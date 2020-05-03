KOSTAT Statistics Korea : Consumer Price Index in April 2020

http://kostat.go.kr
Embargo & Release Date : 8:00 A.M. May 4, 2020
Press
Price Statistics Division
Contact Division
Deputy Director General for
Release
Short-term Economic Statistics,
STATISTICS KOREA
Contact Person
Lee, Doo-Won(042.481.2530)
Consumer Price Index in April 2020
Consumer Price Index : April 2020
-
The Consumer Price Index was 104.95(2015=100) in April 2020. The index decreased 0.6 percent from the preceding month and rose 0.1 percent from the same month of the previous year.
-
The index excluding food and energy was 105.53 in April 2020. The index decreased 0.2 percent from the preceding month and rose 0.1 percent from the same month of the previous year.
-
-
The Current Trend of Consumer Price Index >
(2015=100, %)
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
Sep.
|
Oct.
|
Nov.
|
Dec.
|
Jan.
|
Feb.
|
Mar.
|
Apr.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
All items
|
105.20
|
105.46
|
104.87
|
105.12
|
105.79
|
105.80
|
105.54
|
104.95
|
|
Percent changes from the preceding
|
0.4
|
0.2
|
-0.6
|
0.2
|
0.6
|
0.0
|
-0.2
|
-0.6
|
|
month
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Percent changes year on year
|
-0.4
|
0.0
|
0.2
|
0.7
|
1.5
|
1.1
|
1.0
|
0.1
|
Excluding food and energy
|
105.30
|
105.54
|
105.30
|
105.39
|
105.86
|
106.01
|
105.76
|
105.53
|
|
Percent changes from the preceding
|
-0.4
|
0.2
|
-0.2
|
0.1
|
0.4
|
0.1
|
-0.2
|
-0.2
|
|
month
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Percent changes year on year
|
0.5
|
0.6
|
0.5
|
0.6
|
0.8
|
0.5
|
0.4
|
0.1
< All items Inflation Rates >
-
The Consumer Price Index by expenditure category in April 2020 was below.
-
The index for Health, Communication, and Restaurants and hotels increased 0.1 percent, 0.7 percent, and 0.1 percent respectively from the preceding month.
-
The index for Clothing and footwear, Housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels, Furnishings, household equipment & routine maintenance, Transport, Recreation and culture, Education, and Miscellaneous goods and services decreased 0.8 percent, 0.2 percent, 0.1 percent, 3.5 percent, 0.1 percent, 1.5 percent, and 0.3 percent respectively from the preceding month.
-
The index for Food and non-alcoholic beverages, and Alcoholic beverages and tobacco remained unchanged from the preceding month.
< Consumer Price Index by expenditure category >
|
(Not seasonally adjusted)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(2015=100, %)
|
|
|
|
|
April 2019
|
|
|
April 2020
|
|
|
|
Number
|
|
|
Percent
|
|
Percent
|
|
Percent
|
|
Percent
|
|
Weights
|
|
changes
|
|
|
changes
|
|
|
|
|
changes
|
|
|
changes
|
|
of Items
|
|
Index
|
from the
|
|
year on
|
Index
|
from the
|
|
year on
|
|
|
|
|
preceding
|
|
year
|
|
preceding
|
|
year
|
|
|
|
|
month
|
|
|
month
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
All items
|
460
|
1,000.0
|
104.87
|
0.4
|
|
0.6
|
104.95
|
-0.6
|
|
0.1
|
|
Food and non-alcoholic
|
133
|
137.6
|
109.40
|
0.8
|
|
1.4
|
111.29
|
0.0
|
|
1.7
|
|
beverages
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Alcoholic beverages
|
7
|
15.8
|
102.66
|
0.4
|
|
0.1
|
103.35
|
0.0
|
|
0.7
|
|
and tobacco
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Clothing and footwear
|
30
|
61.1
|
103.82
|
-0.3
|
|
-0.2
|
103.92
|
-0.8
|
|
0.1
|
|
Housing, water,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
electricity, gas and
|
16
|
165.9
|
102.76
|
-0.2
|
|
1.0
|
103.95
|
-0.2
|
|
1.2
|
|
other fuels
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Furnishings, household
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
equipment & routine
|
49
|
44.2
|
108.06
|
0.4
|
|
3.3
|
107.14
|
-0.1
|
|
-0.9
|
|
maintenance
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Health
|
32
|
69.8
|
102.19
|
0.1
|
|
0.0
|
103.83
|
0.1
|
|
1.6
|
|
Transport
|
32
|
112.6
|
100.78
|
1.5
|
|
-1.9
|
98.47
|
-3.5
|
|
-2.3
|
|
Communication
|
6
|
53.5
|
97.52
|
0.3
|
|
-2.6
|
96.68
|
0.7
|
|
-0.9
|
|
Recreation and culture
|
55
|
61.2
|
102.74
|
1.0
|
|
-0.4
|
100.22
|
-0.1
|
|
-2.5
|
|
Education
|
20
|
89.6
|
105.25
|
0.1
|
|
1.0
|
102.69
|
-1.5
|
|
-2.4
|
|
Restaurants and hotels
|
44
|
131.8
|
109.80
|
0.2
|
|
1.9
|
110.90
|
0.1
|
|
1.0
|
|
Miscellaneous goods
|
36
|
56.9
|
108.62
|
0.2
|
|
1.5
|
110.11
|
-0.3
|
|
1.4
|
|
and services
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Disclaimer
KOSTAT - Statistics Korea published this content on 04 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 May 2020 00:23:06 UTC