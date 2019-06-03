Log in
KOSTAT Statistics Korea : Consumer Price Index in May 2019

06/03/2019 | 08:54pm EDT

Embargo & Release Date : 8:00 A.M. June 4, 2019

Price Statistics Division

Contact Division

Economic Statistics Bureau,

STATISTICS KOREA

Contact Person

Kim, Yun-Sung(042.481.2530)

Consumer Price Index in May 2019

Consumer Price Index : May

  • The Consumer Price Index was 105.05(2015=100) in May 2019. The index increased
    0.2 percent from the preceding month and rose 0.7 percent from the same month of the previous year.
  • The index excluding food and energy was 105.48 in May 2019. The index remained unchanged from the preceding month and rose 0.6 percent from the same month of the previous year.
    • The Current Trend of Consumer Price Index >

(2015=100, %)

2018

2019

Oct.

Nov.

Dec.

Jan.

Feb.

Mar.

Apr.

May.

All items

105.46

104.71

104.35

104.24

104.69

104.49

104.87

105.05

Percent changes from the preceding

-0.2

-0.7

-0.3

-0.1

0.4

-0.2

0.4

0.2

month

Percent changes year on year

2.0

2.0

1.3

0.8

0.5

0.4

0.6

0.7

Excluding food and energy

104.88

104.75

104.73

104.97

105.47

105.31

105.47

105.48

Percent changes from the preceding

0.1

-0.1

0.0

0.2

0.5

-0.2

0.2

0.0

month

Percent changes year on year

1.0

1.2

1.1

1.0

1.1

0.7

0.7

0.6

  • The Consumer Price Index by expenditure category in May 2019 was below.
  • The index for Alcoholic beverages and tobacco, Clothing and footwear, Housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels, Transport, Education, Restaurants and hotels, and Miscellaneous goods and services increased 0.4 percent, 0.1 percent, 0.1 percent, 2.3 percent, 0.1 percent, 0.2 percent, and 0.3 percent respectively from the preceding month.
  • The index for Food and non-alcoholic beverages, Furnishings, household equipment & routine maintenance, Communication, and Recreation and culture decreased 0.5 percent, 1.0 percent, 0.2 percent, and 0.4 percent respectively from the preceding month.
  • The index for Health remained unchanged from the preceding month.

< Consumer Price Index by expenditure category >

(Not seasonally adjusted)

(2015=100, %)

May 2018

May 2019

Number

Percent

Percent

Percent

Percent

Weights

changes

changes

changes

changes

of Items

Index

from the

year on

Index

from the

year on

preceding

year

preceding

year

month

month

All items

460

1,000.0

104.34

0.0

1.5

105.05

0.2

0.7

Food and non-alcoholic

133

137.6

106.85

-0.9

1.9

108.83

-0.5

1.9

beverages

Alcoholic beverages and

7

15.8

102.37

-0.1

0.2

103.12

0.4

0.7

tobacco

Clothing and footwear

30

61.1

104.08

0.0

1.0

103.92

0.1

-0.2

Housing, water, electricity,

16

165.9

101.76

0.0

0.7

102.84

0.1

1.1

gas and other fuels

Furnishings, household

equipment & routine

49

44.2

105.36

0.7

2.4

106.95

-1.0

1.5

maintenance

Health

32

69.8

102.19

0.0

0.4

102.20

0.0

0.0

Transport

32

112.6

103.63

0.9

2.4

103.06

2.3

-0.6

Communication

6

53.5

100.04

-0.1

0.0

97.32

-0.2

-2.7

Recreation and culture

55

61.2

103.33

0.2

1.2

102.32

-0.4

-1.0

Education

20

89.6

104.24

0.0

1.4

105.34

0.1

1.1

Restaurants and hotels

44

131.8

108.07

0.3

3.1

110.01

0.2

1.8

Miscellaneous goods and

36

56.9

106.98

0.0

0.4

109.00

0.3

1.9

services

Disclaimer

KOSTAT - Statistics Korea published this content on 04 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2019 00:53:01 UTC
