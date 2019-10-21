Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

KORE Unlocks the Learning Potential of IoT and Sustainability at Mobile World Congress

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/21/2019 | 02:17pm EDT

IoT Pioneer Partners with GSMA and Sagegreenlife to Demonstrate Far-reaching Commitment to Educating Future Generations on the Role of IoT in Sustainability

MOBILE WORLD CONGRESS LOS ANGELES KORE and GSMA will demonstrate their commitment to achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) with an exciting event tomorrow at the KORE Mobile World Congress stand #2328. KORE President and CEO Romil Bahl will present a Living Wall to the NEW Academy of Science and Arts Learning Center, a unique Los Angeles elementary school focused on academic and artistic achievement in the arts and sciences. The Living Wall is an innovative intersection of IoT technology and sustainability created by Sagegreenlife and powered with technology by KORE, an IoT pioneer, leader, and trusted advisor delivering transformative business performance.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191021005709/en/

The Living Wall is an innovative intersection of IoT technology and sustainability created by Sagegreenlife and powered with technology by KORE, an IoT pioneer, leader, and trusted advisor delivering transformative business performance. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Living Wall is an innovative intersection of IoT technology and sustainability created by Sagegreenlife and powered with technology by KORE, an IoT pioneer, leader, and trusted advisor delivering transformative business performance. (Photo: Business Wire)

Tuesday October 22 at 3:45 p.m. NEW’s Learning Center Program Manager Irma Alcocer and a group of her elementary school students will receive the Living Wall from Mr. Bahl, with executives from GSMA and Sagegreenlife also speaking at the ceremony. The event is a significant component of GSMA’s Youth Mobile Festival (YoMo) program, which provides approximately 15,000 children from the Los Angeles area with 1,500 hours of science and technology content from GSMA partners.

“The living wall will provide a valuable teaching tool that NEW students can learn from for many years as an active component of their STEM and technology curriculum,” said Mr. Bahl. “The global community is asking businesses to think more carefully about how they interact with our environment. KORE has responded with a deep commitment to deploying IoT solutions that have a positive and profound impact on our global community, and the Living Wall is an elegant example.”

The Sagegreenlife Living Wall utilizes IoT technology to create healthier, more sustainable home, work, and school environments. Its self-irrigating technology distributes the perfect amount of water evenly throughout to deliver 10 times the water efficiency while sustaining a versatile plant palette. This enables 95 percent plant survivability rates, greatly eliminating replacement needs and reducing overall cost. In addition, the wall reduces electricity consumption and is based on 100 percent recyclable Rockwool growth medium, so it does not decay.

“On behalf of everyone at the NEW Academy of Science and Arts and NEW, we are very grateful to KORE for the living wall,” said Ms. Alcocer. “Our students will now have a living example of how technology can impact the world. We greatly appreciate KORE making a significant investment in our school and our community, helping to inspire new ways to think about technology and our planet.”

KORE leverages nearly two decades of IoT experience to help organizations deploy IoT solutions that contribute to the communities where we work and live. From helping healthcare providers remotely monitor chronic conditions of patients and check on at-home seniors, to enabling schools to improve school bus and student safety, KORE demonstrates a personal significance that reaches far beyond IoT business applications.

“I applaud KORE and Sagegreenlife for their innovative alignment with GSMAs efforts to support the United Nations SDGs. I’m further moved by their efforts to contribute to YoMo students - our technology and sustainable leaders of tomorrow,” said Reed Peterson, Senior Vice President, GSMA. “This joint effort is an ideal example of how GSMA members can make a global impact on sustainability from every area of the IoT ecosystem to create a safe, clean, and equitable world for all.”

To learn more about the Living Wall and see it in-person, visit KORE at Mobile World Congress 2019 Los Angeles stand #2328. For those not attending the show, follow live updates on Twitter and LinkedIn. Visit www.korewireless.com to learn how KORE empowers organizations of all sizes to improve IoT operations across industries – including fleet, healthcare, logistics, industrial, utilities, agriculture, and retail– to maximize IoT investments and transform IoT business performance.

About KORE
KORE Wireless Group (“KORE”) is a pioneer, leader, and trusted advisor delivering transformative business performance. We empower organizations of all sizes to improve operational and business results by simplifying the complexity of IoT. Our deep IoT knowledge and experience, global reach, purpose-built solutions, and deployment agility accelerate and materially impact our customers’ business outcomes.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:11pLVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON : Trump's Vuitton visit stirs discord at the brand as designer hits out
RE
03:11pLIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT : James Arthur Announces 2020 North American ‘The YOU Tour' Dates
PU
03:11pLIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT : Brett Eldrege's Critically Acclaimed Glow Live Christmas Tour To Return For 2019 Holiday Season
PU
03:11pNEW RELIC : 3 Strategies to Avoid Downtime When Migrating Data to the Cloud
PU
03:11pSTEEL DYNAMICS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:11pNEWLOX GOLD VENTURES : (Video Enhanced) Newlox Shares Video of the On-Site Analytical Laboratory
AQ
03:09pOpioid talks with Teva, distributors could resume Tuesday - attorney
RE
03:09pCONTURA ENERGY : Deal for Wyoming mines called best-case for idled miners
AQ
03:09pMiddlesex Water Company Begins $70 Million Upgrade at Its Largest Water Treatment Plant
GL
03:06pCALLAWAY GOLF : Stephen Curry And Callaway Golf Announce Multi-Year Partnership
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : hires KPMG for independent audit after FT allegations
2BOMBARDIER INC. : Long-haul, fuel efficient jets underpin demand at Las Vegas air show
3ENDO INTERNATIONAL PLC : Drug companies reach $260 million opioid settlement with Ohio counties, averting land..
4BAVARIAN NORDIC A/S : GSK to sell two vaccines in $1.1 billion deal to focus on newer treatments
5CAPITAL & COUNTIES PROPERTIES PLC : CAPITAL UNTIES PROPERTIES : Capco says no approach from Nicholas Candy, ta..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group