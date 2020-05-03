KOSTAT Statistics Korea : Consumer Price Index in April 2020

Log in
05/03/2020 | 08:24pm EDT

http://kostat.go.kr

Embargo & Release Date : 8:00 A.M. May 4, 2020

Press

Price Statistics Division

Contact Division

Deputy Director General for

Release

Short-term Economic Statistics,

STATISTICS KOREA

Contact Person

Lee, Doo-Won(042.481.2530)

Consumer Price Index in April 2020

Consumer Price Index : April 2020

  • The Consumer Price Index was 104.95(2015=100) in April 2020. The index decreased 0.6 percent from the preceding month and rose 0.1 percent from the same month of the previous year.
  • The index excluding food and energy was 105.53 in April 2020. The index decreased 0.2 percent from the preceding month and rose 0.1 percent from the same month of the previous year.
    • The Current Trend of Consumer Price Index >

(2015=100, %)

2019

2020

Sep.

Oct.

Nov.

Dec.

Jan.

Feb.

Mar.

Apr.

All items

105.20

105.46

104.87

105.12

105.79

105.80

105.54

104.95

Percent changes from the preceding

0.4

0.2

-0.6

0.2

0.6

0.0

-0.2

-0.6

month

Percent changes year on year

-0.4

0.0

0.2

0.7

1.5

1.1

1.0

0.1

Excluding food and energy

105.30

105.54

105.30

105.39

105.86

106.01

105.76

105.53

Percent changes from the preceding

-0.4

0.2

-0.2

0.1

0.4

0.1

-0.2

-0.2

month

Percent changes year on year

0.5

0.6

0.5

0.6

0.8

0.5

0.4

0.1

< All items Inflation Rates >

  • The Consumer Price Index by expenditure category in April 2020 was below.
  • The index for Health, Communication, and Restaurants and hotels increased 0.1 percent, 0.7 percent, and 0.1 percent respectively from the preceding month.
  • The index for Clothing and footwear, Housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels, Furnishings, household equipment & routine maintenance, Transport, Recreation and culture, Education, and Miscellaneous goods and services decreased 0.8 percent, 0.2 percent, 0.1 percent, 3.5 percent, 0.1 percent, 1.5 percent, and 0.3 percent respectively from the preceding month.
  • The index for Food and non-alcoholic beverages, and Alcoholic beverages and tobacco remained unchanged from the preceding month.

< Consumer Price Index by expenditure category >

(Not seasonally adjusted)

(2015=100, %)

April 2019

April 2020

Number

Percent

Percent

Percent

Percent

Weights

changes

changes

changes

changes

of Items

Index

from the

year on

Index

from the

year on

preceding

year

preceding

year

month

month

All items

460

1,000.0

104.87

0.4

0.6

104.95

-0.6

0.1

Food and non-alcoholic

133

137.6

109.40

0.8

1.4

111.29

0.0

1.7

beverages

Alcoholic beverages

7

15.8

102.66

0.4

0.1

103.35

0.0

0.7

and tobacco

Clothing and footwear

30

61.1

103.82

-0.3

-0.2

103.92

-0.8

0.1

Housing, water,

electricity, gas and

16

165.9

102.76

-0.2

1.0

103.95

-0.2

1.2

other fuels

Furnishings, household

equipment & routine

49

44.2

108.06

0.4

3.3

107.14

-0.1

-0.9

maintenance

Health

32

69.8

102.19

0.1

0.0

103.83

0.1

1.6

Transport

32

112.6

100.78

1.5

-1.9

98.47

-3.5

-2.3

Communication

6

53.5

97.52

0.3

-2.6

96.68

0.7

-0.9

Recreation and culture

55

61.2

102.74

1.0

-0.4

100.22

-0.1

-2.5

Education

20

89.6

105.25

0.1

1.0

102.69

-1.5

-2.4

Restaurants and hotels

44

131.8

109.80

0.2

1.9

110.90

0.1

1.0

Miscellaneous goods

36

56.9

108.62

0.2

1.5

110.11

-0.3

1.4

and services

Disclaimer

KOSTAT - Statistics Korea published this content on 04 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 May 2020 00:23:06 UTC
