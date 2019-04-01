KOSTAT Statistics Korea : Consumer Price Index in March 2019

Consumer Price Index : March

□The Consumer Price Index was 104.49(2015=100) in March 2019. The index decreased 0.2 percent from the preceding month and rose 0.4 percent from the same month of the previous year.

○The index excluding food and energy was 105.32 in March 2019. The index decreased 0.1 percent from the preceding month and rose 0.8 percent from the same month of the previous year.

<The Current Trend of Consumer Price Index >

(2015=100, %)

2018 2019 Aug. Sept. Oct. Nov. Dec. Jan. Feb. Mar. All items 104.85 105.65 105.46 104.71 104.35 104.24 104.69 104.49 Percent changes from the preceding 0.9 0.8 -0.2 -0.7 -0.3 -0.1 0.4 -0.2 month Percent changes year on year 1.4 2.1 2.0 2.0 1.3 0.8 0.5 0.4 Excluding food and energy 104.88 104.80 104.88 104.75 104.73 104.97 105.47 105.32 Percent changes from the preceding 0.2 -0.1 0.1 -0.1 0.0 0.2 0.5 -0.1 month Percent changes year on year 1.0 1.1 1.0 1.2 1.1 1.0 1.1 0.8

□The Consumer Price Index by expenditure category in March 2019 was below.

○The index for Transport, and Miscellaneous goods and services increased 0.6 percent, and 0.2 percent respectively from the preceding month.

○The index for Food and non-alcoholic beverages, Alcoholic beverages and tobacco, Clothing and footwear, Housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels, Furnishings, household equipment & routine maintenance, Communication, Recreation and culture, and Restaurants and hotels decreased 1.0 percent, 0.3 percent, 0.3 percent, 0.1 percent, 0.1 percent, 0.3 percent, 0.7 percent, and 0.2 percent respectively from the preceding month.

○The index for Health, and Education remained unchanged from the preceding month.