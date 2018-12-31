KOSTAT Statistics Korea : Consumer Price Index in December 2018

http://kostat.go.kr
Embargo & Release Date : 8:00 A.M. December 31, 2018
|
Press Release
|
Contact Division
|
Price Statistics Division Economic Statistics Bureau, STATISTICS KOREA
|
Contact Person
|
Kim, Yun-Sung(042.481.2530)
Consumer Price Index in December 2018
Consumer Price Index : December 2017
□ The Consumer Price Index in 2018 was 104.45(2015=100), up 1.5 percent from the previous year.
(2015=100, %)
|
2012
|
2013
|
2014
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
Index
|
96.789
|
98.048
|
99.298
|
100.00
|
100.97
|
102.93
|
104.45
|
Change over the previous year
|
2.2
|
1.3
|
1.3
|
0.7
|
1.0
|
1.9
|
1.5
□ The Consumer Price Index was 104.35(2015=100) in December 2018. The index decreased 0.3 percent from the preceding month and rose 1.3 percent from the same month of the previous year.
< The Current Trend of Consumer Price Index >
(2015=100, %)
2018
May. Jun.
Jul.
Aug. Sep. Oct. Nov. Dec.
All items
Percent changes from the preceding month
Percent changes year on year Excluding food and energy
Percent changes from the preceding month
Percent changes year on year
□ The Consumer Price Index by expenditure category in December 2018 was below.
-
○ The index for Food and non-alcoholic beverages and Restaurants and hotels increased 0.2 percent and 0.4 percent respectively from the preceding month. The index for Alcoholic beverages and tobacco, Transport, Communication, Recreation and culture, and Miscellaneous goods and services decreased 0.3 percent, 2.9 percent, 0.3 percent, 0.9 percent, and 0.2 percent respectively from the preceding month.
-
○ The index for Clothing and footwear, Housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels, Furnishings, household equipment & routine maintenance, Health, and Education remained unchanged from the preceding month.
< Consumer Price Index by expenditure category >
(Not seasonally adjusted)
(2015=100, %)All items
Food and non-alcoholic beverages
Alcoholic beverages and tobacco
Clothing and footwear Housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels Furnishings, household equipment & routine maintenance
Health Transport Communication Recreation and culture Education
Restaurants and hotels Miscellaneous goods and services