KOSTAT Statistics Korea : Consumer Price Index in August 2018

September 4, 2018
Press Release
Contact Division
Price Statistics Division Economic Statistics Bureau, STATISTICS KOREA
Contact Person
Kim, Yun-Sung(042.481.2530)
Consumer Price Index in August 2018
Consumer Price Index : August
□ The Consumer Price Index was 104.91(2015=100) in August 2018. The index increased 0.5 percent from the preceding month and rose 1.4 percent from the same month of the previous year.
< The Current Trend of Consumer Price Index >
(2015=100, %)Jan. Feb.
All items
103.46
104.26
Percent changes from the preceding month
0.4
0.8
Percent changes year on year Excluding food and energy
1.0
1.4
103.98
104.42
Percent changes from the preceding month
0.2
0.4
Percent changes year on year
1.2
1.3
104.16
|
2018
|
Mar. Apr. May. Jun.
|
Jul.
|
Aug.
|
104.37
|
104.91
|
0.2
|
0.5
|
1.5
|
1.4
|
104.67
|
104.84
|
0.0
|
0.2
|
1.0
|
1.0
104.30
104.38
104.20
-0.1
0.1
0.1
-0.2
1.3
1.6
1.5
1.5
104.56
104.70
104.84
104.68
0.1
0.1
0.1
-0.2
1.4
1.4
1.4
1.2
□ The Consumer Price Index by expenditure category in August 2018 was below.
-
○ The index for Food and non-alcoholic beverages, Health, Transport, Recreation and culture, Education, Restaurants and hotels, and Miscellaneous goods and services increased 4.5 percent, 0.1 percent, 0.3 percent, 0.7 percent, 0.1 percent, 0.2percent, and 0.3 percent respectively from the preceding month.
-
○ The index for Housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels, Communication decreased 1.4 percent and 0.1 percent respectively from the preceding month.
-
○ The index for Alcoholic beverages and tobacco, Clothing and footwear, and Furnishings, household equipment & routine maintenance remained unchanged from the preceding month.
< Consumer Price Index by expenditure category >
(Not seasonally adjusted)
(2015=100, %)All items
Food and non-alcoholic beverages
Alcoholic beverages and tobacco
Clothing and footwear Housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels Furnishings, household equipment & routine maintenance
Health Transport Communication Recreation and culture Education
Restaurants and hotels Miscellaneous goods and services
