KOSTAT Statistics Korea : Consumer Price Index in March 2019

Embargo & Release Date : 8:00 A.M. April 2, 2019
|
|
Price Statistics Division
|
Contact Division
|
Economic Statistics Bureau,
|
|
STATISTICS KOREA
|
|
|
Contact Person
|
Kim, Yun-Sung(042.481.2530)
|
|
Consumer Price Index in March 2019
Consumer Price Index : March
□The Consumer Price Index was 104.49(2015=100) in March 2019. The index decreased 0.2 percent from the preceding month and rose 0.4 percent from the same month of the previous year.
○The index excluding food and energy was 105.32 in March 2019. The index decreased 0.1 percent from the preceding month and rose 0.8 percent from the same month of the previous year.
<The Current Trend of Consumer Price Index >
(2015=100, %)
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
Aug.
|
Sept.
|
Oct.
|
Nov.
|
Dec.
|
Jan.
|
Feb.
|
Mar.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
All items
|
104.85
|
105.65
|
105.46
|
104.71
|
104.35
|
104.24
|
104.69
|
104.49
|
|
Percent changes from the preceding
|
0.9
|
0.8
|
-0.2
|
-0.7
|
-0.3
|
-0.1
|
0.4
|
-0.2
|
|
month
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Percent changes year on year
|
1.4
|
2.1
|
2.0
|
2.0
|
1.3
|
0.8
|
0.5
|
0.4
|
Excluding food and energy
|
104.88
|
104.80
|
104.88
|
104.75
|
104.73
|
104.97
|
105.47
|
105.32
|
|
Percent changes from the preceding
|
0.2
|
-0.1
|
0.1
|
-0.1
|
0.0
|
0.2
|
0.5
|
-0.1
|
|
month
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Percent changes year on year
|
1.0
|
1.1
|
1.0
|
1.2
|
1.1
|
1.0
|
1.1
|
0.8
□The Consumer Price Index by expenditure category in March 2019 was below.
○The index for Transport, and Miscellaneous goods and services increased 0.6 percent, and 0.2 percent respectively from the preceding month.
○The index for Food and non-alcoholic beverages, Alcoholic beverages and tobacco, Clothing and footwear, Housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels, Furnishings, household equipment & routine maintenance, Communication, Recreation and culture, and Restaurants and hotels decreased 1.0 percent, 0.3 percent, 0.3 percent, 0.1 percent, 0.1 percent, 0.3 percent, 0.7 percent, and 0.2 percent respectively from the preceding month.
○The index for Health, and Education remained unchanged from the preceding month.
< Consumer Price Index by expenditure category >
|
(Not seasonally adjusted)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(2015=100, %)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
March 2018
|
|
March 2019
|
|
|
Number
|
|
|
|
Percent
|
Percent
|
|
Percent
|
|
Percent
|
|
Weights
|
|
|
changes
|
|
changes
|
|
|
|
|
changes
|
|
|
changes
|
|
of Items
|
Index
|
|
from the
|
Index
|
from the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
preceding
|
year on
|
|
preceding
|
|
year on
|
|
|
|
|
|
month
|
year
|
|
month
|
|
year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
All items
|
460
|
1,000.0
|
104.10
|
|
-0.1
|
1.2
|
104.49
|
-0.2
|
|
0.4
|
Food and non-alcoholic
|
133
|
137.6
|
107.32
|
|
-1.6
|
0.9
|
108.48
|
-1.0
|
|
1.1
|
beverages
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Alcoholic beverages and
|
7
|
15.8
|
102.39
|
|
-0.2
|
0.3
|
102.26
|
-0.3
|
|
-0.1
|
tobacco
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Clothing and footwear
|
30
|
61.1
|
104.05
|
|
0.1
|
1.3
|
104.10
|
-0.3
|
|
0.0
|
Housing, water, electricity,
|
16
|
165.9
|
101.80
|
|
0.2
|
1.2
|
103.01
|
-0.1
|
|
1.2
|
gas and other fuels
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Furnishings, household
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
equipment & routine
|
49
|
44.2
|
105.08
|
|
0.7
|
2.5
|
107.58
|
-0.1
|
|
2.4
|
maintenance
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Health
|
32
|
69.8
|
102.65
|
|
0.1
|
0.6
|
102.11
|
0.0
|
|
-0.5
|
Transport
|
32
|
112.6
|
103.00
|
|
-0.1
|
1.2
|
99.30
|
0.6
|
|
-3.6
|
Communication
|
6
|
53.5
|
99.67
|
|
-0.1
|
0.4
|
97.25
|
-0.3
|
|
-2.4
|
Recreation and culture
|
55
|
61.2
|
101.56
|
|
-0.3
|
0.0
|
101.72
|
-0.7
|
|
0.2
|
Education
|
20
|
89.6
|
103.99
|
|
0.3
|
1.2
|
105.19
|
0.0
|
|
1.2
|
Restaurants and hotels
|
44
|
131.8
|
107.29
|
|
0.3
|
2.9
|
109.63
|
-0.2
|
|
2.2
|
Miscellaneous goods and
|
36
|
56.9
|
106.77
|
|
0.2
|
0.2
|
108.38
|
0.2
|
|
1.5
|
services
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
KOSTAT - Statistics Korea published this content on 02 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2019 00:36:15 UTC