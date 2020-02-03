KOSTAT Statistics Korea : Consumer Price Index in January 2020

The Consumer Price Index was 105.79(2015=100) in January 2020. The index increased 0.6 percent from the preceding month and rose 1.5 percent from the same month of the previous year.

The index excluding food and energy was 105.86 in January 2020. The index increased 0.4 percent from the preceding month and rose 0.8 percent from the same month of the previous year.