KOSTAT Statistics Korea : Consumer Price Index in August 2018

Embargo & Release Date : 8:00 A.M. September 4, 2018

Consumer Price Index in August 2018

Consumer Price Index : August

□ The Consumer Price Index was 104.91(2015=100) in August 2018. The index increased 0.5 percent from the preceding month and rose 1.4 percent from the same month of the previous year.

○ The index excluding food and energy was 104.84 in August 2018. The index increased 0.2 percent from the preceding month and rose 1.0 percent from the same month of the previous year.

< The Current Trend of Consumer Price Index >

(2015=100, %)Jan. Feb.

All items

103.46

104.26

Percent changes from the preceding month

0.4

0.8

Percent changes year on year Excluding food and energy

1.0

1.4

103.98

104.42

Percent changes from the preceding month

0.2

0.4

Percent changes year on year

1.2

1.3

104.16 2018 Mar. Apr. May. Jun. Jul. Aug. 104.37 104.91 0.2 0.5 1.5 1.4 104.67 104.84 0.0 0.2 1.0 1.0

104.30

104.38

104.20

-0.1

0.1

0.1

-0.2

1.3

1.6

1.5

1.5

104.56

104.70

104.84

104.68

0.1

0.1

0.1

-0.2

1.4

1.4

1.4

1.2

□ The Consumer Price Index by expenditure category in August 2018 was below.

○ The index for Food and non-alcoholic beverages, Health, Transport, Recreation and culture, Education, Restaurants and hotels, and Miscellaneous goods and services increased 4.5 percent, 0.1 percent, 0.3 percent, 0.7 percent, 0.1 percent, 0.2percent, and 0.3 percent respectively from the preceding month.

○ The index for Housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels, Communication decreased 1.4 percent and 0.1 percent respectively from the preceding month.

○ The index for Alcoholic beverages and tobacco, Clothing and footwear, and Furnishings, household equipment & routine maintenance remained unchanged from the preceding month.

< Consumer Price Index by expenditure category >

(Not seasonally adjusted)

(2015=100, %)All items

Food and non-alcoholic beverages

Alcoholic beverages and tobacco

Clothing and footwear Housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels Furnishings, household equipment & routine maintenance

Health Transport Communication Recreation and culture Education

Restaurants and hotels Miscellaneous goods and services