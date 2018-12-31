KOSTAT Statistics Korea : Consumer Price Index in December 2018

http://kostat.go.kr

Consumer Price Index in December 2018

□ The Consumer Price Index in 2018 was 104.45(2015=100), up 1.5 percent from the previous year.

(2015=100, %)

2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 Index 96.789 98.048 99.298 100.00 100.97 102.93 104.45 Change over the previous year 2.2 1.3 1.3 0.7 1.0 1.9 1.5

□ The Consumer Price Index was 104.35(2015=100) in December 2018. The index decreased 0.3 percent from the preceding month and rose 1.3 percent from the same month of the previous year.

○ The index excluding food and energy was 104.73 in December 2018. The index remained unchanged from the preceding month and rose 1.1 percent from the same month of the previous year.

< The Current Trend of Consumer Price Index >

(2015=100, %)

2018

May. Jun.

Jul.

Aug. Sep. Oct. Nov. Dec.

All items

Percent changes from the preceding month

Percent changes year on year Excluding food and energy

Percent changes from the preceding month

Percent changes year on year

□ The Consumer Price Index by expenditure category in December 2018 was below.

○ The index for Food and non-alcoholic beverages and Restaurants and hotels increased 0.2 percent and 0.4 percent respectively from the preceding month. The index for Alcoholic beverages and tobacco, Transport, Communication, Recreation and culture, and Miscellaneous goods and services decreased 0.3 percent, 2.9 percent, 0.3 percent, 0.9 percent, and 0.2 percent respectively from the preceding month.

○ The index for Clothing and footwear, Housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels, Furnishings, household equipment & routine maintenance, Health, and Education remained unchanged from the preceding month.

< Consumer Price Index by expenditure category >

(Not seasonally adjusted)

(2015=100, %)All items

Food and non-alcoholic beverages

Alcoholic beverages and tobacco

Clothing and footwear Housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels Furnishings, household equipment & routine maintenance

Health Transport Communication Recreation and culture Education

Restaurants and hotels Miscellaneous goods and services