative business performance.

Tuesday October 22 at 3:45 p.m. NEW’s Learning Center Program Manager Irma Alcocer and a group of her elementary school students will receive the Living Wall from Mr. Bahl, with executives from GSMA and Sagegreenlife also speaking at the ceremony. The event is a significant component of GSMA’s Youth Mobile Festival (YoMo) program, which provides approximately 15,000 children from the Los Angeles area with 1,500 hours of science and technology content from GSMA partners.

“The living wall will provide a valuable teaching tool that NEW students can learn from for many years as an active component of their STEM and technology curriculum,” said Mr. Bahl. “The global community is asking businesses to think more carefully about how they interact with our environment. KORE has responded with a deep commitment to deploying IoT solutions that have a positive and profound impact on our global community, and the Living Wall is an elegant example.”

The Sagegreenlife Living Wall utilizes IoT technology to create healthier, more sustainable home, work, and school environments. Its self-irrigating technology distributes the perfect amount of water evenly throughout to deliver 10 times the water efficiency while sustaining a versatile plant palette. This enables 95 percent plant survivability rates, greatly eliminating replacement needs and reducing overall cost. In addition, the wall reduces electricity consumption and is based on 100 percent recyclable Rockwool growth medium, so it does not decay.

“On behalf of everyone at the NEW Academy of Science and Arts and NEW, we are very grateful to KORE for the living wall,” said Ms. Alcocer. “Our students will now have a living example of how technology can impact the world. We greatly appreciate KORE making a significant investment in our school and our community, helping to inspire new ways to think about technology and our planet.”

KORE leverages nearly two decades of IoT experience to help organizations deploy IoT solutions that contribute to the communities where we work and live. From helping healthcare providers remotely monitor chronic conditions of patients and check on at-home seniors, to enabling schools to improve school bus and student safety, KORE demonstrates a personal significance that reaches far beyond IoT business applications.

“I applaud KORE and Sagegreenlife for their innovative alignment with GSMAs efforts to support the United Nations SDGs. I’m further moved by their efforts to contribute to YoMo students - our technology and sustainable leaders of tomorrow,” said Reed Peterson, Senior Vice President, GSMA. “This joint effort is an ideal example of how GSMA members can make a global impact on sustainability from every area of the IoT ecosystem to create a safe, clean, and equitable world for all.”

To learn more about the Living Wall and see it in-person, visit KORE at Mobile World Congress 2019 Los Angeles stand #2328.

About KORE

KORE Wireless Group (“KORE”) is a pioneer, leader, and trusted advisor delivering transformative business performance. We empower organizations of all sizes to improve operational and business results by simplifying the complexity of IoT. Our deep IoT knowledge and experience, global reach, purpose-built solutions, and deployment agility accelerate and materially impact our customers’ business outcomes.

