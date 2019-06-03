|
KOSTAT Statistics Korea : Consumer Price Index in May 2019
06/03/2019 | 08:54pm EDT
Embargo & Release Date : 8:00 A.M. June 4, 2019
Price Statistics Division
Contact Division
Economic Statistics Bureau,
|
STATISTICS KOREA
Contact Person
Kim, Yun-Sung(042.481.2530)
Consumer Price Index in May 2019
Consumer Price Index : May
The Consumer Price Index was 105.05(2015=100) in May 2019. The index increased
0.2 percent from the preceding month and rose 0.7 percent from the same month of the previous year.
The index excluding food and energy was 105.48 in May 2019. The index remained unchanged from the preceding month and rose 0.6 percent from the same month of the previous year.
The Current Trend of Consumer Price Index >
(2015=100, %)
2018
2019
Oct.
Nov.
Dec.
Jan.
Feb.
Mar.
Apr.
May.
All items
105.46
104.71
104.35
104.24
104.69
104.49
104.87
105.05
Percent changes from the preceding
-0.2
-0.7
-0.3
-0.1
0.4
-0.2
0.4
0.2
month
Percent changes year on year
2.0
2.0
1.3
0.8
0.5
0.4
0.6
0.7
Excluding food and energy
104.88
104.75
104.73
104.97
105.47
105.31
105.47
105.48
Percent changes from the preceding
0.1
-0.1
0.0
0.2
0.5
-0.2
0.2
0.0
month
Percent changes year on year
1.0
1.2
1.1
1.0
1.1
0.7
0.7
0.6
-
The Consumer Price Index by expenditure category in May 2019 was below.
The index for Alcoholic beverages and tobacco, Clothing and footwear, Housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels, Transport, Education, Restaurants and hotels, and Miscellaneous goods and services increased 0.4 percent, 0.1 percent, 0.1 percent, 2.3 percent, 0.1 percent, 0.2 percent, and 0.3 percent respectively from the preceding month.
The index for Food and non-alcoholic beverages, Furnishings, household equipment & routine maintenance, Communication, and Recreation and culture decreased 0.5 percent, 1.0 percent, 0.2 percent, and 0.4 percent respectively from the preceding month.
The index for Health remained unchanged from the preceding month.
< Consumer Price Index by expenditure category >
(Not seasonally adjusted)
(2015=100, %)
May 2018
May 2019
Number
Percent
Percent
Percent
Percent
Weights
changes
changes
changes
changes
of Items
Index
from the
year on
Index
from the
year on
preceding
year
preceding
year
month
month
All items
460
1,000.0
104.34
0.0
1.5
105.05
0.2
0.7
Food and non-alcoholic
133
137.6
106.85
-0.9
1.9
108.83
-0.5
1.9
beverages
Alcoholic beverages and
7
15.8
102.37
-0.1
0.2
103.12
0.4
0.7
tobacco
Clothing and footwear
30
61.1
104.08
0.0
1.0
103.92
0.1
-0.2
Housing, water, electricity,
16
165.9
101.76
0.0
0.7
102.84
0.1
1.1
gas and other fuels
Furnishings, household
equipment & routine
49
44.2
105.36
0.7
2.4
106.95
-1.0
1.5
maintenance
Health
32
69.8
102.19
0.0
0.4
102.20
0.0
0.0
Transport
32
112.6
103.63
0.9
2.4
103.06
2.3
-0.6
Communication
6
53.5
100.04
-0.1
0.0
97.32
-0.2
-2.7
Recreation and culture
55
61.2
103.33
0.2
1.2
102.32
-0.4
-1.0
Education
20
89.6
104.24
0.0
1.4
105.34
0.1
1.1
Restaurants and hotels
44
131.8
108.07
0.3
3.1
110.01
0.2
1.8
Miscellaneous goods and
36
56.9
106.98
0.0
0.4
109.00
0.3
1.9
services
Disclaimer
KOSTAT - Statistics Korea published this content on 04 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2019 00:53:01 UTC
