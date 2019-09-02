Log in
KOSTAT Statistics Korea : Consumer Price Index in August 2019

09/02/2019 | 08:15pm EDT

Embargo & Release Date : 8:00 A.M. September 3, 2019

Price Statistics Division

Deputy Director General for Short-term

Contact Division

Economic Statistics,

STATISTICS KOREA

Contact Person Lee, Doo-Won(042.481.2530)

Consumer Price Index in August 2019

Consumer Price Index : August

  • The Consumer Price Index was 104.81(2015=100) in August 2019. The index increased 0.2 percent from the preceding month and was unchanged from the same month of the previous year.
  • The index excluding food and energy was 105.76 in August 2019. The index increased 0.1 percent from the preceding month and rose 0.8 percent from the same month of the previous year.
    • The Current Trend of Consumer Price Index >

(2015=100, %)

2019

Jan.

Feb.

Mar.

Apr.

May.

Jun.

Jul.

Aug.

All items

104.24

104.69

104.49

104.87

105.05

104.88

104.56

104.81

Percent changes from the preceding

-0.1

0.4

-0.2

0.4

0.2

-0.2

-0.3

0.2

month

Percent changes year on year

0.8

0.5

0.4

0.6

0.7

0.7

0.6

0.0

Excluding food and energy

104.97

105.47

105.31

105.47

105.48

105.41

105.62

105.76

Percent changes from the preceding

0.2

0.5

-0.2

0.2

0.0

-0.1

0.2

0.1

month

Percent changes year on year

1.0

1.1

0.7

0.7

0.6

0.7

0.9

0.8

  • The Consumer Price Index by expenditure category in August 2019 was below.
  • The index for Food and non-alcoholic beverages, Housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels, Communication, Recreation and culture, and Restaurants and hotels increased 1.0 percent, 0.1 percent, 0.4 percent, 0.8 percent, and 0.3 percent respectively from the preceding month.
  • The index for Furnishings, household equipment & routine maintenance decreased 0.3 percent from the preceding month.
  • The index for Alcoholic beverages and tobacco, Clothing and footwear, Health, Transport, Education, and Miscellaneous goods and services remained unchanged from the preceding month.

< Consumer Price Index by expenditure category >

(Not seasonally adjusted)

(2015=100, %)

August 2018

August 2019

Number

Percent

Percent

Percent

Percent

Weights

changes

changes

changes

changes

of Items

Index

from the

year on

Index

from the

year on

preceding

year

preceding

year

month

month

All items

460

1,000.0

104.85

0.9

1.4

104.81

0.2

0.0

Food and non-alcoholic

133

137.6

111.34

5.2

3.6

107.70

1.0

-3.3

beverages

Alcoholic beverages and

7

15.8

102.52

0.0

0.1

103.38

0.0

0.8

tobacco

Clothing and footwear

30

61.1

103.98

0.0

0.7

103.98

0.0

0.0

Housing, water,

electricity, gas and other

16

165.9

100.33

0.2

-0.9

101.56

0.1

1.2

fuels

Furnishings, household

equipment & routine

49

44.2

105.33

-0.1

2.6

107.28

-0.3

1.9

maintenance

Health

32

69.8

101.37

0.0

-0.9

102.32

0.0

0.9

Transport

32

112.6

104.53

0.3

4.2

102.59

0.0

-1.9

Communication

6

53.5

99.29

-0.1

-1.6

97.13

0.4

-2.2

Recreation and culture

55

61.2

103.81

0.7

0.5

103.65

0.8

-0.2

Education

20

89.6

104.38

0.1

1.4

105.42

0.0

1.0

Restaurants and hotels

44

131.8

108.76

0.2

3.1

110.64

0.3

1.7

Miscellaneous goods and

36

56.9

107.12

0.3

0.9

108.77

0.0

1.5

services

KOSTAT - Statistics Korea published this content on 03 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
