|
KOSTAT Statistics Korea : Consumer Price Index in June 2019
07/01/2019 | 09:03pm EDT
Embargo & Release Date : 8:00 A.M. July 2, 2019
|
|
Price Statistics Division
|
Contact Division
|
Economic Statistics Bureau,
|
|
STATISTICS KOREA
|
|
|
Contact Person
|
Kim, Yun-Sung(042.481.2530)
|
|
Consumer Price Index in June 2019
Consumer Price Index : June
-
The Consumer Price Index was 104.88(2015=100) in June 2019. The index decreased
0.2 percent from the preceding month and rose 0.7 percent from the same month of the previous year.
-
The index excluding food and energy was 105.41 in June 2019. The index decreased
0.1 percent from the preceding month and rose 0.7 percent from the same month of the previous year.
-
-
The Current Trend of Consumer Price Index >
(2015=100, %)
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
Nov.
|
Dec.
|
Jan.
|
Feb.
|
Mar.
|
Apr.
|
May.
|
Jun.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
All items
|
104.71
|
104.35
|
104.24
|
104.69
|
104.49
|
104.87
|
105.05
|
104.88
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Percent changes from the preceding
|
-0.7
|
-0.3
|
-0.1
|
0.4
|
-0.2
|
0.4
|
0.2
|
-0.2
|
|
month
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Percent changes year on year
|
2.0
|
1.3
|
0.8
|
0.5
|
0.4
|
0.6
|
0.7
|
0.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Excluding food and energy
|
104.75
|
104.73
|
104.97
|
105.47
|
105.31
|
105.47
|
105.48
|
105.41
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Percent changes from the preceding
|
-0.1
|
0.0
|
0.2
|
0.5
|
-0.2
|
0.2
|
0.0
|
-0.1
|
|
month
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Percent changes year on year
|
1.2
|
1.1
|
1.0
|
1.1
|
0.7
|
0.7
|
0.6
|
0.7
< Consumer Price Index by expenditure category >
|
(Not seasonally adjusted)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(2015=100, %)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
June 2018
|
|
|
June 2019
|
|
|
Number
|
|
|
Percent
|
|
Percent
|
|
Percent
|
|
Percent
|
|
Weights
|
|
changes
|
|
|
changes
|
|
|
|
|
changes
|
|
|
changes
|
|
of Items
|
|
Index
|
from the
|
|
year on
|
Index
|
from the
|
|
year on
|
|
|
|
|
preceding
|
|
year
|
|
preceding
|
|
year
|
|
|
|
|
month
|
|
|
month
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
All items
|
460
|
1,000.0
|
104.13
|
-0.2
|
|
1.5
|
104.88
|
-0.2
|
|
0.7
|
Food and non-alcoholic
|
133
|
137.6
|
105.48
|
-1.3
|
|
1.3
|
107.64
|
-1.1
|
|
2.0
|
beverages
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Alcoholic beverages and
|
7
|
15.8
|
102.34
|
0.0
|
|
0.0
|
103.31
|
0.2
|
|
0.9
|
tobacco
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Clothing and footwear
|
30
|
61.1
|
104.10
|
0.0
|
|
0.9
|
103.97
|
0.0
|
|
-0.1
|
Housing, water, electricity,
|
16
|
165.9
|
101.68
|
-0.1
|
|
0.5
|
102.90
|
0.1
|
|
1.2
|
gas and other fuels
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Furnishings, household
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
equipment & routine
|
49
|
44.2
|
104.93
|
-0.4
|
|
1.3
|
106.67
|
-0.3
|
|
1.7
|
maintenance
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Health
|
32
|
69.8
|
102.36
|
0.2
|
|
0.1
|
102.51
|
0.3
|
|
0.1
|
Transport
|
32
|
112.6
|
104.34
|
0.7
|
|
3.8
|
103.31
|
0.2
|
|
-1.0
|
Communication
|
6
|
53.5
|
99.94
|
-0.1
|
|
-0.4
|
97.17
|
-0.2
|
|
-2.8
|
Recreation and culture
|
55
|
61.2
|
101.41
|
-1.9
|
|
1.3
|
101.29
|
-1.0
|
|
-0.1
|
Education
|
20
|
89.6
|
104.26
|
0.0
|
|
1.4
|
105.39
|
0.0
|
|
1.1
|
Restaurants and hotels
|
44
|
131.8
|
108.17
|
0.1
|
|
3.1
|
110.11
|
0.1
|
|
1.8
|
Miscellaneous goods and
|
36
|
56.9
|
107.13
|
0.1
|
|
1.1
|
108.73
|
-0.2
|
|
1.5
|
services
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Disclaimer
KOSTAT - Statistics Korea published this content on 02 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2019 01:02:03 UTC
|
|