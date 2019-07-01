KOSTAT Statistics Korea : Consumer Price Index in June 2019

Consumer Price Index : June

The Current Trend of Consumer Price Index >

The index excluding food and energy was 105.41 in June 2019. The index decreased

The Consumer Price Index was 104.88(2015=100) in June 2019. The index decreased

(2015=100, %)

Percent changes year on year

Percent changes from the preceding

Percent changes year on year

Percent changes from the preceding

The Consumer Price Index by expenditure category in June 2019 was below.

The index for Alcoholic beverages and tobacco, Housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels, Health, Transport, and Restaurants and hotels increased 0.2 percent,



0.1 percent, 0.3 percent, 0.2 percent, and 0.1 percent respectively from the preceding month.

The index for Food and non-alcoholic beverages, Furnishings, household equipment

routine maintenance, Communication, Recreation and culture, and Miscellaneous goods and services decreased 1.1 percent, 0.3 percent, 0.2 percent, 1.0 percent, and 0.2 percent respectively from the preceding month.