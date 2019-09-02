KOSTAT Statistics Korea : Consumer Price Index in August 2019

Embargo & Release Date : 8:00 A.M. September 3, 2019
Price Statistics Division
Deputy Director General for Short-term
Contact Division
Economic Statistics,
STATISTICS KOREA
Contact Person Lee, Doo-Won(042.481.2530)
Consumer Price Index in August 2019
Consumer Price Index : August
-
The Consumer Price Index was 104.81(2015=100) in August 2019. The index increased 0.2 percent from the preceding month and was unchanged from the same month of the previous year.
-
The index excluding food and energy was 105.76 in August 2019. The index increased 0.1 percent from the preceding month and rose 0.8 percent from the same month of the previous year.
-
-
The Current Trend of Consumer Price Index >
(2015=100, %)
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
Jan.
|
Feb.
|
Mar.
|
Apr.
|
May.
|
Jun.
|
Jul.
|
Aug.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
All items
|
104.24
|
104.69
|
104.49
|
104.87
|
105.05
|
104.88
|
104.56
|
104.81
|
|
Percent changes from the preceding
|
-0.1
|
0.4
|
-0.2
|
0.4
|
0.2
|
-0.2
|
-0.3
|
0.2
|
|
month
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Percent changes year on year
|
0.8
|
0.5
|
0.4
|
0.6
|
0.7
|
0.7
|
0.6
|
0.0
|
Excluding food and energy
|
104.97
|
105.47
|
105.31
|
105.47
|
105.48
|
105.41
|
105.62
|
105.76
|
|
Percent changes from the preceding
|
0.2
|
0.5
|
-0.2
|
0.2
|
0.0
|
-0.1
|
0.2
|
0.1
|
|
month
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Percent changes year on year
|
1.0
|
1.1
|
0.7
|
0.7
|
0.6
|
0.7
|
0.9
|
0.8
-
The Consumer Price Index by expenditure category in August 2019 was below.
-
The index for Food and non-alcoholic beverages, Housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels, Communication, Recreation and culture, and Restaurants and hotels increased 1.0 percent, 0.1 percent, 0.4 percent, 0.8 percent, and 0.3 percent respectively from the preceding month.
-
The index for Furnishings, household equipment & routine maintenance decreased 0.3 percent from the preceding month.
-
The index for Alcoholic beverages and tobacco, Clothing and footwear, Health, Transport, Education, and Miscellaneous goods and services remained unchanged from the preceding month.
< Consumer Price Index by expenditure category >
|
(Not seasonally adjusted)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(2015=100, %)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
August 2018
|
August 2019
|
|
Number
|
|
|
Percent
|
Percent
|
|
Percent
|
Percent
|
|
Weights
|
|
changes
|
|
changes
|
|
|
changes
|
|
changes
|
|
of Items
|
|
|
|
|
Index
|
from the
|
year on
|
Index
|
from the
|
year on
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
preceding
|
year
|
|
preceding
|
year
|
|
|
|
|
month
|
|
month
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
All items
|
460
|
1,000.0
|
104.85
|
0.9
|
1.4
|
104.81
|
0.2
|
0.0
|
Food and non-alcoholic
|
133
|
137.6
|
111.34
|
5.2
|
3.6
|
107.70
|
1.0
|
-3.3
|
beverages
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Alcoholic beverages and
|
7
|
15.8
|
102.52
|
0.0
|
0.1
|
103.38
|
0.0
|
0.8
|
tobacco
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Clothing and footwear
|
30
|
61.1
|
103.98
|
0.0
|
0.7
|
103.98
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
Housing, water,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
electricity, gas and other
|
16
|
165.9
|
100.33
|
0.2
|
-0.9
|
101.56
|
0.1
|
1.2
|
fuels
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Furnishings, household
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
equipment & routine
|
49
|
44.2
|
105.33
|
-0.1
|
2.6
|
107.28
|
-0.3
|
1.9
|
maintenance
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Health
|
32
|
69.8
|
101.37
|
0.0
|
-0.9
|
102.32
|
0.0
|
0.9
|
Transport
|
32
|
112.6
|
104.53
|
0.3
|
4.2
|
102.59
|
0.0
|
-1.9
|
Communication
|
6
|
53.5
|
99.29
|
-0.1
|
-1.6
|
97.13
|
0.4
|
-2.2
|
Recreation and culture
|
55
|
61.2
|
103.81
|
0.7
|
0.5
|
103.65
|
0.8
|
-0.2
|
Education
|
20
|
89.6
|
104.38
|
0.1
|
1.4
|
105.42
|
0.0
|
1.0
|
Restaurants and hotels
|
44
|
131.8
|
108.76
|
0.2
|
3.1
|
110.64
|
0.3
|
1.7
|
Miscellaneous goods and
|
36
|
56.9
|
107.12
|
0.3
|
0.9
|
108.77
|
0.0
|
1.5
|
services
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Disclaimer
KOSTAT - Statistics Korea published this content on 03 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2019 00:14:05 UTC