KOSTAT Statistics Korea : Consumer Price Index in January 2020

02/03/2020 | 08:51pm EST

http://kostat.go.kr

Embargo & Release Date : 8:00 A.M. February 4, 2020

Press

Price Statistics Division

Deputy Director General for

Contact Division

Short-term Economic Statistics,

Release

STATISTICS KOREA

Contact Person

Lee, Doo-Won(042.481.2530)

Consumer Price Index in January 2020

Consumer Price Index : January 2020

  • The Consumer Price Index was 105.79(2015=100) in January 2020. The index increased 0.6 percent from the preceding month and rose 1.5 percent from the same month of the previous year.
  • The index excluding food and energy was 105.86 in January 2020. The index increased 0.4 percent from the preceding month and rose 0.8 percent from the same month of the previous year.
    • The Current Trend of Consumer Price Index >

(2015=100, %)

2019

2020

Jun.

Jul.

Aug.

Sep.

Oct.

Nov.

Dec.

Jan.

All items

104.88

104.56

104.81

105.20

105.46

104.87

105.12

105.79

Percent changes from the preceding

-0.2

-0.3

0.2

0.4

0.2

-0.6

0.2

0.6

month

Percent changes year on year

0.7

0.6

0.0

-0.4

0.0

0.2

0.7

1.5

Excluding food and energy

105.41

105.62

105.76

105.30

105.54

105.30

105.39

105.86

Percent changes from the preceding

-0.1

0.2

0.1

-0.4

0.2

-0.2

0.1

0.4

month

Percent changes year on year

0.7

0.9

0.8

0.5

0.6

0.5

0.6

0.8

  • The Consumer Price Index by expenditure category in January 2020 was below.
  • The index for Food and non-alcoholic beverages, Alcoholic beverages and tobacco, Health, Transport, Recreation and culture, Education, Restaurants and hotels, and Miscellaneous goods and services increased 1.7 percent, 0.1 percent, 1.3 percent, 1.4 percent, 1.3 percent, 0.2 percent, 0.5 percent, and 1.0 percent respectively from the preceding month.
  • The index for Clothing and footwear, Housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels, Furnishings, household equipment & routine maintenance, and Communication decreased 0.4 percent, 0.1 percent, 0.2 percent, and 0.4 percent respectively from the preceding month.

< Consumer Price Index by expenditure category >

(Not seasonally adjusted)

(2015=100, %)

January 2019

January 2020

Number

Percent

Percent

Percent

Percent

Weights

changes

changes

of Items

Index

from the

changes

Index

from the

changes

preceding

year on

preceding

year on

month

year

month

year

All items

460

1,000.0

104.24

-0.1

0.8

105.79

0.6

1.5

Food and non-alcoholic

133

137.6

108.80

-0.1

2.6

110.81

1.7

1.8

beverages

Alcoholic beverages

7

15.8

102.57

0.2

0.1

103.51

0.1

0.9

and tobacco

Clothing and footwear

30

61.1

103.76

-0.7

0.4

104.43

-0.4

0.6

Housing, water,

electricity, gas and other

16

165.9

101.96

-0.3

0.9

103.43

-0.1

1.4

fuels

Furnishings, household

equipment & routine

49

44.2

106.17

0.8

2.6

107.26

-0.2

1.0

maintenance

Health

32

69.8

102.04

0.9

-0.5

103.83

1.3

1.8

Transport

32

112.6

98.91

-2.4

-3.8

105.03

1.4

6.2

Communication

6

53.5

98.35

-0.4

-1.5

96.14

-0.4

-2.2

Recreation and culture

55

61.2

101.58

0.7

1.1

101.82

1.3

0.2

Education

20

89.6

105.04

0.4

1.6

104.08

0.2

-0.9

Restaurants and hotels

44

131.8

109.70

0.3

3.0

110.97

0.5

1.2

Miscellaneous goods

36

56.9

107.85

0.7

1.6

110.02

1.0

2.0

and services

Disclaimer

KOSTAT - Statistics Korea published this content on 04 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2020 01:50:03 UTC
