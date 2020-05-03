KOSTAT Statistics Korea : Consumer Price Index in April 2020

The Consumer Price Index by expenditure category in April 2020 was below.

The index for Health, Communication, and Restaurants and hotels increased 0.1 percent, 0.7 percent, and 0.1 percent respectively from the preceding month.

The index for Clothing and footwear, Housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels, Furnishings, household equipment & routine maintenance, Transport, Recreation and culture, Education, and Miscellaneous goods and services decreased 0.8 percent, 0.2 percent, 0.1 percent, 3.5 percent, 0.1 percent, 1.5 percent, and 0.3 percent respectively from the preceding month.