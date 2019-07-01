Log in
KOSTAT Statistics Korea : Consumer Price Index in June 2019

07/01/2019 | 09:03pm EDT

Press

Release

Embargo & Release Date : 8:00 A.M. July 2, 2019

Price Statistics Division

Contact Division

Economic Statistics Bureau,

STATISTICS KOREA

Contact Person

Kim, Yun-Sung(042.481.2530)

Consumer Price Index in June 2019

Consumer Price Index : June

  • The Consumer Price Index was 104.88(2015=100) in June 2019. The index decreased
    0.2 percent from the preceding month and rose 0.7 percent from the same month of the previous year.
  • The index excluding food and energy was 105.41 in June 2019. The index decreased
    0.1 percent from the preceding month and rose 0.7 percent from the same month of the previous year.
    • The Current Trend of Consumer Price Index >

(2015=100, %)

2018

2019

Nov.

Dec.

Jan.

Feb.

Mar.

Apr.

May.

Jun.

All items

104.71

104.35

104.24

104.69

104.49

104.87

105.05

104.88

Percent changes from the preceding

-0.7

-0.3

-0.1

0.4

-0.2

0.4

0.2

-0.2

month

Percent changes year on year

2.0

1.3

0.8

0.5

0.4

0.6

0.7

0.7

Excluding food and energy

104.75

104.73

104.97

105.47

105.31

105.47

105.48

105.41

Percent changes from the preceding

-0.1

0.0

0.2

0.5

-0.2

0.2

0.0

-0.1

month

Percent changes year on year

1.2

1.1

1.0

1.1

0.7

0.7

0.6

0.7

  • The Consumer Price Index by expenditure category in June 2019 was below.
  • The index for Alcoholic beverages and tobacco, Housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels, Health, Transport, and Restaurants and hotels increased 0.2 percent,

  • 0.1 percent, 0.3 percent, 0.2 percent, and 0.1 percent respectively from the preceding month.
  • The index for Food and non-alcoholic beverages, Furnishings, household equipment
    • routine maintenance, Communication, Recreation and culture, and Miscellaneous goods and services decreased 1.1 percent, 0.3 percent, 0.2 percent, 1.0 percent, and 0.2 percent respectively from the preceding month.
  • The index for Clothing and footwear, and Education remained unchanged from the preceding month.

< Consumer Price Index by expenditure category >

(Not seasonally adjusted)

(2015=100, %)

June 2018

June 2019

Number

Percent

Percent

Percent

Percent

Weights

changes

changes

changes

changes

of Items

Index

from the

year on

Index

from the

year on

preceding

year

preceding

year

month

month

All items

460

1,000.0

104.13

-0.2

1.5

104.88

-0.2

0.7

Food and non-alcoholic

133

137.6

105.48

-1.3

1.3

107.64

-1.1

2.0

beverages

Alcoholic beverages and

7

15.8

102.34

0.0

0.0

103.31

0.2

0.9

tobacco

Clothing and footwear

30

61.1

104.10

0.0

0.9

103.97

0.0

-0.1

Housing, water, electricity,

16

165.9

101.68

-0.1

0.5

102.90

0.1

1.2

gas and other fuels

Furnishings, household

equipment & routine

49

44.2

104.93

-0.4

1.3

106.67

-0.3

1.7

maintenance

Health

32

69.8

102.36

0.2

0.1

102.51

0.3

0.1

Transport

32

112.6

104.34

0.7

3.8

103.31

0.2

-1.0

Communication

6

53.5

99.94

-0.1

-0.4

97.17

-0.2

-2.8

Recreation and culture

55

61.2

101.41

-1.9

1.3

101.29

-1.0

-0.1

Education

20

89.6

104.26

0.0

1.4

105.39

0.0

1.1

Restaurants and hotels

44

131.8

108.17

0.1

3.1

110.11

0.1

1.8

Miscellaneous goods and

36

56.9

107.13

0.1

1.1

108.73

-0.2

1.5

services

Disclaimer

KOSTAT - Statistics Korea published this content on 02 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2019 01:02:03 UTC
