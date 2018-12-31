KOSTAT Statistics Korea : Consumer Price Index in December 2018

Log in
Consumer Price Index in December 2018

12/31/2018 | 02:04am CET

http://kostat.go.kr

Embargo & Release Date : 8:00 A.M. December 31, 2018

Press Release

Contact Division

Price Statistics Division Economic Statistics Bureau, STATISTICS KOREA

Contact Person

Kim, Yun-Sung(042.481.2530)

Consumer Price Index in December 2018

Consumer Price Index : December 2017

The Consumer Price Index in 2018 was 104.45(2015=100), up 1.5 percent from the previous year.

(2015=100, %)

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

Index

96.789

98.048

99.298

100.00

100.97

102.93

104.45

Change over the previous year

2.2

1.3

1.3

0.7

1.0

1.9

1.5

The Consumer Price Index was 104.35(2015=100) in December 2018. The index decreased 0.3 percent from the preceding month and rose 1.3 percent from the same month of the previous year.

  • The index excluding food and energy was 104.73 in December 2018. The index remained unchanged from the preceding month and rose 1.1 percent from the same month of the previous year.

< The Current Trend of Consumer Price Index >

(2015=100, %)

2018

May. Jun.

Jul.

Aug. Sep. Oct. Nov. Dec.

All items

Percent changes from the preceding month

Percent changes year on year Excluding food and energy

Percent changes from the preceding month

Percent changes year on year

The Consumer Price Index by expenditure category in December 2018 was below.

  • The index for Food and non-alcoholic beverages and Restaurants and hotels increased 0.2 percent and 0.4 percent respectively from the preceding month. The index for Alcoholic beverages and tobacco, Transport, Communication, Recreation and culture, and Miscellaneous goods and services decreased 0.3 percent, 2.9 percent, 0.3 percent, 0.9 percent, and 0.2 percent respectively from the preceding month.

  • The index for Clothing and footwear, Housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels, Furnishings, household equipment & routine maintenance, Health, and Education remained unchanged from the preceding month.

< Consumer Price Index by expenditure category >

(Not seasonally adjusted)

(2015=100, %)All items

Food and non-alcoholic beverages

Alcoholic beverages and tobacco

Clothing and footwear Housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels Furnishings, household equipment & routine maintenance

Health Transport Communication Recreation and culture Education

Restaurants and hotels Miscellaneous goods and services

Disclaimer

KOSTAT - Statistics Korea published this content on 31 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2018 01:03:10 UTC
