KOSTAT Statistics Korea : Consumer Price Index in January 2020

Embargo & Release Date : 8:00 A.M. February 4, 2020
|
Press
|
|
Price Statistics Division
|
Deputy Director General for
|
|
Contact Division
|
Short-term Economic Statistics,
|
Release
|
STATISTICS KOREA
|
|
|
|
|
Contact Person
|
Lee, Doo-Won(042.481.2530)
|
|
|
Consumer Price Index in January 2020
Consumer Price Index : January 2020
-
The Consumer Price Index was 105.79(2015=100) in January 2020. The index increased 0.6 percent from the preceding month and rose 1.5 percent from the same month of the previous year.
-
The index excluding food and energy was 105.86 in January 2020. The index increased 0.4 percent from the preceding month and rose 0.8 percent from the same month of the previous year.
-
-
The Current Trend of Consumer Price Index >
(2015=100, %)
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
Jun.
|
Jul.
|
Aug.
|
Sep.
|
Oct.
|
Nov.
|
Dec.
|
Jan.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
All items
|
104.88
|
104.56
|
104.81
|
105.20
|
105.46
|
104.87
|
105.12
|
105.79
|
|
Percent changes from the preceding
|
-0.2
|
-0.3
|
0.2
|
0.4
|
0.2
|
-0.6
|
0.2
|
0.6
|
|
month
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Percent changes year on year
|
0.7
|
0.6
|
0.0
|
-0.4
|
0.0
|
0.2
|
0.7
|
1.5
|
Excluding food and energy
|
105.41
|
105.62
|
105.76
|
105.30
|
105.54
|
105.30
|
105.39
|
105.86
|
|
Percent changes from the preceding
|
-0.1
|
0.2
|
0.1
|
-0.4
|
0.2
|
-0.2
|
0.1
|
0.4
|
|
month
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Percent changes year on year
|
0.7
|
0.9
|
0.8
|
0.5
|
0.6
|
0.5
|
0.6
|
0.8
-
The Consumer Price Index by expenditure category in January 2020 was below.
-
The index for Food and non-alcoholic beverages, Alcoholic beverages and tobacco, Health, Transport, Recreation and culture, Education, Restaurants and hotels, and Miscellaneous goods and services increased 1.7 percent, 0.1 percent, 1.3 percent, 1.4 percent, 1.3 percent, 0.2 percent, 0.5 percent, and 1.0 percent respectively from the preceding month.
-
The index for Clothing and footwear, Housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels, Furnishings, household equipment & routine maintenance, and Communication decreased 0.4 percent, 0.1 percent, 0.2 percent, and 0.4 percent respectively from the preceding month.
< Consumer Price Index by expenditure category >
|
(Not seasonally adjusted)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(2015=100, %)
|
|
|
|
|
|
January 2019
|
January 2020
|
|
|
|
Number
|
|
|
Percent
|
Percent
|
|
Percent
|
Percent
|
|
|
|
Weights
|
|
changes
|
|
changes
|
|
|
|
of Items
|
Index
|
from the
|
changes
|
Index
|
from the
|
changes
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
preceding
|
year on
|
|
preceding
|
year on
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
month
|
year
|
|
month
|
year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
All items
|
|
460
|
1,000.0
|
104.24
|
-0.1
|
0.8
|
105.79
|
0.6
|
1.5
|
|
Food and non-alcoholic
|
|
133
|
137.6
|
108.80
|
-0.1
|
2.6
|
110.81
|
1.7
|
1.8
|
|
beverages
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Alcoholic beverages
|
|
7
|
15.8
|
102.57
|
0.2
|
0.1
|
103.51
|
0.1
|
0.9
|
|
and tobacco
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Clothing and footwear
|
|
30
|
61.1
|
103.76
|
-0.7
|
0.4
|
104.43
|
-0.4
|
0.6
|
|
Housing, water,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
electricity, gas and other
|
|
16
|
165.9
|
101.96
|
-0.3
|
0.9
|
103.43
|
-0.1
|
1.4
|
|
fuels
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Furnishings, household
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
equipment & routine
|
|
49
|
44.2
|
106.17
|
0.8
|
2.6
|
107.26
|
-0.2
|
1.0
|
|
maintenance
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Health
|
|
32
|
69.8
|
102.04
|
0.9
|
-0.5
|
103.83
|
1.3
|
1.8
|
|
Transport
|
|
32
|
112.6
|
98.91
|
-2.4
|
-3.8
|
105.03
|
1.4
|
6.2
|
|
Communication
|
|
6
|
53.5
|
98.35
|
-0.4
|
-1.5
|
96.14
|
-0.4
|
-2.2
|
|
Recreation and culture
|
|
55
|
61.2
|
101.58
|
0.7
|
1.1
|
101.82
|
1.3
|
0.2
|
|
Education
|
|
20
|
89.6
|
105.04
|
0.4
|
1.6
|
104.08
|
0.2
|
-0.9
|
|
Restaurants and hotels
|
|
44
|
131.8
|
109.70
|
0.3
|
3.0
|
110.97
|
0.5
|
1.2
|
|
Miscellaneous goods
|
|
36
|
56.9
|
107.85
|
0.7
|
1.6
|
110.02
|
1.0
|
2.0
|
|
and services
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
