KOSTAT Statistics Korea : Consumer Price Index in March 2019

0
04/01/2019 | 08:37pm EDT

Press

Release

Embargo & Release Date : 8:00 A.M. April 2, 2019

Price Statistics Division

Contact Division

Economic Statistics Bureau,

STATISTICS KOREA

Contact Person

Kim, Yun-Sung(042.481.2530)

Consumer Price Index in March 2019

Consumer Price Index : March

The Consumer Price Index was 104.49(2015=100) in March 2019. The index decreased 0.2 percent from the preceding month and rose 0.4 percent from the same month of the previous year.

The index excluding food and energy was 105.32 in March 2019. The index decreased 0.1 percent from the preceding month and rose 0.8 percent from the same month of the previous year.

<The Current Trend of Consumer Price Index >

(2015=100, %)

2018

2019

Aug.

Sept.

Oct.

Nov.

Dec.

Jan.

Feb.

Mar.

All items

104.85

105.65

105.46

104.71

104.35

104.24

104.69

104.49

Percent changes from the preceding

0.9

0.8

-0.2

-0.7

-0.3

-0.1

0.4

-0.2

month

Percent changes year on year

1.4

2.1

2.0

2.0

1.3

0.8

0.5

0.4

Excluding food and energy

104.88

104.80

104.88

104.75

104.73

104.97

105.47

105.32

Percent changes from the preceding

0.2

-0.1

0.1

-0.1

0.0

0.2

0.5

-0.1

month

Percent changes year on year

1.0

1.1

1.0

1.2

1.1

1.0

1.1

0.8

The Consumer Price Index by expenditure category in March 2019 was below.

The index for Transport, and Miscellaneous goods and services increased 0.6 percent, and 0.2 percent respectively from the preceding month.

The index for Food and non-alcoholic beverages, Alcoholic beverages and tobacco, Clothing and footwear, Housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels, Furnishings, household equipment & routine maintenance, Communication, Recreation and culture, and Restaurants and hotels decreased 1.0 percent, 0.3 percent, 0.3 percent, 0.1 percent, 0.1 percent, 0.3 percent, 0.7 percent, and 0.2 percent respectively from the preceding month.

The index for Health, and Education remained unchanged from the preceding month.

< Consumer Price Index by expenditure category >

(Not seasonally adjusted)

(2015=100, %)

March 2018

March 2019

Number

Percent

Percent

Percent

Percent

Weights

changes

changes

changes

changes

of Items

Index

from the

Index

from the

preceding

year on

preceding

year on

month

year

month

year

All items

460

1,000.0

104.10

-0.1

1.2

104.49

-0.2

0.4

Food and non-alcoholic

133

137.6

107.32

-1.6

0.9

108.48

-1.0

1.1

beverages

Alcoholic beverages and

7

15.8

102.39

-0.2

0.3

102.26

-0.3

-0.1

tobacco

Clothing and footwear

30

61.1

104.05

0.1

1.3

104.10

-0.3

0.0

Housing, water, electricity,

16

165.9

101.80

0.2

1.2

103.01

-0.1

1.2

gas and other fuels

Furnishings, household

equipment & routine

49

44.2

105.08

0.7

2.5

107.58

-0.1

2.4

maintenance

Health

32

69.8

102.65

0.1

0.6

102.11

0.0

-0.5

Transport

32

112.6

103.00

-0.1

1.2

99.30

0.6

-3.6

Communication

6

53.5

99.67

-0.1

0.4

97.25

-0.3

-2.4

Recreation and culture

55

61.2

101.56

-0.3

0.0

101.72

-0.7

0.2

Education

20

89.6

103.99

0.3

1.2

105.19

0.0

1.2

Restaurants and hotels

44

131.8

107.29

0.3

2.9

109.63

-0.2

2.2

Miscellaneous goods and

36

56.9

106.77

0.2

0.2

108.38

0.2

1.5

services

Disclaimer

KOSTAT - Statistics Korea published this content on 02 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2019 00:36:15 UTC
